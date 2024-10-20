We asked every lawmaker if they'd uphold the 2024 election results. Here's what was said

USA TODAY asked members of Congress if they would certify the 2024 election results, regardless of the winner Javier Zarracina

Are you committed to certifying the election results, regardless of whether former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris wins in November?

That was the question USA TODAY asked in survey of all 382 members of the House running for re-election and 91 Senators who are either running for re-election or would still be in office in January. (The remaining lawmakers either lost their primary races, are seeking a different office or are retiring from Congress.)

We posed the same question to 747 candidates running for Congress whose names are on the ballot this year.

The question comes after the 2020 election when then-President Donald Trump didn't want to accept that he had lost his bid for re-election against President Joe Biden, and tried to convince members of Congress to object to the votes of each state's electors.

More: Will lawmakers and congressional candidates commit to upholding the 2024 results? We asked

On Jan. 6, 2021, 139 Republicans in the House and eight Republicans in the Senate objected to electoral votes from Pennsylvania and Arizona, hoping to keep Trump in office. No Democrats objected.

As with every presidential race, the Congress elected this year, will witness the counting of the electoral votes three days later. Will they uphold the 2024 presidential election results? Here’s what we found:

Of those who responded, the majority of incumbents vow to uphold the election results

While most incumbent members of the House and Senate did not respond, of those who did, over 150 said they would uphold the election results, some with conditions. Search below to see the results:

Responses as of Saturday Oct.19, 12 p.m. EST

How about non-incumbents who could come into office?

USA TODAY reached out to over 700 candidates running for Congress whose names are on the ballot this year, excluding write-in candidates. Over 200 candidates said they would uphold the election results. Here's the breakdown:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: We asked every lawmaker if they'd uphold the 2024 election results. Here's what was said