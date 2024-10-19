See fall snowstorm blanket Yellowstone National Park, create majestic display
By Amanda Lee Myers, USA TODAY,
2 days ago
A fall snowstorm blew through Yellowstone National Park late Thursday and early Friday, creating a winter wonderland for visitors who were treated to shimmering white landscapes, close encounters with bison and of course, the eruption of Old Faithful.
Grand Prismatic Spring, the third largest hot spring in the world and one of Yellowstone's top attractions, looked particularly magical as the overcast skies muted its rainbow colors and heavy steam shrouded the site.
Some waited in line at the Wyoming park's entrance in West Yellowstone, Montana, for nearly an hour, eager to see the snow-covered landscape. Many pulled over in prohibited areas to catch a glimpse of a herd of elk in the distance and two massive bison who were much closer as they grazed on grass and appeared unbothered by the humans vying for a photo.
As usual, crowds surrounded the overlook around Old Faithful, waiting in freezing temperatures for an eruption. They weren't disappointed.
Snow didn't last too long in the thermal areas of the park, which have a warmer ground temperature, and by late afternoon, much of the snow that blanketed trees and meadows also melted, leaving those who arrived early feeling lucky that they made it in time.
"Wasn't it beautiful all covered in snow?" one visitor from Southern California gushed as they snapped a photo in front of a park sign after their trip to the park.
