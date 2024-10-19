Open in App
    • USA TODAY

    New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians channel today? How to watch Game 5 of ALCS

    By Mark Giannotto, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YBuuv_0wDQPA8X00

    The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians have reached Game 5 of their American League Championship Series , with the last of three scheduled games at Cleveland's Progressive Field set for Saturday.

    The Yankees took the first two games of the series in New York before the Guardians won Game 3 with a dramatic, walk-off home run . The Yankees won Game 4 , though, plating two in the top of the ninth after squandering a four-run lead in the late innings. The Yankees, leading the best-of-seven series 3-1, can win the pennant and advance to the World Series for the first time since 2009 with a victory Saturday.

    Here's how to watch Saturday's Game 5 of the American League Championship Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians .

    FRIDAY'S RECAP: How Game 4 of the ALCS played out

    What channel is Yankees vs. Guardians game today? Time, TV schedule

    • Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
    • TV: TBS, truTV
    • Stream : Max, YouTube TV, MLB TV, Sling

    Guardians-Yankees Game 5 will be broadcast nationally on TBS.

    Catch all of the ALCS action with Sling

    Yankees vs. Guardians ALCS schedule

    • Yankees lead series, 3-1

    All times Eastern .

    Game 1 : Yankees 5, Guardians 2

    Game 2 : Yankees 6, Guardians 3

    Game 3 : Guardians 7, Yankees 5

    Game 4 : Yankees 8, Guardians 6

    Game 5 : Yankees at Guardians: 8:08 p.m., Saturday, TBS

    Game 6 : Guardians at Yankees, 8:08 p.m., Monday, TBS (if necessary)

    Game 7 : Guardians at Yankees, 8:08 p.m., Tuesday, TBS (if necessary)

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians channel today? How to watch Game 5 of ALCS

    Hardtimes
    2d ago
    Hell knowing Moron BooneHe will find a way to loose today's Game.
