How to watch Jets at Steelers today: Start time, TV, live stream for Week 7 game

The New York Jets are facing a tough task Sunday against a typically strong Pittsburgh Steelers team in a Week 7 battle between two AFC foes.

Following Tuesday's news that they had completed a trade for wide receiver Davante Adams , the 2-4 Jets will be hoping this is the moment their season turns around. New York has struggled on offense, and last week's narrow 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills was a particularly tough one to take. Despite tying things up in the third quarter and forcing the high-powered Bills into two punts and a field goal from there, New York's offense couldn't convert, turning drives into two missed field goals before Aaron Rodgers threw a late interception to sink any chance of a late score.

For the Steelers, meanwhile, the 2024 season is on course. Pittsburgh dropped two straight close ones recently, but bounced back last weekend with a solid 32-13 road win over the Las Vegas Raiders to improve to 4-2. The Steelers have given up just 86 points thus far, the fourth-best figure in the NFL right now, thanks in part to forcing 16 turnovers. Meanwhile, Justin Fields has recovered from a rough spell with the Chicago Bears to become a dual threat with Pittsburgh, rushing for five touchdowns to go with a 5-to-1 touchdown/interception ratio as a passer.

Here's what you need to know to watch Sunday's Week 7 NFL game between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers :

Week 7 injury update: Will Davante Adams play for the Jets this week?

When is kickoff time for New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers ?

The Week 7 NFL contest between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers is scheduled to begin Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.

What channel to watch New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers?

The New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game will be broadcast on NBC, with the Week 7 clash featuring on "Sunday Night Football."

How to stream New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The game can be streamed on Peacock, as well the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com (must have a cable or satellite TV provider).

Those looking to cut the cord can watch the Jets vs. Steelers game on Fubo , which is offering a free trial for new subscribers.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 20

Sunday, Oct. 20 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET TV: NBC

NBC Location: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

