Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    What channel is Nebraska vs Indiana on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

    By John Leuzzi, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gzUCA_0wDQPB1G00

    There are three games pitting two top-25 teams in the US LBM Coaches Poll on the Week 8 college football schedule, and one of them is taking place in the Big Ten conference: No. 18 Indiana vs. No. 25 Nebraska.

    Designated as Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff" game of the week, the Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0 in Big Ten) will square off against the Cornhuskers (5-1, 2-1) on the national stage at noon ET on Saturday inside Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

    Curt Cignetti has Indiana playing as one of the hottest (and surprising) teams in college football this season, as the Hoosiers are 6-0 to start the season for the first time since 1967. Indiana has the No. 1 ranked total offense in the Big Ten at 515.7 yards per game and the No. 1 scoring offense at 47.5 points per game.

    The Cornhuskers moved back into the top 25 of the Coaches Poll this past week at No. 25 thanks to a Week 6 win over Rutgers . Like the Hoosiers, Matt Rhule's squad has been one of the more surprising teams in the Big Ten this season. Quarterback Dylan Raiola is 113 of 169 passing for 1,358 yards with nine passing touchdowns in six games.

    Here's how to watch the Nebraska vs. Indiana game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    Watch Indiana football vs. Nebraska live with Fubo (free trial)

    What channel is Nebraska vs Indiana on today?

    Nebraska vs. Indiana will be broadcast nationally on Fox in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt will call the game from the booth at Memorial Stadium, with Jenny Taft reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include the Fox Sports Go app (by logging in with your TV provider credentials) and Fubo , which carries Fox and offers a free trial to new subscribers.

    Nebraska vs Indiana time today

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
    • Start time: Noon ET

    The Cornhuskers and Hoosiers game starts at noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 from Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

    Nebraska vs Indiana predictions, picks, odds

    Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 18

    Michael Niziolek, The Bloomington Herald-Times: Indiana 31, Nebraska 21

    "A good day at the office for Nebraska’s defense would be holding IU to less than 40 points and 500 yards of offense, but that still leaves room for the Hoosiers to win the game pretty convincingly. The Cornhuskers offense just isn’t built to survive in any kind of shootout with a freshman quarterback and a fairly pedestrian group of skill players. If Indiana gets to 30 points, it will leave Memorial Stadium with a 7-0 record on Saturday afternoon."

    ODDS: Indiana -6.5

    O/U: 49.5

    Nebraska football schedule 2024

    Here's a look at Nebraska's 2024 schedule, including available start times and TV channel information:

    All times Eastern

    • Saturday, Aug. 31: vs. UTEP (W, 40-7)
    • Saturday, Sept. 7: vs. Colorado (W, 28-10)
    • Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. Northern Iowa (W, 34-3)
    • Saturday, Sept. 20: vs. No. 23 Illinois * (L, 31-24 OT)
    • Saturday, Sept. 28: at Purdue * (W, 28-10)
    • Saturday, Oct. 5: vs. Rutgers * (W, 14-7)
    • Saturday, Oct. 12: BYE
    • Saturday, Oct. 19: at No. 18 Indiana * | Noon | Fox ( Fubo )
    • Saturday, Oct. 26: at No. 5 Ohio State * | Noon | Fox ( Fubo )
    • Saturday, Nov. 2: vs. UCLA *
    • Saturday, Nov. 9: BYE
    • Saturday, Nov. 16: at USC *
    • Saturday, Nov. 23: vs. Wisconsin *
    • Saturday, Nov. 29: at Iowa * | 7:30 p.m. | NBC ( Fubo ) and Peacock
    • Record: 5-1, 2-1 in Big Ten play

    * Denotes Big Ten play

    Indiana football schedule 2024

    Here's a look at Indiana's 2024 schedule, including available start times and TV channel information:

    All times Eastern

    • Aug. 31: vs. FIU (W, 31-7)
    • Sept. 6: vs. Western Illinois (W, 77-3)
    • Sept. 14: at UCLA * (W, 42-13)
    • Sept. 21: vs. Charlotte (W, 52-14)
    • Sept. 28: vs. Maryland * (W, 42-28)
    • Oct. 5: at Northwestern * (W, 41-24)
    • Oct. 12: BYE
    • Oct. 19: vs. No. 25 Nebraska * | Noon | Fox ( Fubo )
    • Oct. 26: vs. Washington * | Noon | Big Ten Network ( Fubo )
    • Nov. 2: at Michigan State *
    • Nov. 9: vs. No. 22 Michigan *
    • Nov. 16: BYE
    • Nov. 23: at No. 5 Ohio State *
    • Nov. 30: vs. Purdue *
    • Record: 6-0 overall, 3-0 in Big Ten play

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What channel is Nebraska vs Indiana on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    First look: Illinois at Oregon odds and lines
    USA TODAY18 hours ago
    CFP bracket projection: Georgia back on top, welcome Indiana to the show
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Georgia's win, Alabama's loss headline college football Week 8 winners and losers
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Powerball winning numbers for October 19 drawing: Jackpot rises to $437 million
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Ready for daylight saving time 2024? Here's when it ends and we 'fall back'
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Identities of 7 who died in Georgia dock collapse released. The youngest was 73.
    USA TODAY7 hours ago
    Shooting in Mississippi after homecoming game at trail ride leaves 3 dead, 8 hurt
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Jayden Daniels in 'good spirits' following injury – the Commanders should be, too
    USA TODAY19 hours ago
    Watch: Taylor Swift plays mashup of 1989 songs on final night in Miami
    USA TODAY17 hours ago
    Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott announces engagement with help of 7-month-old daughter
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 hours ago
    'Your words have power.' Watch a teacher's lesson in kindness that reached millions!
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Taylor Swift unveils more new dresses during Eras Tour in Miami
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Opinion: Trump said so many stupid things this week, I decided to just round them up
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Why is there a 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader in Week 7?
    USA TODAY11 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    How good is Bronny James? Strengths, weaknesses and preseason stats
    USA TODAY23 hours ago
    Cheryl Reeve blasts officials after WNBA Finals loss: 'Stolen from us'
    USA TODAY16 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Taylor Swift debuts new 'Reputation' bodysuit, finally. What could it mean?
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    The quiet part out loud: Obama brings Harris’ issues with Black men to forefront
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy