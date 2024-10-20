Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    How to watch Jets at Steelers today: Start time, TV, live stream for Week 7 game

    By Jason Anderson, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    The New York Jets are facing a tough task Sunday against a typically strong Pittsburgh Steelers team in a Week 7 battle between two AFC foes.

    Following Tuesday's news that they had completed a trade for wide receiver Davante Adams , the 2-4 Jets will be hoping this is the moment their season turns around. New York has struggled on offense, and last week's narrow 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills was a particularly tough one to take. Despite tying things up in the third quarter and forcing the high-powered Bills into two punts and a field goal from there, New York's offense couldn't convert, turning drives into two missed field goals before Aaron Rodgers threw a late interception to sink any chance of a late score.

    For the Steelers, meanwhile, the 2024 season is on course. Pittsburgh dropped two straight close ones recently, but bounced back last weekend with a solid 32-13 road win over the Las Vegas Raiders to improve to 4-2. The Steelers have given up just 86 points thus far, the fourth-best figure in the NFL right now, thanks in part to forcing 16 turnovers. Meanwhile, Justin Fields has recovered from a rough spell with the Chicago Bears to become a dual threat with Pittsburgh, rushing for five touchdowns to go with a 5-to-1 touchdown/interception ratio as a passer.

    Here's what you need to know to watch Sunday's Week 7 NFL game between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers :

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b3vL6_0wEQNDQT00
    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during a game on Oct. 13, 2024. Stephen R. Sylvanie, Imagn Images

    Week 7 injury update: Will Davante Adams play for the Jets this week?

    When is kickoff time for New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers ?

    The Week 7 NFL contest between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers is scheduled to begin Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.

    What channel to watch New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers?

    The New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game will be broadcast on NBC, with the Week 7 clash featuring on "Sunday Night Football."

    How to stream New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

    The game can be streamed on Peacock, as well the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com (must have a cable or satellite TV provider).

    Those looking to cut the cord can watch the Jets vs. Steelers game on Fubo , which is offering a free trial for new subscribers.

    Watch Jets vs. Steelers on Peacock

    Jets vs. Steelers: TV, time, streaming for Week 7 game

    • Date: Sunday, Oct. 20
    • Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
    • TV: NBC
    • Location: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to watch Jets at Steelers today: Start time, TV, live stream for Week 7 game

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    James Delauder
    1d ago
    Trump there not watching
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Why did the Steelers bench Justin Fields? Latest on Pittsburgh's QB change
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Why is there a 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader in Week 7?
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    The Pittsburgh Steelers Will Trade Justin Fields to the Miami Dolphins
    twsn.net2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Steelers adding a new twist at QB vs the Jets
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    Powerball winning numbers for October 19 drawing: Jackpot rises to $437 million
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Taylor Swift's Body Language at Last Night's Yankees Game Clearly Says a Lot About the State of Her Relationship
    PureWow6 days ago
    ‘Roots’ Star John Amos’ Deep and Bitter Regret He Took to Grave: He ‘Never Got Over’ Being Brutally Fired From ‘Good Times’
    RadarOnline4 days ago
    Jayden Daniels in 'good spirits' following injury – the Commanders should be, too
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    WWE legend The Undertaker tag teams with Trump in message to voters: 'Choose wisely'
    Fox News3 days ago
    Taylor Swift unveils more new dresses during Eras Tour in Miami
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Deion Sanders has message for President Obama after Colorado's win in Arizona
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    WNBA players opt out of CBA, which now will end after next season
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    Actor Matthew McConaughey calls out Texas fans for throwing trash on field vs. Georgia
    USA TODAY12 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    NASCAR 2024 playoffs at Las Vegas: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for South Point 400
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Kendrick Lamar explains meaning behind Drake diss 'Not Like Us'
    USA TODAY18 hours ago
    Patriots' Jerod Mayo explains 2-point conversion decision in loss vs. Jaguars
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Predictions, odds and picks for Game 6
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz5 days ago
    2024 World Series: Odds for New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers rivalry clash
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Taylor Swift explains why Sunday night in Miami is the 'very last' rain show
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Patrick Mahomes’ wife gives secret details of Taylor Swift’s trip to his home – including baking with daughter Sterling
    The US Sun5 days ago
    Daily Briefing: Rallying the Black vote
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    5 low-effort, high reward couple costume ideas for your next Halloween shindig
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view — Second debate, Tupperware, hurricane, casting election doubt
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    Liverpool vs. Chelsea odds, picks and predictions
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    In Memory of Actress/Comedian Patti Deutsch: Seven Years After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    OPINION | We haven’t heard the last of Deegan’s ‘concentration camp’ gaffe
    Jacksonville Today15 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy