What channel is Nebraska vs Indiana on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

There are three games pitting two top-25 teams in the US LBM Coaches Poll on the Week 8 college football schedule, and one of them is taking place in the Big Ten conference: No. 18 Indiana vs. No. 25 Nebraska.
Designated as Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff" game of the week, the Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0 in Big Ten) will square off against the Cornhuskers (5-1, 2-1) on the national stage at noon ET on Saturday inside Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.
Curt Cignetti has Indiana playing as one of the hottest (and surprising) teams in college football this season, as the Hoosiers are 6-0 to start the season for the first time since 1967. Indiana has the No. 1 ranked total offense in the Big Ten at 515.7 yards per game and the No. 1 scoring offense at 47.5 points per game.
The Cornhuskers moved back into the top 25 of the Coaches Poll this past week at No. 25 thanks to a Week 6 win over Rutgers . Like the Hoosiers, Matt Rhule's squad has been one of the more surprising teams in the Big Ten this season. Quarterback Dylan Raiola is 113 of 169 passing for 1,358 yards with nine passing touchdowns in six games.
Here's how to watch the Nebraska vs. Indiana game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:
Watch Indiana football vs. Nebraska live with Fubo (free trial)
What channel is Nebraska vs Indiana on today?
Nebraska vs. Indiana will be broadcast nationally on Fox in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt will call the game from the booth at Memorial Stadium, with Jenny Taft reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include the Fox Sports Go app (by logging in with your TV provider credentials) and Fubo , which carries Fox and offers a free trial to new subscribers.
Nebraska vs Indiana time today
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
- Start time: Noon ET
The Cornhuskers and Hoosiers game starts at noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 from Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.
Nebraska vs Indiana predictions, picks, odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 18
Michael Niziolek, The Bloomington Herald-Times: Indiana 31, Nebraska 21
"A good day at the office for Nebraska’s defense would be holding IU to less than 40 points and 500 yards of offense, but that still leaves room for the Hoosiers to win the game pretty convincingly. The Cornhuskers offense just isn’t built to survive in any kind of shootout with a freshman quarterback and a fairly pedestrian group of skill players. If Indiana gets to 30 points, it will leave Memorial Stadium with a 7-0 record on Saturday afternoon."
ODDS: Indiana -6.5
O/U: 49.5
Nebraska football schedule 2024
Here's a look at Nebraska's 2024 schedule, including available start times and TV channel information:
All times Eastern
- Saturday, Aug. 31: vs. UTEP (W, 40-7)
- Saturday, Sept. 7: vs. Colorado (W, 28-10)
- Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. Northern Iowa (W, 34-3)
- Saturday, Sept. 20: vs. No. 23 Illinois * (L, 31-24 OT)
- Saturday, Sept. 28: at Purdue * (W, 28-10)
- Saturday, Oct. 5: vs. Rutgers * (W, 14-7)
- Saturday, Oct. 12: BYE
- Saturday, Oct. 19: at No. 18 Indiana * | Noon | Fox ( Fubo )
- Saturday, Oct. 26: at No. 5 Ohio State * | Noon | Fox ( Fubo )
- Saturday, Nov. 2: vs. UCLA *
- Saturday, Nov. 9: BYE
- Saturday, Nov. 16: at USC *
- Saturday, Nov. 23: vs. Wisconsin *
- Saturday, Nov. 29: at Iowa * | 7:30 p.m. | NBC ( Fubo ) and Peacock
- Record: 5-1, 2-1 in Big Ten play
* Denotes Big Ten play
Indiana football schedule 2024
Here's a look at Indiana's 2024 schedule, including available start times and TV channel information:
All times Eastern
- Aug. 31: vs. FIU (W, 31-7)
- Sept. 6: vs. Western Illinois (W, 77-3)
- Sept. 14: at UCLA * (W, 42-13)
- Sept. 21: vs. Charlotte (W, 52-14)
- Sept. 28: vs. Maryland * (W, 42-28)
- Oct. 5: at Northwestern * (W, 41-24)
- Oct. 12: BYE
- Oct. 19: vs. No. 25 Nebraska * | Noon | Fox ( Fubo )
- Oct. 26: vs. Washington * | Noon | Big Ten Network ( Fubo )
- Nov. 2: at Michigan State *
- Nov. 9: vs. No. 22 Michigan *
- Nov. 16: BYE
- Nov. 23: at No. 5 Ohio State *
- Nov. 30: vs. Purdue *
- Record: 6-0 overall, 3-0 in Big Ten play
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What channel is Nebraska vs Indiana on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game
Comments / 0