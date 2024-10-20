Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    How to watch 49ers vs. Chiefs today: Start time, TV, live stream for Week 7 game

    By Jason Anderson, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will meet this Sunday in Week 7 in a rematch of February's thrilling Super Bowl LVIII.

    For the Chiefs, the 2024 season has proceeded more or less according to plan. Kansas City has rolled to a 5-0 start on the back of a 26-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints before a bye in Week 6. The Chiefs have had their issues, falling behind in the first quarter in four of their five games thus far, but between a sturdy defense and a versatile offense spearheaded by Patrick Mahomes , the defending champions have manufactured 11 consecutive victories (a run going back to 2023's Week 17).

    San Francisco hasn't had the same success, with a 3-3 record reflecting some inconsistency. Despite boasting a defense that has produced 16 turnovers thus far this season, the 49ers have coughed up 19 or more points in five games, forcing an offense missing star running back Christian McCaffrey to put up big scores to secure wins.

    Last week's 36-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks was a good example of San Francisco being able to do just that, but losses to two NFC West rivals (the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals ) serve as evidence that the 49ers are a work in progress. That said, Mahomes says the Chiefs "have a ton of respect" for San Francisco, and are expecting an extremely tough game this weekend.

    Here's what you need to know to watch Sunday's Week 7 NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers :

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bn3w7_0wEOJNOP00
    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during a game on Sept. 29, 2024. Kirby Lee, Imagn Images

    NFL MVP rankings: Lamar Jackson outduels Jayden Daniels to take top spot after Week 6

    When is kickoff time for Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers ?

    Sunday's Week 7 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is set to begin at 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. local)

    What TV channel Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers on?

    Week 7's NFL contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will be broadcast on Fox.

    How to stream Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers

    Chiefs vs. 49ers can be streamed on NFL+ or on YouTube TV through NFL Sunday Ticket.

    Those looking to cut the cord can watch the the game on Fubo , which is offering a free trial for new subscribers.

    Chiefs vs. 49ers: TV, time, streaming for Week 7 game

    • Date: Sunday, Oct. 20
    • Time: 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT)
    • TV: FOX
    • Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

    Watch Chiefs vs. 49ers with a free trial of Fubo

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to watch 49ers vs. Chiefs today: Start time, TV, live stream for Week 7 game

    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    Jeffrey Morris
    1d ago
    it's football 🏈 who gives a fuck.
    Lord Oliver Cromwell
    1d ago
    Okay, now tell me why I would want to watch?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Travis Kelce and Chiefs arrive in San Francisco ahead of Super Bowl rematch against 49ers
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    Surprise NFC Team Acquires Dolphins Superstar WR Tyreek Hill In Blockbuster Trade Proposal That Would Be An Instant Hit And Make Them Legitimate Super Bowl Contenders
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Why is there a 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader in Week 7?
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports7 days ago
    Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers odds, picks and predictions
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    Names of Nine of Sean Combs's alleged accomplices have finally dropped
    Virginia's Blue Ridge Voice5 days ago
    Bill Belichick, 72, and Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Headed for Marriage, Source Claims: 'He Wants to Be With Her All of the Time'
    OK Magazine5 days ago
    Aaron Rodgers' Ex-Girlfriend Posted Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Photo
    The Spun1 day ago
    Kelly Ripa shocks viewers with surprise divorce confession during live show with husband Mark Consuelos
    HELLO7 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds9 days ago
    Jason Kelce sends clear message to Taylor Swift
    Next Impulse Sports5 days ago
    Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photo of Husband Patrick with Son Bronze at High School Football Game
    People2 days ago
    Cowboys fans get hopes up after 'Dallas coach is fired' trends
    Dallas Cowboys On SI2 days ago
    Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Make Big Decision About Their Future Together
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Boyfriend Ken Urker Admits That Their Pregnancy ‘Was Very Much Too Soon’
    In Touch Weekly4 days ago
    What will Harris and Walz do to America? Take a look.
    USA TODAY4 days ago
    Titans announce new starting quarterback
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Al Pacino, 84, Spotted on Date Night With Much-Younger Baby Mama Noor Alfallah, 30, in L.A. After Her Outing With Bill Maher: Photos
    OK Magazine3 days ago
    ’90 Day Fiancé’s Tigerlily Reveals ‘Super Inaccurate’ Misconception Fans Have About Her Marriage to Adnan (Exclusive)
    PopCulture4 days ago
    Just Days Before Liam Payne's Passing, Ex-Fiancée Maya Henry Said He "Always Played With Death"
    Distractify4 days ago
    Taylor Swift's Body Language at Last Night's Yankees Game Clearly Says a Lot About the State of Her Relationship
    PureWow6 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    PHOTOS: Let’s Meet Sarah Jane Ramos, The Stunning New Fiancée Of Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
    Total Pro Sports3 days ago
    Taylor Swift debuts new 'Reputation' bodysuit, finally. What could it mean?
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    Prayers Are Pouring In For Bethany Hamilton's Family
    The Spun2 days ago
    Troubling Update For Minnesota Vikings Justin Jefferson Ahead of Detroit Lions Match
    twsn.net2 days ago
    Travis Kelce admits ‘mixed feelings’ about Taylor Swift date
    Next Impulse Sports5 days ago
    Multiple Bills players hit with news they didn’t want to hear ahead of Week 7
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    ABC weatherman Sam Champion reveals shocking health battle live on air
    New York Post3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy