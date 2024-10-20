How to watch 49ers vs. Chiefs today: Start time, TV, live stream for Week 7 game

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will meet this Sunday in Week 7 in a rematch of February's thrilling Super Bowl LVIII.

For the Chiefs, the 2024 season has proceeded more or less according to plan. Kansas City has rolled to a 5-0 start on the back of a 26-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints before a bye in Week 6. The Chiefs have had their issues, falling behind in the first quarter in four of their five games thus far, but between a sturdy defense and a versatile offense spearheaded by Patrick Mahomes , the defending champions have manufactured 11 consecutive victories (a run going back to 2023's Week 17).

San Francisco hasn't had the same success, with a 3-3 record reflecting some inconsistency. Despite boasting a defense that has produced 16 turnovers thus far this season, the 49ers have coughed up 19 or more points in five games, forcing an offense missing star running back Christian McCaffrey to put up big scores to secure wins.

Last week's 36-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks was a good example of San Francisco being able to do just that, but losses to two NFC West rivals (the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals ) serve as evidence that the 49ers are a work in progress. That said, Mahomes says the Chiefs "have a ton of respect" for San Francisco, and are expecting an extremely tough game this weekend.

Here's what you need to know to watch Sunday's Week 7 NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers :

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during a game on Sept. 29, 2024. Kirby Lee, Imagn Images

When is kickoff time for Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers ?

Sunday's Week 7 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is set to begin at 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. local)

What TV channel Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers on?

Week 7's NFL contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will be broadcast on Fox.

How to stream Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers

Chiefs vs. 49ers can be streamed on NFL+ or on YouTube TV through NFL Sunday Ticket.

Those looking to cut the cord can watch the the game on Fubo , which is offering a free trial for new subscribers.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 20

Sunday, Oct. 20 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT)

4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT) TV: FOX

FOX Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

