Jaguars vs. Patriots highlights: Jacksonville outmuscles New England on ground in London

The Jacksonville Jaguars defended their home-away-from-home turf against the New England Patriots in London on Sunday morning, winning by a final score of 32-16.

After two early scoring drives from the Patriots, Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars scored 25 unanswered points to lead 25-10. A fourth-quarter touchdown from Drake Maye to K.J. Osborn tightened the score to 25-16.

Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby sealed the game with a late fourth-quarter rush to double up the Patriots, 32-16. The score would hold, bringing the Jaguars to 2-5 on the season, while New England careens to 1-6 overall.

Lawrence had one of his better performances of the 2024 season. He finished 15-of-20 passing for 193 yards and a touchdown in the effort. It was the strength of the Jags' offensive line and running game that proved to be the great divide on Sunday. Jacksonville outgained the Patriots on the ground, 171 yards to 38.

Both teams entered their Sunday matchup having fallen on hard luck in the 2024 NFL season, but both teams also had drastically different expectations entering it. The Jaguars were looking to contend in the AFC a year after finishing second in the AFC South and two seasons after winning it.

Lawrence has shouldered a brunt of the blame for this season, but a comfortable and in-control game may be a big boost for the freshly paid passer. Lawrence and the Jags also pulled some heat off of head coach Doug Pederson, whose job some have been calling for because of their failures this season.

Rookie Patriots QB Maye took over the reins for Jacoby Brissett as QB1 in Week 6, and had a respectable showing: Maye threw three touchdowns to two interceptions in the loss to Houston , but showcased some flashes in the effort. Maye looked poised and in control on Sunday, but his 258 passing yards and two touchdowns simply weren't enough to overcome Jacksonville's powerful ground game.

USA TODAY Sports provided live updates, highlights and more from the Week 7 London matchup between the Jaguars and Patriots below.

That's all she wrote from Jacksonville: Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby scored his second rushing touchdown on the day to seal the game for the Jags. Jacksonville leads 32-16 with time winding down in the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars looked to be walking out of London with a win, but a Drake Maye-to-K.J. Osborn touchdown pass and a failed 2-point conversion means the Jags lead 25-16 with 8:22 left in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots rookie wideout has had his opportunities, but hasn't recorded a catch yet in today's game vs. the Jaguars. Polk has a few drops, however.

The Jaguars came out of the half wanting to score, and they did just that. The Patriots defense held up in the red zone, however, forcing the Jags into a short field goal attempt. Jaguars lead 25-10 in the third.

Trevor Lawrence has had a big game in the first half. The Jaguars quarterback is 9-of-10 passing for 131 yards and a touchdown on the day.

It was a tale of two quarters in the first half. After the Patriots took a 10-0 lead early on, scoring on their first two possessions, the Jaguars stormed back and passed all over the Patriots defense. The Jaguars get the ball after the break, and they lead 22-10.

The literal definition of out-kicking your coverage was on display on Sunday.

A deep punt off the foot of Patriots punter Bryce Baringer landed in the waiting arms of Parker Washington. Washington did the rest, taking the ball back to the 97 yards for the punt return TD.

A 2-point conversion would lengthen Jacksonville's lead to 22-10 with time running out in the half.

The Jaguars offense is coming alive in London. It's back-to-back scoring drives for the Jaguars in London, this touchdown coming on a one-yard rush from Bigsby.

The highlight of the drive was a 58-yard bomb from Lawrence to Brian Thomas Jr, which kept the Jags offense rolling.

The Jaguars finally answered: A Trevor Lawrence-to-Brian Thomas Jr. touchdown pass capped a scoring drive for Jacksonville to cut into New England's lead. Patriots 10, Jaguars 7 with 9:21 left in the half.

Shad Khan is the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars . He is the founder of Flex-n-Gate, an automobile component supplier.

Drake Maye and the Patriots offense hasn't had much of an issue moving the ball on the Jaguars defense so far this game, and the scoreboard reflects that.

