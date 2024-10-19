Open in App
    See fall snowstorm blanket Yellowstone National Park, create majestic display

    By Amanda Lee Myers, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    A fall snowstorm blew through Yellowstone National Park late Thursday and early Friday, creating a winter wonderland for visitors who were treated to shimmering white landscapes, close encounters with bison and of course, the eruption of Old Faithful.

    Grand Prismatic Spring, the third largest hot spring in the world and one of Yellowstone's top attractions, looked particularly magical as the overcast skies muted its rainbow colors and heavy steam shrouded the site.

    Some waited in line at the Wyoming park's entrance in West Yellowstone, Montana, for nearly an hour, eager to see the snow-covered landscape. Many pulled over in prohibited areas to catch a glimpse of a herd of elk in the distance and two massive bison who were much closer as they grazed on grass and appeared unbothered by the humans vying for a photo.

    As usual, crowds surrounded the overlook around Old Faithful, waiting in freezing temperatures for an eruption. They weren't disappointed.

    Snow didn't last too long in the thermal areas of the park, which have a warmer ground temperature, and by late afternoon, much of the snow that blanketed trees and meadows also melted, leaving those who arrived early feeling lucky that they made it in time.

    "Wasn't it beautiful all covered in snow?" one visitor from Southern California gushed as they snapped a photo in front of a park sign after their trip to the park.

    Yes, it was. See for yourself.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PgXgB_0wDQOZZ100
    The Yellowstone National Park sign in West Yellowstone, Montana, is lined with fresh snow on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Amanda Lee Myers / USA TODAY
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RuDZZ_0wDQOZZ100
    Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone National Park is the third largest hot spring in the world and is known for its brilliant colors. They were subdued amid gray skies and snow flurries but the spring was no less impressive on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Amanda Lee Myers / USA TODAY
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46u9f0_0wDQOZZ100
    Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone National Park is the third largest hot spring in the world and is known for its brilliant colors. They were subdued amid gray skies and snow flurries but the spring was no less impressive on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Amanda Lee Myers / USA TODAY
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Wrjn_0wDQOZZ100
    Hot springs steam in the freezing morning air in Yellowstone National Park on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Amanda Lee Myers / USA TODAY
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a6tzi_0wDQOZZ100
    A small hot spring steams in the freezing cold morning air as the Firehole River flows in the background in Yellowstone National Park on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Amanda Lee Myers / USA TODAY
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5CaP_0wDQOZZ100
    A small hot spring steams in the freezing cold morning air as the Firehole River flows in the background in Yellowstone National Park on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Amanda Lee Myers / USA TODAY
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cfCFw_0wDQOZZ100
    The road into Yellowstone National park from West Yellowstone, Montana, is covered in snow on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Amanda Lee Myers / USA TODAY
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18C3PX_0wDQOZZ100
    A herd of elk graze in a snow-covered field in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Amanda Lee Myers / USA TODAY
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GxQ4F_0wDQOZZ100
    Steam from hot springs, geysers and mud pots put on a show in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Amanda Lee Myers / USA TODAY
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2muKBi_0wDQOZZ100
    Tourists pose for photos at the tail end of the eruption of Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Amanda Lee Myers / USA TODAY
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5Fj8_0wDQOZZ100
    Old Faithful erupts in Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Amanda Lee Myers / USA TODAY
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mNacS_0wDQOZZ100
    Old Faithful is at the tail end of an eruption in Yellowstone National Park on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Amanda Lee Myers / USA TODAY
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MKcMe_0wDQOZZ100
    Two women crouch to shoot photos of two bison grazing next to Firehole River near Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone National Park on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Amanda Lee Myers / USA TODAY
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZaJnA_0wDQOZZ100
    A bison walks next to Firehole River near Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone National Park on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Amanda Lee Myers / USA TODAY
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tvsZr_0wDQOZZ100
    Hundreds of vehicles, including a Tesla Cybertruck, waited in four lines in West Yellowstone, Montana to enter Yellowstone National Park on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Amanda Lee Myers / USA TODAY
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VI6Qd_0wDQOZZ100
    A winter wonderland is seen outside the inside of a car in Yellowstone National Park on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Amanda Lee Myers / USA TODAY
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fgtjt_0wDQOZZ100
    A snow-covered Jeep idles in Yellowstone National Park on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Amanda Lee Myers / USA TODAY
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=439dDD_0wDQOZZ100
    Three visitors take in the beauty of the snow along the Madison River in Yellowstone National Park on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Amanda Lee Myers / USA TODAY

    Pamela Russell
    5h ago
    winter wonderland....with bison 🦬
    Shellshocked k
    1d ago
    I love snow in Wyoming because I'm from there haha
