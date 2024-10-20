Love your Yeti cooler? You need to check out these new food storage containers
By Elsie Boskamp, USA TODAY,
2 days ago
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
Packing your own lunch for work or school doesn't have to be boring. We've come a long way from the days of brown-bagged home lunches and now you can elevate your mid-day meals even more with the help of Yeti's just-released Food Storage container . Perfect for meal prepping and bringing your favorite eats on the go, the new leakproof containers come in small, medium and large sizes and start at just $10. Read on to find out if you should add the new containers to your own lunch box (spoiler alert: you definitely should).
What makes the Yeti Food Storage container special?
The brand-new containers are designed to help make on-the-go eating easier than ever. They're perfect for packed lunches and snacks and are built with the same durability and quality standards as Yeti tumblers , coolers and more. Here's a breakdown of the perks of the new cooler-compatible Yeti Food Storage container.
Available in multiple sizes: small, medium and large
100% leakproof and airtight
Microwave-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe
Made from BPA-free, 50% recycled plastic (not including latches)
Easily stackable and compatible with Yeti Thin Ice and select Yeti coolers