After just missing a first-down throw to Kendrick Bourne, Joey Slye knocked through a 41-yard field goal to lengthen New England's lead, pushing the score to 10-0 with 13:31 left in the second quarter.

The Patriots marched down the field on their first possession of the matchup, culminating with JaMycal Hasty 16-yard TD catch and run.

Quarterback Drake Maye was 6-of-7 passing for 62 yards on the drive, with a TD pass on the throw. Patriots lead 7-0 early.

What time is Patriots at Jaguars in London?

Start time: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET

The Jaguars vs. Patriots Week 7 London matchup gets underway at 9:30 a.m. ET. The game should take viewers almost right up to the 1 p.m. slate of games in Week 7.

TV channel: NFL Network (national) | CBS 47 (Jacksonville market) | ABC 5 (Boston market)

NFL Network (national) | CBS 47 (Jacksonville market) | ABC 5 (Boston market) Live stream: Fubo , NFL+

Nationally, the Jaguars vs. Patriots matchup will air on NFL Network. Locally, CBS 47 (Jacksonville) and ABC 5 (Bostn) will broadcast the game.

The game is also available to stream on Fubo .

Jaguars vs. Patriots predictions, picks

Here's how the USA TODAY Sports staff feels the Jaguars vs. Patriots Week 7 matchup in London will shake out:

Lorenzo Reyes: Jaguars 23, Patriots 13

Jaguars 23, Patriots 13 Tyler Dragon: Jaguars 21, Patriots 17

Jaguars 21, Patriots 17 Richard Morin: Jaguars 24, Patriots 21

Jaguars 24, Patriots 21 Jordan Mendoza: Jaguars 23, Patriots 13

MOST VALUABLE BET: Who is the favorite to win NFL MVP in 2024?

The Jaguars are favorites to defeat the Patriots, according to the BetMGM NFL odds . Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2024 including the ESPN BET app and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code .

NFL STATS CENTRAL: The latest NFL scores, schedules, odds, stats and more.

Spread: Jaguars (-5.5)

Moneyline: Jaguars (-250); Patriots (+200)

Over/under: 41.5

Not interested in this game? Our guide to NFL betting odds, picks and spreads has you covered with Thursday Night Football odds and Monday Night Football odds .

New to sports betting? USA TODAY readers can claim exclusive promos and bonus codes with the best online sportsbooks and sports betting sites .

FEELING LUCKY? Here are the best parlay bets and odds for NFL games this week

It's been a rainy morning in London, with the pitch seeing most of it early this morning. The rain should subside by kickoff.

TV channel: NFL Network (national) | ABC 5 (Boston market)

Viewers in the Boston TV market can watch the Patriots on ABC 5. Viewers in the national seat can watch on NFL Network.

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson will play after an absence with a foot issue. Here's this list of Pats inactives vs. the Jags:

The Jaguars are dead last in the division as the NFL calendar turns to Week 7. Here's how the division stacks up:

Houston Texans (5-1) Indianapolis Colts (3-3) Tennessee Titans (1-4) Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5)

The Patriots enter Week 7 in the cellar of the AFC East. Here's how the division lines up entering Sunday's matchups:

Buffalo Bills (4-2) Miami Dolphins (2-3) New York Jets (2-4) New England Patriots (1-5)

The Jaguars running back, who is nursing a hamstring injury, will not play vs. the Patriots, per head coach Doug Pederson. Etienne has been dealing with a few separate nagging injuries this season, but this will be the first game he does not play in.

Jaguars fans hoping for a coaching change may not get their wish granted. Jacksonville owner Shad Khan recently gave Doug Pederson a vote of confidence , though it came before their Week 6 drubbing at the hands of the Bears.

Drake Maye has become the latest Patriots QB to start since Tom Brady left for Tampa Bay. The list of passers for the Patriots isn't overly long, and it's not overly distinguished. Here's who they are.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jaguars vs. Patriots highlights: Jacksonville outmuscles New England on ground in London