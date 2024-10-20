How to watch Rams vs. Raiders today: Start time, TV, live stream for Week 7 game

The Rams (1-4) are coming off a bye week, which allowed extra time to prepare for the game this weekend. In their last game, the Rams fell short against the Green Bay Packers 24-19 on Oct. 6. Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 29 of 45 passes for 260 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the loss. Running back Kyren Williams had 102 yards and a touchdown for the Rams on 22 carries.
The Raiders (2-4) are coming off a 32-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday. Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell completed 27 of 40 passes for 227 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while running back Alexander Mattison had 14 carries for 33 yards and a touchdown.
The game between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders will be broadcast on CBS. It can also be streamed on NFL+ and YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket), as well as on Paramount+ or with a free trial at Fubo .
Date : Sunday, Oct. 20
Time : 4:05 p.m. ET (1:05 p.m. PT)
TV : CBS
Location : SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
