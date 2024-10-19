New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians channel today? How to watch Game 5 of ALCS

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians have reached Game 5 of their American League Championship Series , with the last of three scheduled games at Cleveland's Progressive Field set for Saturday.

The Yankees took the first two games of the series in New York before the Guardians won Game 3 with a dramatic, walk-off home run . The Yankees won Game 4 , though, plating two in the top of the ninth after squandering a four-run lead in the late innings. The Yankees, leading the best-of-seven series 3-1, can win the pennant and advance to the World Series for the first time since 2009 with a victory Saturday.

Here's how to watch Saturday's Game 5 of the American League Championship Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians .

What channel is Yankees vs. Guardians game today? Time, TV schedule

Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET TV: TBS, truTV

TBS, truTV Stream : Max, YouTube TV, MLB TV, Sling

Guardians-Yankees Game 5 will be broadcast nationally on TBS.

Yankees vs. Guardians ALCS schedule

Yankees lead series, 3-1

All times Eastern .

Game 1 : Yankees 5, Guardians 2

Game 2 : Yankees 6, Guardians 3

Game 3 : Guardians 7, Yankees 5

Game 4 : Yankees 8, Guardians 6

Game 5 : Yankees at Guardians: 8:08 p.m., Saturday, TBS

Game 6 : Guardians at Yankees, 8:08 p.m., Monday, TBS (if necessary)

Game 7 : Guardians at Yankees, 8:08 p.m., Tuesday, TBS (if necessary)

