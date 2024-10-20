Open in App
    How to watch Rams vs. Raiders today: Start time, TV, live stream for Week 7 game

    By James H. Williams, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to play the Los Angeles Rams for an NFL Week 7 matchup.

    The Rams (1-4) are coming off a bye week, which allowed extra time to prepare for the game this weekend. In their last game, the Rams fell short against the Green Bay Packers 24-19 on Oct. 6. Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 29 of 45 passes for 260 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the loss. Running back Kyren Williams had 102 yards and a touchdown for the Rams on 22 carries.

    The Raiders (2-4) are coming off a 32-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday. Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell completed 27 of 40 passes for 227 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while running back Alexander Mattison had 14 carries for 33 yards and a touchdown.

    Las Vegas made headlines this week when the team decided to trade wide receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets .

    Here's what you need to know for the Rams-Raiders game :

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JpixA_0wEQNkMK00
    Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Oct. 6, 2024. Robert Hanashiro, Imagn Images

    Who won the trade?: Davante Adams trade grades, winners, losers

    When is kickoff time for Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders ?

    The NFL Week 7 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders is scheduled to kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET (1:05 p.m. local).

    What TV channel is Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders on?

    The Week 7 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders will be broadcast on CBS.

    How to stream Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders

    The game Rams vs. Raiders game can be streamed on NFL+ and YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket), as well as on Paramount+

    You can also stream the game via Fubo , which is offering a one-week free trial for new subscribers.

    Raiders vs. Rams: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 7 game

    Rams vs. Raiders: TV, time, streaming for Sunday

    The game between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders will be broadcast on CBS. It can also be streamed on NFL+ and YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket), as well as on Paramount+ or with a free trial at Fubo .

    • Date : Sunday, Oct. 20
    • Time : 4:05 p.m. ET (1:05 p.m. PT)
    • TV : CBS
    • Location : SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to watch Rams vs. Raiders today: Start time, TV, live stream for Week 7 game

