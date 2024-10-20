Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    We asked every lawmaker if they'd uphold the 2024 election results. Here's what was said

    By Sudiksha Kochi, Karina Zaiets and Ramon Padilla, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MRLKg_0wEOgEqR00
    USA TODAY asked members of Congress if they would certify the 2024 election results, regardless of the winner Javier Zarracina

    Are you committed to certifying the election results, regardless of whether former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris wins in November?

    That was the question USA TODAY asked in survey of all 382 members of the House running for re-election and 91 Senators who are either running for re-election or would still be in office in January. (The remaining lawmakers either lost their primary races, are seeking a different office or are retiring from Congress.)

    We posed the same question to 747 candidates running for Congress whose names are on the ballot this year.

    The question comes after the 2020 election when then-President Donald Trump didn't want to accept that he had lost his bid for re-election against President Joe Biden, and tried to convince members of Congress to object to the votes of each state's electors.

    More: Will lawmakers and congressional candidates commit to upholding the 2024 results? We asked

    On Jan. 6, 2021, 139 Republicans in the House and eight Republicans in the Senate objected to electoral votes from Pennsylvania and Arizona, hoping to keep Trump in office. No Democrats objected.

    As with every presidential race, the Congress elected this year, will witness the counting of the electoral votes three days later. Will they uphold the 2024 presidential election results? Here’s what we found:

    Of those who responded, the majority of incumbents vow to uphold the election results

    While most incumbent members of the House and Senate did not respond, of those who did, over 150 said they would uphold the election results, some with conditions. Search below to see the results:

    Responses as of Saturday Oct.19, 12 p.m. EST

    How about non-incumbents who could come into office?

    USA TODAY reached out to over 700 candidates running for Congress whose names are on the ballot this year, excluding write-in candidates. Over 200 candidates said they would uphold the election results. Here's the breakdown:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YWLvd_0wEOgEqR00

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: We asked every lawmaker if they'd uphold the 2024 election results. Here's what was said

    Comments / 288
    Add a Comment
    J Cough
    18h ago
    OCTOBER SURPRISE .., Times... Tim Walz Accused Of 'Inappropriate' Sex with a male Students, and taking them to Gay Bars. . Three students with texts and emails from Walz accused the Kamala Harris running mate of having an 'inappropriate' relationship with a male student and visiting a gay bar when he was a professor and football coach. the VP hopeful quit teaching after he was caught having 'sex' with a student. The Harris-Walz campaign is yet to issue a statement...."Tim Walz Accused of Molesting 14-Year-Old Boy". Tim Walz was actively having sex with male students, bringing those students to gay bars, and allowing them to sleep over at his home while he was a teacher at Alliance High School in Nebraska. Walz 'Recruited Young Boys' into 'Gay Club' at School, Walz supervised a high school Gay-Straight Alliance organization. student " I am accusing him of propping up a system that enables and encourages the predation of children."
    rain
    1d ago
    people are afraid of Trump he has dirt on.them and trump lies about them and news put it on tv news careless if it true
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    What are the odds Trump will win? 2024 election betting odds, state by state
    USA TODAY26 days ago
    Signs of what will happen on Election Day are everywhere
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Who will certify the 2024 election?
    USA TODAY17 hours ago
    JD Vance Accidentally Reveals the Darkest Truth About Trump of All
    The New Republic19 days ago
    We're 15 days from the 2024 presidential election. Here's where things stand.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Lizzo Vows ‘The Whole Country Will Be Like Detroit’ if Kamala Harris Becomes President
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
    Mediaite6 days ago
    Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
    Latin Times5 days ago
    Ready for daylight saving time 2024? Here's when it ends and we 'fall back'
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Musk says he’ll award $1M every day to Pennsylvania voters who sign his petition
    The Hill2 days ago
    Opinion: Harris should be losing to Trump. But Republicans made the wrong choice.
    USA TODAY6 days ago
    ‘Despicable Human Being’: Mitch McConnell Privately Said He Couldn’t Wait For ‘Stupid’ Trump to Leave Office, Per Report
    Mediaite4 days ago
    The Very Real Scenario Where Trump Loses and Takes Power Anyway
    POLITICO2 days ago
    'The man never learns': Expert explains why Trump is panicked by Stormy Daniels — again
    Raw Story4 days ago
    15-Year-Old Reportedly Testifies She & 4 Others Were “Bored” When They Fatally Attacked 64-Year-Old Man In Washington, D.C.
    The Shade Room3 days ago
    A Top GOP Election Lawyer Just Made Alarming Comments About 'Cleansing' The U.S.
    HuffPost4 days ago
    Daily Briefing: Rallying the Black vote
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Trump serves disturbing message through McDonald’s drive-thru window about whether he’ll accept election result
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Trump’s ‘Schlonged’ Comment Nearly Broke ‘SNL’s’ Colin Jost
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    'No authority to legislate': Judge slaps down multiple new election rules put in place by Trump allies in Georgia as 'unconstitutional' administrative agency overreach
    Law & Crime4 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    New evidence unsealed of how Trump's Jan. 6, 2021 rally was funded | The Excerpt
    USA TODAY20 hours ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Deion Sanders has message for President Obama after Colorado's win in Arizona
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Lindsey Graham to Republicans backing Harris: "What the hell are you doing?"
    Axios1 day ago
    'I was pushed by an elderly woman': Hecklers whine to Fox News after Kamala Harris rally
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    'It's already happening': Battleground states see 'hanky-panky' to interfere in election
    Raw Story4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy