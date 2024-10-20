Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty today: What to know for Game 5 of WNBA Finals

The 2024 WNBA Finals are heading to a crucial Game 5 for the first time since 2019 after the Minnesota Lynx extended the series by winning Game 4 against the New York Liberty . It's a do-or-die situation as the series will now shift to Barclays Center for Game 5.

The Lynx, showing remarkable resilience, refused to let their season end and clinched an 82-80 victory. Bridget Carleton's nerveless two free throws in the dying seconds sealed the deal for Minnesota at the Target Center. Kayla McBride led the scoring for Minnesota with 19 points, while Courtney Williams added 15 points and seven assists for the Lynx.

In Game 4, Jonquel Jones shone for the Liberty, scoring 21 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Leonie Fiebich also played a pivotal role, contributing 19 points. Despite their valiant efforts, the team fell short in this game. After six trips to the finals, New York is still pursuing its first WNBA title in franchise history.

What time is WNBA Finals Game 5 between Lynx and Liberty?

The Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty face off in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday in Brooklyn. The teams tip off at 8 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is WNBA Finals Game 5 on?

The Minnesota Lynx take on the New York Liberty Game 5 and will be available live on ESPN is televising Game 5 of the WNBA Finals.

Will there be a live stream of Game 5 of the WNBA Finals?

The game between the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty can be live streamed on ESPN3, the ESPN app. The game can also be streamed on Fubo , which is offering a free trial.

Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty: TV, time and streaming

Series tied 2-2

Date: Sunday, October 20

Sunday, October 20 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming : Fubo, ESPN.com and ESPN app

: Fubo, ESPN.com and ESPN app Location: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY)

2024 WNBA Finals bracket, schedule and results

Best-of-5; All times Eastern

Thursday, Oct. 10

Sunday, Oct. 13

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Friday, Oct. 18

Sunday, Oct. 20

How to watch the 2024 WNBA Finals

The 2024 WNBA Finals series will be broadcast across ABC or ESPN, depending on the game. Streaming options for the series will be on Fubo, Sling, the WNBA League Pass and the ESPN app.

