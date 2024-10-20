Open in App
    How to watch Panthers vs. Commanders today: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Week 7

    By Mark Giannotto, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25bfNB_0wEOJSYo00

    Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season features a game that will spotlight just how important it is to pick the right quarterback in the NFL draft.

    The Carolina Panthers (1-5) traded up to grab Alabama Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft and it hasn't worked out. The Washington Commanders (4-2) selected LSU Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, and Daniels is looking every bit like the team's franchise quarterback for years to come through the first six games of his rookie season.

    When the Commanders host the Panthers on Sunday, those dynamics will play out on the field. In Washington, there's excitement that Daniels could lead the team back to the playoffs in his first year with the Commanders currently atop the NFC East. In Carolina, Young was benched after Week 2 and replaced by veteran Andy Dalton . After an initial win with Dalton starting under center, more losses have followed and the Panthers seem headed for another lackluster season.

    Perhaps Sunday's matchup will offer more clues about the direction each team is going. Here's what to know when the Washington Commanders face the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season, including kickoff, TV channel and live streaming options:

    NFL PLAYOFF PICTURE Bracket, schedule, format before Week 7

    When is kickoff time for Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Commanders ?

    The Week 7 battle between the Washington Commanders and the Carolina Panthers is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20.

    What channel is Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Commanders?

    The Week 6 game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders will be broadcast on CBS at 4:05 p.m. ET.

    How to stream Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Commanders for free

    Those looking to cut the cord can watch the Carolina Panthers vs. the Washington Commanders on Fubo , which is offering a free trial for new subscribers.

    Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Commanders: TV, time, streaming info

    The Week 7 game between the Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers will air on CBS.

    • Date: Sunday, Oct. 20
    • Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
    • TV : CBS
    • Streaming: NFL+, YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket), Fubo
    • Location: Northwest Stadium (Landover, Md.)

    Stream NFL games with Fubo

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to watch Panthers vs. Commanders today: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Week 7

