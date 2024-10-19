Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    'The Equalizer' Season 5: Premiere date, time, cast, where to watch and stream new episodes

    By Mary Walrath-Holdridge, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17MwHZ_0wDOpYvr00

    Queen Latifah's reboot-slash-spinoff of a beloved '80s crime drama is returning for its fifth season this weekend.

    Picking up where season four's explosive finale left off, season five's cast list for "The Equalizer" appears to indicate the return of two characters that supposedly left the Equalizer team. After her kidnapping and rescue in the final season four episode, Mel (Liza Lapira) was so shaken that she left the team, while Marcus (Tory Kittles) left NYC after breaking up with Robyn (Queen Latifah).

    According to CBS, the first episode of the new season, titled "The Lost Ones," will see Robyn on a mission to rescue two siblings who are caught up in a troubling situation after stealing a grocery truck while Harry (Adam Goldberg) and Delilah (Laya DeLeon) help Mel through the aftermath of her kidnapping.

    Here's what to know about the premiere of "The Equalizer" Season 5.

    When does 'The Equalizer' Season 5 premiere?

    "The Equalizer" Season 5 will premiere on CBS on Sunday, October 20, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. After the first two episodes, the series will return to its regular time slot of 9 p.m. ET/PT for the remainder of the season.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IOkbq_0wDOpYvr00
    McCall races to rescue two siblings who run into trouble after stealing a grocery truck carrying firearms. Meanwhile, Harry and Delilah help Mel through her trauma in the aftermath of her kidnapping, on the fifth season premiere of the CBS Original series "The Equalizer" Sunday, Oct. 20. Michael Greenberg, CBS

    Where to watch 'The Equalizer' Season 5

    "The Equalizer" Season 5 will air on CBS. They will also be available on the CBS website or the CBS app, though you will need a cable provider login to access the new episodes.

    New episodes will be available for streaming the next day on Paramount+ , but subscribers of Paramount+ with Showtime can stream live on-demand.

    'The Equalizer' Season 5 trailer

    'The Equalizer' Season 5 cast

    • Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall
    • Lorraine Toussaint as Viola “Aunt Vi” Marsett
    • Tory Kittles as Marcus Dante
    • Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian
    • Liza Lapira as Melody “Mel” Bayani
    • Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Equalizer' Season 5: Premiere date, time, cast, where to watch and stream new episodes

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    When does 'Yellowstone' return? What to know about Season 5, Part 2 premiere
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Canceled TV Shows 2024: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?
    Chicago Star Media26 days ago
    ‘FBI’: Scola’s in Search of a New Partner as OA Reunites with an Old Army Buddy in Exclusive First Look
    PopCulture3 days ago
    Donnie Wahlberg Weighs in on Possible ‘Blue Bloods’ Spinoff
    PopCulture1 day ago
    The Bold and the Beautiful: Finn Betrays Steffy, Gets Closer to Hope
    Carol Cassada24 days ago
    Mariska Hargitay Reportedly Done with ‘Law & Order: SVU’
    PopCulture1 day ago
    ‘Shark Tank’ Cast Says They Are ‘Heartbroken’ Over Mark Cuban’s Decision to Leave: ‘I Hope I’ll Get Over It’
    TheWrap2 days ago
    Ready for daylight saving time 2024? Here's when it ends and we 'fall back'
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    FBI's Zeeko Zaki Confirms If He'll Ever Exit the Series, Speaks to Missy Peregrym's Future As Well
    Just Jared2 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy2 days ago
    15 celebrities who are outspoken Republicans
    Business Insider6 days ago
    Who plays on Monday Night Football? Breaking down Week 7 matchups
    USA TODAY10 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson17 days ago
    Watch: Taylor Swift plays mashup of 1989 songs on final night in Miami
    USA TODAY17 hours ago
    Jayden Daniels in 'good spirits' following injury – the Commanders should be, too
    USA TODAY19 hours ago
    Taylor Swift debuts new 'Reputation' bodysuit, finally. What could it mean?
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Powerball winning numbers for October 19 drawing: Jackpot rises to $437 million
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Blue Bloods' Tom Selleck brings his new look to the red carpet during upbeat appearance
    HELLO3 days ago
    Taylor Swift unveils more new dresses during Eras Tour in Miami
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Paul Di’Anno death: Former Iron Maiden singer dies at 66
    The Independent4 hours ago
    Liz Montgomery "Never Wanted" Sandra Gould to Replace Alice Pearce as Mrs. Kravitz on 'Bewitched'
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Opinion: Trump said so many stupid things this week, I decided to just round them up
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    How to watch Jets at Steelers today: Start time, TV, live stream for Week 7 game
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Identities of 7 who died in Georgia dock collapse released. The youngest was 73.
    USA TODAY7 hours ago
    Why is there a 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader in Week 7?
    USA TODAY11 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Cheryl Reeve blasts officials after WNBA Finals loss: 'Stolen from us'
    USA TODAY16 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy