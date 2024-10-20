Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Ready for daylight saving time 2024? Here's when it ends and we 'fall back'

    By Emily DeLetter, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AJDhI_0wEQNQeg00
    Scott Gow cleans the faces of wall clocks being tested before going to a Capital Grill restaurant at the Electric Time Company in Medfield, Massachusetts November 1, 2013. Daylight saving time in the United States ends at 2:00 a.m. local time on November 3. Brian Snyder, REUTERS

    There are just two weeks until two crucial events on the American calendar: Election Day and the end of daylight saving time .

    The twice-annual time change is set to end on Sunday, Nov. 3 as the clocks for millions, but not all Americans will "fall back" an hour in order to allow for more daylight in the mornings. The time change won't return until March 2025, when daylight saving time will begin again.

    Even though daylight saving time's ending in November brings an extra hour of sleep, the time change can still cause confusion and disruptions to the schedules for children and pets.

    Here's what to know about the end of daylight saving time this year.

    Biting or balmy? See NOAA's 2024 winter weather forecast for where you live

    When does daylight saving time end in 2024?

    Daylight saving time will end for the year at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, Nov. 3, when we "fall back" and gain an extra hour of sleep.

    Next year, it will begin again on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

    What is daylight saving time?

    Daylight saving time is the time between March and November when most Americans adjust their clocks ahead by one hour.

    We gain an hour in November (as opposed to losing an hour in the spring ) to make for more daylight in the winter mornings. When we "spring forward" in March, it's to add more daylight in the evenings. In the Northern Hemisphere, the autumnal equinox is Sunday, Sept. 22, marking the start of the fall season.

    When did daylight saving time start in 2024?

    Daylight saving time began in 2024 on Sunday, March 10 at 2 a.m. local time, when our clocks moved forward an hour, part of the twice-annual time change that affects most, but not all , Americans.

    Is daylight saving time ending?

    The push to stop changing clocks was put before Congress in the last couple of years, when the U.S. Senate unanimously approved the Sunshine Protection Act in 2022, a bill to make daylight saving time permanent.

    Although the Sunshine Protection Act was passed unanimously by the Senate in 2022, the U.S. House of Representatives did not pass it and President Joe Biden did not sign it.

    A 2023 version of the act remained idle in Congress, as well.

    Does every state observe daylight saving time?

    Not all states and U.S. territories participate in daylight saving time.

    Hawaii and most of Arizona do not observe daylight saving time. Because of its desert climate, Arizona doesn't follow daylight saving time (with the exception of the Navajo Nation). After most of the U.S. adopted the Uniform Time Act, the state figured that there wasn't a good reason to adjust clocks to make sunset occur an hour later during the hottest months of the year.

    There are also five other U.S. territories that do not participate:

    • American Samoa
    • Guam
    • Northern Mariana Islands
    • Puerto Rico
    • U.S. Virgin Islands

    The Navajo Nation, located in parts of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico, does follow daylight saving time.

    Hawaii is the other state that does not observe daylight saving time. Because of its proximity to the equator, there is not a lot of variance between hours of daylight during the year.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ready for daylight saving time 2024? Here's when it ends and we 'fall back'

    Comments / 201
    Add a Comment
    Lois Stock
    8h ago
    vote it out.
    Skepticalone
    9h ago
    Stupid! Stupid! Stupid! Leave the time alone!😡
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Daylight saving time is coming to an end. When is it? Here's what to know
    NBC Bay Area3 days ago
    The Clocks Will Change This Weekend
    countryandtownhouse.com1 day ago
    What is gabapentin? Here's why it's so controversial.
    USA TODAY21 days ago
    Fact Check: NO Evidence Diddy Died In Hospital Bed As Of October 11, 2024
    leadstories.com4 days ago
    Goodbye to the Disability payment if you are under these conditions: Avoid losing your monthly benefit
    thetransferportalcfb.com1 day ago
    $1400 Stimulus Payment Fact Check: Is a direct deposit still to come in October?
    alamogordotownnews.com2 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy3 days ago
    What are the odds Trump will win? 2024 election betting odds, state by state
    USA TODAY26 days ago
    Social Security Just Announced a Cost-of-Living Increase—Here’s How Much You’ll Get
    Reader's Digest3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Prince Harry Desperately Looking for Way Out of Meghan Markle Marriage: Exiled Royal Has 'Put Her Happiness Ahead of His Own'
    RadarOnline7 days ago
    Gorgeous baby name with an empowering meaning is fastest-rising girl's name
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    College student gave birth in her dorm, killed the newborn and went back to sleep, cops say
    The Independent3 days ago
    I claimed Social Security at age 62 and am filled with regret – can I change my mind?
    24/7 Wall St.19 days ago
    La Nina could soon arrive. Here's what that means for winter weather
    The Associated Press4 days ago
    Daylight Saving Time disrupts sleep and productivity for weeks
    talker.news23 hours ago
    TV News Legend Dies From Alzheimer’s Disease Complications: George Negus Was 82
    PopCulture5 days ago
    Here’s How Much A 3-Year-Old Tesla Is Worth Today
    Top Speed2 days ago
    Use this perfect 3-word response when someone hurts your feelings
    CNBC4 days ago
    Tropical Storm Nadine set to make landfall this weekend
    WPBF News 253 days ago
    Heartbreaking moment 33-year-old mom of two dies days after reaching $1M fundraising goal for kids
    The Mirror US7 days ago
    Funeral home apologizes after body falls out of hearse onto busy road
    WKRC1 day ago
    Camper’s death was initially thought to be a bear attack. It was actually a brutal homicide
    The Independent4 days ago
    Ryan Seacrest Leaves Fans in Tears as He Announces Emotional Foundation News
    goodhousekeeping.com1 day ago
    "Lt. Dan," who rode out Hurricane Milton on his sailboat, arrested
    CBS News2 days ago
    A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
    The Independent5 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson17 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite3 days ago
    ‘Little House on the Prairie’ star Melissa Gilbert says Michael Landon’s ‘brutal’ cancer ‘decimated him’
    Fox News5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy