    Does Washington play today? College football schedule for Huskies' next game after Week 8 bye

    By John Leuzzi, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XC6kJ_0wDQPWJH00

    The bye could not have come at a better time for Washington football , especially after its Week 7 lopsided loss to Iowa.

    Coming off a lackluster 40-16 loss to the Hawkeyes in Week 7, the Huskies will look to spend the Week 8 bye to regroup and regain their early-season success as they prepare for a challenging five-game stretch to end the 2024 college football season.

    The Huskies' decisive loss to the Hawkeyes last week came a week after Jedd Fisch's squad picked up a signature top-10 win at home against then-No. 10 Michigan, a win that led to a field storming at Husky Stadium.

    REQUIRED READING: Most overpaid college football coaches include two from SEC. Who are they?

    Quarterback Will Rogers leads the Big Ten in passing yards with 1,820 through the first seven weeks, while tied for third among the conference's 18 quarterbacks in passing touchdowns at 13. Rogers has recorded two 300-yard or more games this season, both coming in losses to Washington State and Rutgers.

    Here's what you need to know on when Washington returns to action, including a look at the Huskies' remaining schedule for the 2024 season:

    Watch select Washington football games with Fubo (free trial)

    Does Washington football play today?

    No, Washington does not play today, as the Huskies are currently idle in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season.

    Fisch's squad will return to action next Saturday in Week 9 when they travel to face a steaming hot 6-0 Indiana Hoosiers squad, who has risen to No. 18 in the US LBM Coaches Poll in recent weeks.

    Washington's second-half schedule will certainly be a challenging one coming out of the break. After next week's trip to Bloomington, the Huskies return home on Nov. 2 to take on USC before traveling to No. 3 Penn State on Nov. 9 for the Nittany Lions' annual "White Out" game.

    Washington will close the season with contests against two former Pac-12 rivals UCLA on Nov. 15 and No. 2 Oregon on Nov. 30. ESPN Analytics is projecting the Huskies to go 1-4 in their final five games, with the lone win coming against the Bruins .

    Washington football schedule 2024

    Here's a look at Washington's remaining 2024 schedule, including past results, available start times and TV channel information:

    • Saturday, Aug. 31: vs. Weber State (W, 35-3)
    • Saturday, Sept. 7: vs. Eastern Michigan (W, 30-9)
    • Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. Washington State (L, 24-19)
    • Saturday, Sept. 21: vs. Northwestern * (W, 24-5)
    • Friday, Sept. 27: at Rutgers * (L, 21-18)
    • Saturday, Oct. 5: vs. No. 22 Michigan * (W, 27-17)
    • Saturday, Oct. 12: at Iowa * (L, 40-6)
    • Saturday, Oct. 19: BYE
    • Saturday, Oct. 26: at No. 18 Indiana * | Noon | Big Ten Network ( Fubo )
    • Saturday, Nov. 2: vs. USC *
    • Saturday, Nov. 9: at No. 3 Penn State *
    • Friday, Nov. 15: vs. UCLA * | 9 p.m. | Fox ( Fubo )
    • Saturday, Nov. 22: BYE
    • Saturday, Nov. 30: at No. 2 Oregon *
    • Record: 4-2 overall, 2-2 in Big Ten

    * Denotes Big Ten game

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Does Washington play today? College football schedule for Huskies' next game after Week 8 bye

