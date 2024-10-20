NASCAR 2024 playoffs at Las Vegas: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for South Point 400

What began as a 16-driver playoff field has been cut in half following six races and two eliminations. Only eight drivers remain as the third round begins Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The series moves to Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend before the final elimination race – in two weeks at Martinsville Speedway – reduces the championship hopefuls down to a final four who will compete for the 2024 title at Phoenix Raceway.
But before we skip ahead, drivers must contend with Las Vegas and an intermediate oval that rewards speed and aggression. And it could be a boon for two former champions, who each have three wins in Sin City. Points leader Kyle Larson has won the past two races in Vegas. Joey Logano, who only advanced to the Round of 8 after Alex Bowman was disqualified from last week’s race at Charlotte, won the playoff race in Las Vegas in 2022 en route to his second series championship.
Who will hit the jackpot Sunday? Here’s all the information you need to get ready for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas:
What time does the NASCAR playoff race at Las Vegas start?
The South Point 400 starts at 2:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. local) on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
What TV channel is the NASCAR playoff race at Las Vegas on?
NBC is broadcasting the South Point 400 and has a pre-race show beginning at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. local).
Will there be a live stream of the NASCAR playoff race at Las Vegas?
The South Point 400 can be live streamed on the NBC Sports website and the NBC Sports app. The race is also available to stream on Fubo , which is offering a free trial.
What is the lineup for the South Point 400 NASCAR playoff race at Las Vegas?
Car number in parentheses; (P)=playoff driver
1. (20) Christopher Bell (P), Toyota
2. (45) Tyler Reddick (P), Toyota
3. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet
4. (11) Denny Hamlin (P), Toyota
5. (5) Kyle Larson (P), Chevrolet
6. (77) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet
7. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet
8. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota
9. (24) William Byron (P), Chevrolet
10. (22) Joey Logano (P), Ford
11. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford
12. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota
13. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet
14. (71) Zane Smith, Chevrolet
15. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford
16. (7) Justin Haley, Chevrolet
17. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford
18. (9) Chase Elliott (P), Chevrolet
19. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota
20. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet
21. (10) Noah Gragson, Ford
22. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford
23. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet
24. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford
25. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet
26. (42) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota
27. (43) Erik Jones, Toyota
28. (4) Josh Berry, Ford
29. (84) Jimmie Johnson, Toyota
30. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford
31. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford
32. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford
33. (31) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet
34. (16) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet
35. (51) Corey LaJoie, Ford
36. (15) Cody Ware, Ford
37. (12) Ryan Blaney (P), Ford
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.