Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Opinion: Trump's MAGA base might want to brace themselves – Harris could win

    By Rex Huppke, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    Despite all the faux clairvoyance of pollsters and political pundits and the endless babble from social media Nostradamuses , there isn’t a soul in this country who can look at next month’s presidential election and accurately guess which way the mop will flop.

    But what I hear from the chattering class on both sides of the political aisle is predominantly: Liberals, you better brace yourselves for the possibility that Donald Trump might win .

    That’s technically fair. There’s a solid chance Trump will win, and even if there weren’t, folks on the left are still too traumatized from his surprise 2016 presidential victory to ever again feel confident he’ll lose.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ib89E_0wEOfHWp00
    Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump looks on as he participates in a town hall presented by Spanish-language network Univision, in Doral, Florida, on Oct. 16, 2024. Marco Bello/REUTERS

    MAGA folks may want to start considering the fact that Trump could lose

    But what about the other side? What about all the MAGA fans whose world revolves around Trump, the ones who attend the rallies and proudly wear the red hats, wave Trump flags and believe he’s infallible?

    They should begin to reckon with something few are saying out loud: Kamala Harris might win this election.

    That’s right, I just wrote the words most liberals dare not utter.

    It’s not a prediction, but it’s at least as much a possibility as saying Trump might win.

    Liberals are prepping for a Trump win. Shouldn't MAGA fans be ready for a Harris victory?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45bPcT_0wEOfHWp00
    Flags supporting Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump blow in the wind as they are on sale by a roadside vendor in Fallbrook, California, U.S., August 27, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake Mike Blake, REUTERS

    Nobody on Fox News or in the right-wing blab-o-sphere is preparing Trump supporters for the possibility of defeat. I suppose that’s hard, given that most still believe the ludicrous fiction that he won the 2020 election.

    But still, if the MAGA crowd wants to avoid another Jan. 6, 2021, – and all the incarceration that would go with it – and not spend the next however many years whining about a stolen election, they might consider wrapping their minds around the idea of a President Kamala Harris.

    Opinion: Vance's refusal to admit Trump lost 2020 election shows he's an opportunistic clown

    Before President Joe Biden stepped aside, around the time of the Republican National Convention, Trump’s campaign took on an air of inevitability , with polls moving in his direction following Biden’s disastrous debate performance.

    But no sensible person can say that aura of dominance has held. Polls are largely worthless, but Harris is up in them by about the same average amount Trump was leading Biden back when folks were talking about a crushing Trump victory.

    Trump's campaign just wrapped up another terrible, embarrassing week

    It’s hard to look at how the two candidates are performing right now and not objectively see the vice president having an advantage.

    Here are some Trump lowlights from the past week:

    On Monday night in Pennsylvania, Trump was supposed to hold a Q&A with voters but wound up standing on stage and bizarrely swaying to an assortment of songs played over the loudspeaker for about 40 minutes. It was a profoundly weird WTF moment and again raised the question of his mental acuity.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PonUN_0wEOfHWp00
    U.S. Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump dances during a campaign rally at Findlay Toyota Center on October 13, 2024 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Rebecca Noble, Getty Images

    On Tuesday, Trump demeaned autoworkers during an interview at the Economic Club of Chicago, saying children could do their jobs.

    That night, he taped a Fox News town hall in which he again described Democrats as the “enemy from within,” saying “they’re so sick, and they’re so evil.”

    Opinion: Harris did with Fox News what Trump can't do anywhere: Handle tough questions

    At that same town hall, which aired the next day, Trump mocked the family of a young Georgia woman whose death has been linked to the state’s draconian abortion ban.

    Jan. 6 was a 'day of love'? C'mon, man.

    On Wednesday, he held a town hall with Latino voters on Univision. The biggest takeaway was a moment when Trump told one man that the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was “ a day of love ,” leaving the man with a look of disbelief and dismay that made the exchange go viral.

    On Thursday night, he spoke at the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in New York City, a Catholic fundraiser. As The New York Times reported : “He made raunchy jokes about adultery and menstruation and swore while standing feet from a cardinal. He praised Rush Limbaugh and talked about ‘the China Virus,’ and the ‘Democrat party’ and he emphasized Barack Obama’s middle name (Hussein).”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OfB6N_0wEOfHWp00
    New York Archbishop Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump and Melania Trump attend the 79th annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in New York City, U.S. October 17, 2024. Brendan McDermid, REUTERS

    On Friday, Trump went to the friendly confines of a Fox News studio and said that as president, he would close the Department of Education and withhold federal funds from any school districts that have a curriculum he doesn’t agree with.

    Trump too 'exhausted' to keep up with interviews?

    By the end of the week, in the wake of Trump canceling a number of planned interviews while also refusing another debate with Harris, news outlets were reporting that he was exhausted , giving her a perfect opportunity to highlight his advanced age: 78.

