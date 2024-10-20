Who plays on Sunday Night Football? Breaking down Week 7 matchup

On this week's edition of "Sunday Night Football," one team will play its second straight prime-time game while the other plays in its second "SNF" matchup in three weeks. Both are poised for potentially big changes in their Week 7 game.

The New York Jets and newcomer Davante Adams will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers and a potential new starting quarterback in Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh.

New York is seeking a win for the first time since a Week 3 victory over the New England Patriots . The Jets ' three-game losing streak has pushed the team to 2-4 and third place in the AFC East.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are coming off a 32-13 win on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders . They're seeking clarity on their starting quarterback battle as Wilson makes his debut. He's been battling a calf injury that has lingered since training camp, which allowed youngster Justin Fields to make six straight starts to open the season.

Here's what to know for tonight's "Sunday Night Football" clash:

Who plays on Sunday Night Football tonight?

Matchup: New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers

Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Two teams fresh off of big roster changes will face off in the Week 7 edition of "Sunday Night Football."

The Steelers, coming off a win against the Las Vegas Raiders on the road, may make a change at quarterback. After a 4-2 start, with young signal-caller Justin Fields starting under center for all six games to open the year, the team is set to start newcomer and veteran Russell Wilson in Week 7.

Earlier in the week, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin did not officially commit to starting Wilson on Sunday despite the reports of the veteran taking first-team reps. For now, the former Bronco and Seahawk is "in consideration" to make his first start for Pittsburgh after dealing with a calf injury to start the year.

Across the field, the Jets are playing in their second straight prime-time game – after their "Monday Night Football" loss to the Bills in Week 6 - and third straight on national TV – including the loss to the Vikings in London.

This time around, New York will have a new pass-catching weapon. On Tuesday, the Jets acquired wide receiver Davante Adams in a trade with the Raiders, reuniting Aaron Rodgers with his favorite target from his time in Green Bay. Adams has been dealing with a hamstring injury for the last few weeks but is expected to be ready to play Sunday night.

The stakes are set for this week's "Sunday Night Football" clash.

The Jets hope the Rodgers-Adams reunion can provide a spark that rights the ship after dropping each of their last three games. The Steelers may be determining their starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date: Sunday, Oct. 20

Sunday, Oct. 20 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT

"Sunday Night Football" will kick off at its standard start time, 8:20 p.m. ET, barring another weather delay.

Once again, Mike Tirico will handle play-by-play duties during the game, with Cris Collinsworth providing color commentary and Melissa Stark reporting from the sidelines during Jets vs. Steelers.

NBC's weekly "Football Night in America" pregame show will begin at 7 p.m. ET and feature insight from a panel of analysts, including Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Tony Dungy, and more.

What channel is Sunday Night Football on tonight?

Cable TV: NBC

NBC Streaming: Peacock | Fubo

For the 2024 NFL season, NBC will broadcast "Sunday Night Football" weekly.

Fans who prefer to stream football games can watch "Sunday Night Football" with a Peacock subscription or with Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Stream all "Sunday Night Football" games with a Peacock subscription

