Yeti just released a new Food Storage container and we have all the deets.

Packing your own lunch for work or school doesn't have to be boring. We've come a long way from the days of brown-bagged home lunches and now you can elevate your mid-day meals even more with the help of Yeti's just-released Food Storage container . Perfect for meal prepping and bringing your favorite eats on the go, the new leakproof containers come in small, medium and large sizes and start at just $10. Read on to find out if you should add the new containers to your own lunch box (spoiler alert: you definitely should).

Get new Yeti Food Storage containers starting at $10

Yeti Food Storage

Shop Yeti's new line of Food Storage containers starting at just $10.

What makes the Yeti Food Storage container special?

The brand-new containers are designed to help make on-the-go eating easier than ever. They're perfect for packed lunches and snacks and are built with the same durability and quality standards as Yeti tumblers , coolers and more. Here's a breakdown of the perks of the new cooler-compatible Yeti Food Storage container.

Available in multiple sizes: small, medium and large

100% leakproof and airtight

Microwave-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe

Made from BPA-free, 50% recycled plastic (not including latches)

Easily stackable and compatible with Yeti Thin Ice and select Yeti coolers

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Love your Yeti cooler? You need to check out these new food storage containers