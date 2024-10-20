Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant, expecting second baby with Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is going to be a mother of two!

The Oscar-winning " Hunger Games " star, 34, is expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney . A representative for Lawrence confirmed the news to Vogue .

When reached for comment by USA TODAY on Sunday, the actress' representative referred back to the Vogue article for confirmation.

Lawrence has been married to Maroney, an art dealer, since 2019. They welcomed their first child together, a boy named Cy, in 2022. Lawrence confirmed news of her son's birth in an interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that year.

"I live next door to you, and I'm looking at you living in my house with a brand new baby," the talk show host told her at the time, noting she used to live in the house Lawrence was living in. "By the way, I do hear you sometimes talking to him, and it's really cute."

Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2021 , Lawrence said she hoped to protect her child's privacy as much as possible.

"If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you're expecting a baby,' I wouldn't be like, 'God, I can't talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!' " she said. "But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."

But Lawrence has spoken a few times about becoming a mother, telling Vogue that the "morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over," adding, "I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere."

The "Silver Linings Playbook" star noted in an Interview Magazine conversation with Cameron Diaz last year that being a mom helps her "weed out" film projects. Before taking on a new role, she asks, "Is this worth being away from my child for half the day?"

"Fortunately, my husband is the greatest father in the entire world, so when I'm working, I don't have any more guilt than the usual every day, all-day parent guilt," she said.

She spoke about that feeling in a Variety conversation with Viola Davis in 2022.

"Every day of being a mom, I feel awful," she said. "I feel guilty. I'm playing with him and I'm like, 'Is this what he wants to be doing? Should we be outside? We're outside. What if he's cold? What if he's going to get sick? Should we be inside? Is this enough? Is this developing your brain enough?' "

Lawrence most recently starred in " No Hard Feelings ," a raunchy comedy that earned her a Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a musical or comedy film.

