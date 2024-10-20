Open in App
    Love your Yeti cooler? You need to check out these new food storage containers

    By Elsie Boskamp, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Am4ct_0wEjAon200
    Yeti just released a new Food Storage container and we have all the deets. Yeti

    — Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

    Packing your own lunch for work or school doesn't have to be boring. We've come a long way from the days of brown-bagged home lunches and now you can elevate your mid-day meals even more with the help of Yeti's just-released Food Storage container . Perfect for meal prepping and bringing your favorite eats on the go, the new leakproof containers come in small, medium and large sizes and start at just $10. Read on to find out if you should add the new containers to your own lunch box (spoiler alert: you definitely should).

    Get new Yeti Food Storage containers starting at $10

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A8hhC_0wEjAon200

    Yeti Food Storage

    Shop Yeti's new line of Food Storage containers starting at just $10.

    BUY NOW

    What makes the Yeti Food Storage container special?

    The brand-new containers are designed to help make on-the-go eating easier than ever. They're perfect for packed lunches and snacks and are built with the same durability and quality standards as Yeti tumblers , coolers and more. Here's a breakdown of the perks of the new cooler-compatible Yeti Food Storage container.

    • Available in multiple sizes: small, medium and large
    • 100% leakproof and airtight
    • Microwave-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe
    • Made from BPA-free, 50% recycled plastic (not including latches)
    • Easily stackable and compatible with Yeti Thin Ice and select Yeti coolers

    Shop Yeti coolers, Yeti tumblers and more

    1. Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Water Bottle

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tdj2S_0wEjAon200

    Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Water Bottle

    Get this signature Yeti tumbler in plenty of fun shades.

    BUY NOW

    2. Yeti Daytrip Lunch Box

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AbQ0E_0wEjAon200

    Yeti Daytrip Lunch Box

    This lunch box works great with the new Yeti Food Storage container.

    BUY NOW

    3. Yeti Thin Ice

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uOIY7_0wEjAon200

    Yeti Thin Ice

    Keep your favorite drinks and foods cool with this handy ice pack.

    BUY NOW

    4. Yeti Tundra 45 Hard Cooler

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q5hnd_0wEjAon200

    Yeti Tundra 45 Hard Cooler

    This spacious cooler is perfect for fall tailgate parties.

    BUY NOW

    5. Yeti Rambler 30-Ounce Travel Mug

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LOV8d_0wEjAon200

    Yeti Rambler 30-Ounce Travel Mug

    This cup-holder compatible mug is great for road trips and long commutes.

    BUY NOW

    6. Yeti Hopper Flip 8 Soft cooler

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eCjwq_0wEjAon200

    Yeti Hopper Flip 8 Soft cooler

    This compact cooler can fit a whopping 10 pounds of ice!

    BUY NOW

    7. Yeti Roadie 15 Hard Cooler

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FaVCI_0wEjAon200

    Yeti Roadie 15 Hard Cooler

    This hard cooler is perfect for day trips and more.

    BUY NOW

    Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

    The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

    Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Love your Yeti cooler? You need to check out these new food storage containers

