Week 7 fantasy football rankings: PPR, half-PPR and standard leagues

Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season is officially underway.

Week 6 was another fantasy masterpiece. Four rookies -- Caleb Williams, Bo Nix, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels -- finished as top-11 quarterbacks. Sean Tucker outscored all other running backs by 6.5 half-PPR points. Allen Lazard, Gabe Davis, Romeo Doubs, and DeMario Douglas posted top-10 performances at receiver. And Cole Kmet was the TE1. Fun.

To assist with your most difficult lineup decisions, you’ll find my Week 7 fantasy football rankings below. Toggle between standard, half PPR (point per reception), and full PPR to see where players rank in your league’s format.

Given the volatility of this league and fantasy football in particular, these rankings will be updated up until a half hour before the Sunday afternoon games kick off. Let’s get to it.

Week 7 fantasy football quarterback rankings

STOCK UP: Geno Smith has already finished as a top-10 quarterback in four of his six games in 2024, and three of those performances came against teams that are above average at limiting opposing signal-callers. The Falcons have given up the 13th-most fantasy points to the position, so Geno is in a good spot.

STOCK UP: Drake Maye finished as the QB9 in his first NFL start versus a formidable Texans defense. This week, he'll square off against a Jaguars team that's more generous than Oprah. Jacksonville is currently ceding 3.4 more fantasy points per game to quarterbacks than any other team in the NFL.

STOCK DOWN: C.J. Stroud totaled three touchdown passes against the Patriots in Week 6, but that only netted him a QB13 ranking. In fact, the 23-year-old has finished higher than QB13 just once in his last five outings. He'll square off against a Green Bay squad that has allowed the eighth-fewest points to quarterbacks since Week 1.

STOCK DOWN: Patrick Mahomes has now finished as the QB14 or worse in 10 straight regular season games. Yikes. The reality is, as long as Kansas City keeps winning, there won't be much of a need for Mahomes to air it out like he's had to in the past, which could continue to limit his fantasy upside.

Week 7 fantasy football running back rankings

STOCK UP: J.K. Dobbins finished as the RB11 on a whopping 27 touches in Week 6, and has now racked up at least 17 touches in four straight games. He’s in the RB1 conversation against a Cardinals team that’s giving up the second-most rushing yards to opposing running backs.

STOCK UP: Tyler Goodson totaled 12 touches last week in Jonathan Taylor's absence and averaged 5.4 yards per touch. His counterpart, Trey Sermon, averaged 1.6 yards on 18 touches. Goodson should get more run in a delicious matchup. The Dolphins have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing backfields in 2024.

STOCK DOWN: Bucky Irving enjoyed the best outing of his young career last week, totaling 95 yards and a score on 16 touches, but there will be plenty working against him in Week 7. The Ravens are ceding the fewest yards per carry and third-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season.

STOCK DOWN: Zack Moss totaled a season-low seven touches in Week 6, as his usage continues to trend in the wrong direction. The veteran is a desperation flex play at best.

Week 7 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

STOCK UP: Tank Dell led the Texans with a 30% target share in Houston’s first game without Nico Collins, producing a 7/57/1 line. That resulted in a WR15 finish. He should be heavily involved this week if the Texans want to keep pace with the Packers in Lambeau.

STOCK UP: DeMario Douglas led the Patriots with a 27% target share in Drake Maye's first start. He finished as the WR8 while posting a career-high 92 receiving yards and his first NFL touchdown. He's an intriguing WR3 against a Jaguars team that's allowing the second-most fantasy points to opposing receivers.

STOCK DOWN: Garrett Wilson already had his work cut out for him against a tough Steelers secondary, but now he'll have to do it while splitting the pie with Davante Adams, who's expected to suit up this week .

STOCK DOWN: Michael Pittman Jr. has finished as the WR61, WR71, and WR64 in three starts with Anthony Richardson behind center. Richardson is set to return this week , which makes Pittman a risky start in all formats.

Week 7 fantasy football tight end rankings

STOCK UP: David Njoku’s 30.4% target share last week ranked first among all tight ends. While the Browns’ offense is a crapshoot, the Bengals have surrendered 162 yards and three touchdowns to tight ends in their last two games.

STOCK UP: Dalton Schultz racked up a season-high eight targets last week in Nico Collins' absence. He only managed 27 yards on those looks, but at least he was involved. This week, he'll go up against a Packers defense that's ceded the second-most receptions to opposing tight ends this season.

STOCK DOWN: Pat Freiermuth has garnered just six targets over his last two games and has finished as the TE13 or worse in all but one contest this season. It appears that his TE2 explosion against the Colts was an outlier, not the norm.

STOCK DOWN: Mike Gesicki didn't receive a single target in Week 6 after totaling three targets in his previous two games. Barring an injury to Ja'Marr Chase or Tee Higgins, he can be dropped in most formats.