    "I've been hearing reports that his team at least is saying he's suffering from exhaustion,” Harris said Friday . “And that’s apparently the excuse for why he’s not doing interviews and of course he’s not doing the CNN town hall. He refuses to do another debate. ... Being president of the United States is probably one of the hardest jobs in the world and so we really do need to ask if he's exhausted being on the campaign trail, is he fit to do the job?”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZlTIQ_0wEOfHWp00
    Vice President Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris poses for a photo with a supporter after speaking at University Wisconsin-La Crosse during a campaign event in La Crosse, Wis., on Oct. 17, 2024. Craig Lassig, AFP via Getty Images

    Trump’s increasingly xenophobic and rambling rhetoric stands in stark contrast to the focused and positive campaign Harris has been running. She’s drawing large, enthusiastic crowds while showcasing a wide array of prominent Republicans who are backing her.

    She successfully handled a wildly combative interview Wednesday with Fox News host Bret Baier , highlighting her desire to reach people outside the Democratic base.

    Following Election 2024? Sign up for USA TODAY's On Politics newsletter for breaking news and exclusive analysis.

    This election could go either way. Both sides should be ready.

    So does this mean Harris will win? Absolutely not. It means she could win, and many would rather be in her position in this race than in Trump’s.

    So, to all the residents of MAGA world, liberals like me have been hearing “Trump might win the presidency” over and over again, a warning to prepare us for that eventuality. It’s high time you all consider the opposite, and gird your loins for this reasonable possibility: Harris might win the presidency.

    That’s not me being overconfident. It’s me stating a fact.

    Follow USA TODAY columnist Rex Huppke on X, formerly Twitter, @RexHuppke and Facebook facebook.com/RexIsAJerk

    You can read diverse opinions from our USA TODAY columnists and other writers on the Opinion front page , on X, formerly Twitter, @usatodayopinion and in our Opinion newsletter .

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Opinion: Trump's MAGA base might want to brace themselves – Harris could win

    Comments / 8K
    Add a Comment
    Airbnbsuperhost19
    1m ago
    Mississippi and Arkansas for Harris/Walz 2024! Let's keep this country moving forward! Harris for President! 🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷Let's see how many bigots will be triggered by this.
    Robert McCrory
    17m ago
    Not without cheating so you might want to check yourself! If Democrats don't have a 5-7 point lead nationality they lose!!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
    The Independent11 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Hulk Hogan predicts election landslide: ‘I don’t believe the polls’
    WashingtonExaminer1 day ago
    Kamala Harris Just Got Some Great News
    The New Republic19 hours ago
    Trump’s Pathetic McDonald’s Stunt Backfires Spectacularly
    The New Republic22 hours ago
    Michael Strahan fears viewers will turn off show after Terry Bradshaw reveals he was banned from act on Fox NFL Sunday
    The US Sun16 hours ago
    Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates
    the-independent.com3 days ago
    Lizzo Vows ‘The Whole Country Will Be Like Detroit’ if Kamala Harris Becomes President
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Harris says violent crime is down. Trump says it's up. Here's a fact check.
    CBS News5 days ago
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    the-independent.com20 hours ago
    Pelosi reportedly not 'happy that the only bloody fingerprints on the knife' to oust Biden were hers
    Fox News1 day ago
    The Bible makes clear who will win today's battles, says Jonathan Cahn, bestselling author
    Fox News22 days ago
    Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
    Mediaite6 days ago
    Opinion: Trump said so many stupid things this week, I decided to just round them up
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    'This is a man's country': Trump supporter warns Kamala Harris is 'gonna meet her maker'
    Raw Story1 day ago
    ‘We Are Not Making This Up!’ James Carville Warns Trump Will Round Up His Enemies, Claims He’s Mimicking Nazi Rallies
    Mediaite8 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    3 killed and 8 injured in a mass shooting after a homecoming game in Mississippi
    CNN2 days ago
    Harris vs Trump latest presidential poll: New numbers show a change at the top
    AL.com11 days ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Ready for daylight saving time 2024? Here's when it ends and we 'fall back'
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    81-year-old woman goes viral after voting for first time because late husband wouldn’t let her
    The Independent3 days ago
    Trump’s ‘Schlonged’ Comment Nearly Broke ‘SNL’s’ Colin Jost
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    'Dude, You Were President': Obama Flings Trump's Line Of Attack Right Back At Him
    HuffPost21 hours ago
    Marjorie Taylor Greene says Covid vaccines may be responsible for ‘all time high’ cancer rates
    the-independent.com3 days ago
    Analyst pours cold water on panic over Harris losing key demographic to Trump
    Raw Story3 days ago
    ‘Despicable Human Being’: Mitch McConnell Privately Said He Couldn’t Wait For ‘Stupid’ Trump to Leave Office, Per Report
    Mediaite4 days ago
    Opinion: Harris should be losing to Trump. But Republicans made the wrong choice.
    USA TODAY6 days ago
    Three billionaires have given a whopping $220 million combined to help get Trump elected
    The Independent5 days ago
    We're 15 days from the 2024 presidential election. Here's where things stand.
    Business Insider2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy