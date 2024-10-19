What channel is Nebraska vs Indiana on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

There are three games pitting two top-25 teams in the US LBM Coaches Poll on the Week 8 college football schedule, and one of them is taking place in the Big Ten conference: No. 18 Indiana vs. No. 25 Nebraska.

Designated as Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff" game of the week, the Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0 in Big Ten) will square off against the Cornhuskers (5-1, 2-1) on the national stage at noon ET on Saturday inside Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

Curt Cignetti has Indiana playing as one of the hottest (and surprising) teams in college football this season, as the Hoosiers are 6-0 to start the season for the first time since 1967. Indiana has the No. 1 ranked total offense in the Big Ten at 515.7 yards per game and the No. 1 scoring offense at 47.5 points per game.

The Cornhuskers moved back into the top 25 of the Coaches Poll this past week at No. 25 thanks to a Week 6 win over Rutgers . Like the Hoosiers, Matt Rhule's squad has been one of the more surprising teams in the Big Ten this season. Quarterback Dylan Raiola is 113 of 169 passing for 1,358 yards with nine passing touchdowns in six games.

Here's how to watch the Nebraska vs. Indiana game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is Nebraska vs Indiana on today?

TV channel: Fox

Fox Livestream: Fox Sports Go app | Fubo

Nebraska vs. Indiana will be broadcast nationally on Fox in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt will call the game from the booth at Memorial Stadium, with Jenny Taft reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include the Fox Sports Go app (by logging in with your TV provider credentials) and Fubo, which carries Fox and offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Nebraska vs Indiana time today

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Saturday, Oct. 19 Start time: Noon ET

The Cornhuskers and Hoosiers game starts at noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 from Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

Nebraska vs Indiana predictions, picks, odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 18

Michael Niziolek, The Bloomington Herald-Times: Indiana 31, Nebraska 21

"A good day at the office for Nebraska’s defense would be holding IU to less than 40 points and 500 yards of offense, but that still leaves room for the Hoosiers to win the game pretty convincingly. The Cornhuskers offense just isn’t built to survive in any kind of shootout with a freshman quarterback and a fairly pedestrian group of skill players. If Indiana gets to 30 points, it will leave Memorial Stadium with a 7-0 record on Saturday afternoon."

ODDS: Indiana -6.5

O/U: 49.5

Nebraska football schedule 2024

Here's a look at Nebraska's 2024 schedule, including available start times and TV channel information:

All times Eastern

Saturday, Aug. 31: vs. UTEP (W, 40-7)

vs. UTEP (W, 40-7) Saturday, Sept. 7: vs. Colorado (W, 28-10)

vs. Colorado (W, 28-10) Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. Northern Iowa (W, 34-3)

vs. Northern Iowa (W, 34-3) Saturday, Sept. 20: vs. No. 23 Illinois * (L, 31-24 OT)

vs. No. 23 Illinois * (L, 31-24 OT) Saturday, Sept. 28: at Purdue * (W, 28-10)

at Purdue * (W, 28-10) Saturday, Oct. 5: vs. Rutgers * (W, 14-7)

vs. Rutgers * (W, 14-7) Saturday, Oct. 12: BYE

at No. 18 Indiana * | Noon | Fox

at No. 5 Ohio State * | Noon | Fox

at No. 5 Ohio State * | Noon | Fox ( Fubo ) Saturday, Nov. 2: vs. UCLA *

vs. UCLA * Saturday, Nov. 9: BYE

BYE Saturday, Nov. 16: at USC *

at USC * Saturday, Nov. 23: vs. Wisconsin *

at Iowa * | 7:30 p.m. | NBC and Peacock

at Iowa * | 7:30 p.m. | NBC ( Fubo ) and Peacock Record: 5-1, 2-1 in Big Ten play

* Denotes Big Ten play

Indiana football schedule 2024

Here's a look at Indiana's 2024 schedule, including available start times and TV channel information:

All times Eastern

Aug. 31: vs. FIU (W, 31-7)

vs. FIU (W, 31-7) Sept. 6: vs. Western Illinois (W, 77-3)

vs. Western Illinois (W, 77-3) Sept. 14: at UCLA * (W, 42-13)

at UCLA * (W, 42-13) Sept. 21: vs. Charlotte (W, 52-14)

vs. Charlotte (W, 52-14) Sept. 28: vs. Maryland * (W, 42-28)

vs. Maryland * (W, 42-28) Oct. 5: at Northwestern * (W, 41-24)

at Northwestern * (W, 41-24) Oct. 12: BYE

vs. No. 25 Nebraska * | Noon | Fox

vs. Washington * | Noon | Big Ten Network

vs. Washington * | Noon | Big Ten Network ( Fubo ) Nov. 2: at Michigan State *

at Michigan State * Nov. 9: vs. No. 22 Michigan *

vs. No. 22 Michigan * Nov. 16: BYE

BYE Nov. 23: at No. 5 Ohio State *

at No. 5 Ohio State * Nov. 30: vs. Purdue *

vs. Purdue * Record: 6-0 overall, 3-0 in Big Ten play

