    What channel is Utah vs TCU on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

    By John Leuzzi, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JAzMq_0wDQPOUh00

    Utah football returns home in Week 8 to continue Big 12 conference play, and it will have a new starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

    With Cam Rising now out for the season, the Utes (4-2 overall, 1-2 in Big 12) will shift to freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson under center for Saturday's Big 12 conference home game against TCU (3-3, 1-2) at 10:30 p.m. ET inside Rice-Eccles Stadium.

    Utah has dropped back-to-back games to Arizona and Arizona State after starting the season 4-0. The Utes' most recent 27-19 loss to Arizona State last Friday dropped Kyle Whittingham's squad out of the US LBM Coaches Poll.

    Saturday marks the fourth start for Wilson, the brother of Denver Broncos backup quarterback Zach Wilson. In the last three games, Wilson has thrown for a combined 726 yards and five touchdowns. TCU is coming off a bye in Week 7.

    Here's how to watch the Utah vs. TCU game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    Watch Utah football vs. TCU live with Fubo (free trial)

    What channel is Utah vs TCU on today?

    Utah vs TCU will be broadcast nationally on ESPN in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Dave Fleming and Brock Osweiler will call the game from the booth at Rice-Eccles Stadium, with Sherree Burress reporting from the sidelines.

    Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app (by logging in with your TV provider credentials), ESPN+ , ESPN's subscription streaming platform, and Fubo , which carries the ESPN family of networks and offers a free trial to new subscribers.

    Utah vs TCU time today

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
    • Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    The Utes and Horned Frogs game starts at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

    Utah vs TCU predictions, picks, odds

    Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 18

    ESPN Analytics: ESPN has Utah winning Saturday's home game in Salt Lake City. Utah has a 61.9% chance of winning compared to TCU's 38.1%.

    ODDS: Utah -3.5

    O/U: 49.5

    Utah football schedule 2024

    Here's a look at Utah's schedule in 2024, including available start times and TV channel information:

    All time Eastern

    • Aug. 29: vs. Southern Utah (W, 49-0)
    • Sept. 7: vs. Baylor (W, 23-12)
    • Sept. 14: at Utah State (W, 38-21)
    • Sept. 21: at Oklahoma State * (W, 22-19)
    • Sept. 28: vs. Arizona * (L, 23-10)
    • Oct. 5: BYE
    • Oct. 11: at Arizona State * (L, 27-19)
    • Oct. 19: vs. TCU * | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN ( Fubo )
    • Oct. 26: at Houston *
    • Nov. 2: BYE
    • Nov. 9: vs. No. 13 BYU *
    • Nov. 16: at Colorado *
    • Nov. 23: vs. No. 12 Iowa State *
    • Nov. 29: at UCF * | 8 p.m. | Fox ( Fubo )
    • Record: 4-2 overall, 1-2 in Big 12 play

    * Denotes Big 12 game

    TCU football schedule 2024

    Here's a look at TCU's schedule in 2024, including available start times and TV channel information:

    All time Eastern

    • Friday, Aug. 30: at Stanford (W, 34-27)
    • Saturday, Sept. 7: vs. LIU (W, 45-0)
    • Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. UCF * (L, 35-34)
    • Saturday, Sept. 21: at SMU (L, 66-42)
    • Saturday, Sept. 28: at Kansas * (W, 38-27)
    • Friday, Oct. 4: vs. Houston (L, 30-19)
    • Saturday, Oct. 12: BYE
    • Saturday, Oct. 19: at Utah * | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN ( Fubo )
    • Saturday, Nov. 2: at Baylor *
    • Saturday, Nov. 9: vs. Oklahoma State *
    • Saturday, Nov. 16: BYE
    • Saturday, Nov. 23: vs. Arizona *
    • Saturday, Nov. 30: at Cincinnati *
    • Record: 3-3, 1-2 in Big 12 play

    * Denotes Big 12 game

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What channel is Utah vs TCU on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

