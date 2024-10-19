'The Equalizer' Season 5: Premiere date, time, cast, where to watch and stream new episodes

Queen Latifah's reboot-slash-spinoff of a beloved '80s crime drama is returning for its fifth season this weekend.

Picking up where season four's explosive finale left off, season five's cast list for "The Equalizer" appears to indicate the return of two characters that supposedly left the Equalizer team. After her kidnapping and rescue in the final season four episode, Mel (Liza Lapira) was so shaken that she left the team, while Marcus (Tory Kittles) left NYC after breaking up with Robyn (Queen Latifah).

According to CBS, the first episode of the new season, titled "The Lost Ones," will see Robyn on a mission to rescue two siblings who are caught up in a troubling situation after stealing a grocery truck while Harry (Adam Goldberg) and Delilah (Laya DeLeon) help Mel through the aftermath of her kidnapping.

Here's what to know about the premiere of "The Equalizer" Season 5.

When does 'The Equalizer' Season 5 premiere?

"The Equalizer" Season 5 will premiere on CBS on Sunday, October 20, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. After the first two episodes, the series will return to its regular time slot of 9 p.m. ET/PT for the remainder of the season.

McCall races to rescue two siblings who run into trouble after stealing a grocery truck carrying firearms. Meanwhile, Harry and Delilah help Mel through her trauma in the aftermath of her kidnapping, on the fifth season premiere of the CBS Original series "The Equalizer" Sunday, Oct. 20. Michael Greenberg, CBS

Where to watch 'The Equalizer' Season 5

"The Equalizer" Season 5 will air on CBS. They will also be available on the CBS website or the CBS app, though you will need a cable provider login to access the new episodes.

New episodes will be available for streaming the next day on Paramount+ , but subscribers of Paramount+ with Showtime can stream live on-demand.

'The Equalizer' Season 5 trailer

'The Equalizer' Season 5 cast

Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall

Lorraine Toussaint as Viola “Aunt Vi” Marsett

Tory Kittles as Marcus Dante

Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian

Liza Lapira as Melody “Mel” Bayani

Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Equalizer' Season 5: Premiere date, time, cast, where to watch and stream new episodes