What channel is USC vs Maryland on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

USC football looks to get back on track in Week 8 of the college football season — and it will look to do so with a cross-country flight.

Coming off back-to-back losses, Lincoln Riley's Trojans (3-3, 1-2 in Big Ten) travel out east for their furthest road trip of the season in Week 8 to take on Maryland (3-3, 0-3) at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland on Saturday.

Riley's squad fell out of the national polls this week after losing to No. 3 Penn State 33-30 in overtime. All three of USC's losses this year have been within one score. Trojans quarterback Miller Moss ranks fourth in the Big Ten in passing yards per game at 269.7 through the first seven weeks of the season.

With USC joining the Big Ten this past offseason from the Pac-12, Saturday's meeting just outside the nation's capital will be the first between the Trojans and the Terrapins . Maryland is coming off a 37-10 loss to Northwestern last week.

Here's how to watch the USC vs. Maryland game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is USC vs Maryland on today?

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Livestream: Fox Sports Go app | Fubo (free trial)

USC vs Maryland will be broadcast nationally on Fox Sports 1 in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Eric Collins (play-by-play) and Robert Smith (analyst) will have the call from the booth at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland.

Streaming options for the game include the Fox Sports Go app (by logging in with your TV provider credentials) and Fubo, which carries Fox Sports 1 and offers a free trial to new subscribers.

USC vs Maryland time today

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Saturday, Oct. 19 Start time: 4 p.m. ET

The Trojans vs. Terrapins game starts at 4 p.m. ET from SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland.

USC vs Maryland predictions, picks, odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 18

USC 35, Maryland 14 : While it is hard to predict how a team will perform after traveling coast to coast, USC should get back in the win column and snap its two-game losing skid with ease on Saturday. Winning on third down and keeping the Terps off the board will be big for the Trojans on Saturday. USC ranks sixth in the nation (first in the Big Ten) on third down conversation percentage defense (27.1%) this season.

ODDS: USC -7.5

O/U: 56.5

USC football schedule 2024

Here's a look at USC's schedule in 2024, including available start times and TV channel information:

All times Eastern

Sunday, Sept. 1 (Las Vegas): vs. No. 8 LSU (W, 27-20)

vs. No. 8 LSU (W, 27-20) Saturday, Sept. 7: vs. Utah State (W, 48-0)

vs. Utah State (W, 48-0) Saturday, Sept. 14: BYE

BYE Saturday, Sept. 21: at No. 22 Michigan * (L, 27-24)

at No. 22 Michigan * (L, 27-24) Saturday, Sept. 28: vs. Wisconsin * (W, 38-21)

vs. Wisconsin * (W, 38-21) Saturday, Oct. 5: at Minnesota * (L, 24-17)

at Minnesota * (L, 24-17) Saturday, Oct. 12: vs. No. 3 Penn State * (L, 33-30 OT)

vs. No. 3 Penn State * (L, 33-30 OT) Saturday, Oct. 19: at Maryland * | 4 p.m. | Fox Sports 1 ( Fubo )

at Maryland * | 4 p.m. | Fox Sports 1 ( Fubo ) Friday, Oct. 25: vs. Rutgers * | 11 p.m. | Fox ( Fubo )

vs. Rutgers * | 11 p.m. | Fox ( Fubo ) Saturday, Nov. 2: at Washington *

at Washington * Saturday, Nov. 9: BYE

BYE Saturday, Nov. 16: vs. Nebraska *

vs. Nebraska * Saturday, Nov. 23: at UCLA *

at UCLA * Saturday, Nov. 30: vs. No. 11 Notre Dame *

vs. No. 11 Notre Dame * Record: 3-3, 1-2 in Big Ten

* Denotes Big Ten game

Maryland football schedule 2024

Here's a look at Maryland schedule in 2024, including available start times and TV channel information:

All times Eastern

Saturday, Aug. 31: vs. UConn (W, 50-7)

vs. UConn (W, 50-7) Saturday, Sept. 7: vs. Michigan State * (L, 27-24)

vs. Michigan State * (L, 27-24) Saturday, Sept. 14: at Virginia (W, 27-13)

at Virginia (W, 27-13) Saturday, Sept. 21: vs. Villanova (W, 38-20)

vs. Villanova (W, 38-20) Saturday, Sept. 28: at No. 18 Indiana * (L, 42-28)

at No. 18 Indiana * (L, 42-28) Saturday, Oct. 5: BYE

BYE Friday, Oct. 11: vs. Northwestern * (L, 37-10)

vs. Northwestern * (L, 37-10) Saturday, Oct. 19: vs. USC * | 4 p.m. | Fox Sports 1 ( Fubo )

vs. USC * | 4 p.m. | Fox Sports 1 ( Fubo ) Saturday, Oct. 26: at Minnesota * | 3:30 p.m. | Fox Sports 1 ( Fubo )

at Minnesota * | 3:30 p.m. | Fox Sports 1 ( Fubo ) Saturday, Nov. 2: BYE

BYE Saturday, Nov. 9: at No. 2 Oregon

at No. 2 Oregon Saturday, Nov. 16: vs. Rutgers *

vs. Rutgers * Saturday, Nov. 23: vs. Iowa *

vs. Iowa * Saturday, Nov. 30: at No. 3 Penn State *

at No. 3 Penn State * Record: 3-3, 0-3 in Big Ten

* Denotes Big Ten game

