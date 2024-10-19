What channel is Utah vs TCU on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

Utah football returns home in Week 8 to continue Big 12 conference play, and it will have a new starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

With Cam Rising now out for the season, the Utes (4-2 overall, 1-2 in Big 12) will shift to freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson under center for Saturday's Big 12 conference home game against TCU (3-3, 1-2) at 10:30 p.m. ET inside Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Utah has dropped back-to-back games to Arizona and Arizona State after starting the season 4-0. The Utes' most recent 27-19 loss to Arizona State last Friday dropped Kyle Whittingham's squad out of the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Saturday marks the fourth start for Wilson, the brother of Denver Broncos backup quarterback Zach Wilson. In the last three games, Wilson has thrown for a combined 726 yards and five touchdowns. TCU is coming off a bye in Week 7.

Here's how to watch the Utah vs. TCU game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

Watch Utah football vs. TCU live with Fubo (free trial)

What channel is Utah vs TCU on today?

Utah vs TCU will be broadcast nationally on ESPN in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Dave Fleming and Brock Osweiler will call the game from the booth at Rice-Eccles Stadium, with Sherree Burress reporting from the sidelines.

Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app (by logging in with your TV provider credentials), ESPN+ , ESPN's subscription streaming platform, and Fubo , which carries the ESPN family of networks and offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Utah vs TCU time today

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Saturday, Oct. 19 Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

The Utes and Horned Frogs game starts at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

Utah vs TCU predictions, picks, odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 18

ESPN Analytics: ESPN has Utah winning Saturday's home game in Salt Lake City. Utah has a 61.9% chance of winning compared to TCU's 38.1%.

ODDS: Utah -3.5

O/U: 49.5

Utah football schedule 2024

Here's a look at Utah's schedule in 2024, including available start times and TV channel information:

All time Eastern

Aug. 29: vs. Southern Utah (W, 49-0)

vs. Southern Utah (W, 49-0) Sept. 7: vs. Baylor (W, 23-12)

vs. Baylor (W, 23-12) Sept. 14: at Utah State (W, 38-21)

at Utah State (W, 38-21) Sept. 21: at Oklahoma State * (W, 22-19)

at Oklahoma State * (W, 22-19) Sept. 28: vs. Arizona * (L, 23-10)

vs. Arizona * (L, 23-10) Oct. 5: BYE

BYE Oct. 11: at Arizona State * (L, 27-19)

at Arizona State * (L, 27-19) Oct. 19: vs. TCU * | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN ( Fubo )

vs. TCU * | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN ( Fubo ) Oct. 26: at Houston *

at Houston * Nov. 2: BYE

BYE Nov. 9: vs. No. 13 BYU *

vs. No. 13 BYU * Nov. 16: at Colorado *

at Colorado * Nov. 23: vs. No. 12 Iowa State *

vs. No. 12 Iowa State * Nov. 29: at UCF * | 8 p.m. | Fox ( Fubo )

at UCF * | 8 p.m. | Fox ( Fubo ) Record: 4-2 overall, 1-2 in Big 12 play

* Denotes Big 12 game

TCU football schedule 2024

Here's a look at TCU's schedule in 2024, including available start times and TV channel information:

All time Eastern

Friday, Aug. 30: at Stanford (W, 34-27)

at Stanford (W, 34-27) Saturday, Sept. 7: vs. LIU (W, 45-0)

vs. LIU (W, 45-0) Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. UCF * (L, 35-34)

vs. UCF * (L, 35-34) Saturday, Sept. 21: at SMU (L, 66-42)

at SMU (L, 66-42) Saturday, Sept. 28: at Kansas * (W, 38-27)

at Kansas * (W, 38-27) Friday, Oct. 4: vs. Houston (L, 30-19)

vs. Houston (L, 30-19) Saturday, Oct. 12: BYE

BYE Saturday, Oct. 19: at Utah * | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN ( Fubo )

at Utah * | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN ( Fubo ) Saturday, Nov. 2: at Baylor *

at Baylor * Saturday, Nov. 9: vs. Oklahoma State *

vs. Oklahoma State * Saturday, Nov. 16: BYE

BYE Saturday, Nov. 23: vs. Arizona *

vs. Arizona * Saturday, Nov. 30: at Cincinnati *

at Cincinnati * Record: 3-3, 1-2 in Big 12 play

* Denotes Big 12 game

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What channel is Utah vs TCU on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game