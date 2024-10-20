Open in App
    Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty today: What to know for Game 5 of WNBA Finals

    By Elizabeth Flores, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11YRDg_0wEQwAkL00

    The 2024 WNBA Finals are heading to a crucial Game 5 for the first time since 2019 after the Minnesota Lynx extended the series by winning Game 4 against the New York Liberty . It's a do-or-die situation as the series will now shift to Barclays Center for Game 5.

    The Lynx, showing remarkable resilience, refused to let their season end and clinched an 82-80 victory. Bridget Carleton's nerveless two free throws in the dying seconds sealed the deal for Minnesota at the Target Center. Kayla McBride led the scoring for Minnesota with 19 points, while Courtney Williams added 15 points and seven assists for the Lynx.

    In Game 4, Jonquel Jones shone for the Liberty, scoring 21 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Leonie Fiebich also played a pivotal role, contributing 19 points. Despite their valiant efforts, the team fell short in this game. After six trips to the finals, New York is still pursuing its first WNBA title in franchise history.

    More: WNBA Finals to Game 5 for first time since 2019. This is what investing in women can do.

    What time is WNBA Finals Game 5 between Lynx and Liberty?

    The Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty face off in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday in Brooklyn. The teams tip off at 8 p.m. ET.

    What TV channel is WNBA Finals Game 5 on?

    The Minnesota Lynx take on the New York Liberty Game 5 and will be available live on ESPN is televising Game 5 of the WNBA Finals.

    Will there be a live stream of Game 5 of the WNBA Finals?

    The game between the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty can be live streamed on ESPN3, the ESPN app. The game can also be streamed on Fubo , which is offering a free trial.

    Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty: TV, time and streaming

    Series tied 2-2

    • Date: Sunday, October 20
    • Time: 8 p.m. ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Streaming : Fubo, ESPN.com and ESPN app
    • Location: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY)

    Catch the WNBA Finals with a Fubo subscription

    2024 WNBA Finals bracket, schedule and results

    Best-of-5; All times Eastern

    Thursday, Oct. 10

    Sunday, Oct. 13

    Wednesday, Oct. 16

    Friday, Oct. 18

    Sunday, Oct. 20

    How to watch the 2024 WNBA Finals

    The 2024 WNBA Finals series will be broadcast across ABC or ESPN, depending on the game. Streaming options for the series will be on Fubo, Sling, the WNBA League Pass and the ESPN app.

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty today: What to know for Game 5 of WNBA Finals

    Dakota
    1d ago
    Both great teams but I would like to see The Liberty win its first title. 🙌🏀
