NASCAR 2024 playoffs at Las Vegas: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for South Point 400

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs hit the homestretch with just three races remaining before the championship race .

What began as a 16-driver playoff field has been cut in half following six races and two eliminations. Only eight drivers remain as the third round begins Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The series moves to Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend before the final elimination race – in two weeks at Martinsville Speedway – reduces the championship hopefuls down to a final four who will compete for the 2024 title at Phoenix Raceway.

But before we skip ahead, drivers must contend with Las Vegas and an intermediate oval that rewards speed and aggression. And it could be a boon for two former champions, who each have three wins in Sin City. Points leader Kyle Larson has won the past two races in Vegas. Joey Logano, who only advanced to the Round of 8 after Alex Bowman was disqualified from last week’s race at Charlotte, won the playoff race in Las Vegas in 2022 en route to his second series championship.

Who will hit the jackpot Sunday? Here’s all the information you need to get ready for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas:

NASCAR Cup Series drivers race in the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports

What time does the NASCAR playoff race at Las Vegas start?

The South Point 400 starts at 2:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. local) on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

What TV channel is the NASCAR playoff race at Las Vegas on?

NBC is broadcasting the South Point 400 and has a pre-race show beginning at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. local).

Will there be a live stream of the NASCAR playoff race at Las Vegas?

The South Point 400 can be live streamed on the NBC Sports website and the NBC Sports app. The race is also available to stream on Fubo , which is offering a free trial.

Watch NASCAR Cup Series races on Fubo

How many laps is the NASCAR playoff race at Las Vegas?

The South Point 400 is 267 laps around the 1.5-mile oval for a total of 400.5 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 80 laps; Stage 2: 85 laps; Stage 3: 102 laps.

Who won the most recent NASCAR Cup races at Las Vegas?

Kyle Larson dominated the race on March 3, 2024, leading 181 of 267 laps, including the final 27, before holding off Tyler Reddick by 0.441 seconds for his third career Cup Series win at Las Vegas.

And one year ago in the playoff race, Larson led 133 laps, including the final 45, before edging Christopher Bell by 0.082 seconds on Oct. 15, 2023.

What are the playoff standings heading into the NASCAR race at Las Vegas?

Rank, driver, team, points, deficit to leader. Through six races.

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports ... 4,052 Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing ... 4,032 (-20) Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing ... 4,029 (-23) William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports ... 4,023 (-29) Ryan Blaney, Team Penske ... 4,019 (-33) Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing ... 4,015 (-37) Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports ... 4,014 (-38) Joey Logano, Team Penske ... 4,012 (-40)

What is the lineup for the South Point 400 NASCAR playoff race at Las Vegas?

Car number in parentheses; (P)=playoff driver

1. (20) Christopher Bell (P), Toyota

2. (45) Tyler Reddick (P), Toyota

3. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

4. (11) Denny Hamlin (P), Toyota

5. (5) Kyle Larson (P), Chevrolet

6. (77) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet

7. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

8. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

9. (24) William Byron (P), Chevrolet

10. (22) Joey Logano (P), Ford

11. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

12. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

13. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

14. (71) Zane Smith, Chevrolet

15. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

16. (7) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

17. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

18. (9) Chase Elliott (P), Chevrolet

19. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

20. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet

21. (10) Noah Gragson, Ford

22. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

23. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

24. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

25. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

26. (42) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota

27. (43) Erik Jones, Toyota

28. (4) Josh Berry, Ford

29. (84) Jimmie Johnson, Toyota

30. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

31. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

32. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford

33. (31) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet

34. (16) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet

35. (51) Corey LaJoie, Ford

36. (15) Cody Ware, Ford

37. (12) Ryan Blaney (P), Ford

