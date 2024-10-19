Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    College football Week 8 bold predictions: LSU, Miami on upset alert

    By USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    We're reached the unofficial halfway mark of the season with college football entering Week 8. There are seven weeks down and there will be seven more after this Saturday.

    There have been lots of surprises so far with Florida State, Michigan and Oklahoma State among the teams having disappointing starts and Indiana, Iowa State and Pittsburgh leading a group of schools exceeding expectations.

    There have also been a litany of upsets throughout most of the first two months. And that trends surely will continue this week. But when will they occur?

    That’s why the USA TODAY Sports college football staff is here. Scooby Axson, Jordan Mendoza, Paul Myerberg, Erick Smith, Eddie Timanus and Dan Wolken weigh in with their bold predictions for Week 8 of the college football season:

    Indiana topples Nebraska on road to 9-0

    The Hoosiers are one of the biggest surprises in the nation, especially after being picked to finish 17th out of 18 teams in the Big Ten preseason media poll. They are doing this with steady quarterback play (Kurtis Rourke is the conference's top-rated passer), an offense that averages a league-best 47.5 points and 515.7 yards per game, and a defense that allows only 255.7 yards a game.

    On Saturday, the Hoosiers play host to Nebraska, who are doing surprising things of their own, led by freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola.  Indiana starting 9-0 before dates with Michigan and Ohio State in back-to-back weeks in November is a real possibility, but before then, expect Curt Cignetti's crew to continue its winning ways with a close victory over the Cornhuskers. -- Scooby Axson

    GAMES TO WATCH: SEC showdowns lead the biggest game of Week 8

    WEEKEND FORECAST: Expert picks for every Top 25 game in Week 8

    Indiana continues run toward College Football Playoff contender

    What Curt Cignetti has building in Bloomington is special. Who would’ve thought entering Week 8 Indiana would be one of two FBS teams – the other Army - to have yet trail in a game? It hasn’t been the toughest schedule, but the Hoosiers have looked dominant through the first half of the season and face their toughest matchup yet with Nebraska visiting. The Cornhuskers should give Indiana a real challenge - especially since the defense is among the best in the Big Ten – but the Hoosier offense still pushes through for their first 7-0 start since 1967.

    After this week, Indiana can no longer be denied as a legitimate College Football Playoff contender. It still has Michigan and Ohio State in November, but you got to like the odds of the Hoosiers against the Wolverines and maybe pulling off a surprise in Columbus. If Indiana can handle business and finish the season 10-2, perhaps 11-1, it be tough to exclude the Hoosiers from the playoff. -- Jordan Mendoza

    Dismal Oklahoma season worsens with South Carolina loss

    Oklahoma’s already dismal season takes an even sharper turn toward disaster with a loss at home to South Carolina. That would drop the Sooners to 4-3 and raise the possibility that a team picked No. 16 in the preseason Coaches Poll misses the postseason entirely. And would this even be that much of an upset (or an upset at all)? While sitting at 3-3 and only 1-3 in the SEC, the Gamecocks could’ve easily beaten LSU (36-33) and Alabama (27-25). -- Paul Myerberg

    LSU falls from at Arkansas

    The biggest psychological challenge for any college football is to handle the emotional burden of a dramatic win and turn around and play a capable opponent on the road you are supposed to beat. Such is the situation for LSU. They staged an unlikely comeback against MIssissippi last week and moved into the projected College Football Playoff field. But now comes the hard part: a trip to Arkansas. The Razorbacks already showed against Tennessee how difficult it is to play in Fayetteville and will have quarterback Taylen Green at full health. Look for the Hogs to have a night by shutting down the Tigers and pull out a close win that shakes up the SEC and playoff race. -- Erick Smith

    Kansas State gets tested at West Virginia

    No. 17 Kansas State’s long road trip to West Virginia might register as a possible upset pick for some pigskin prognosticators. This one, however, thinks it’s not going to happen

    For one thing, the Wildcats took a huge step toward figuring out the whole road thing last week at Colorado. Sure, they let a sizeable lead slip away, but they made the big play when they needed it to get out of Boulder with the win. On the flip side, the Mountaineers haven’t beaten any FBS teams with a winning record, and their best result at Oklahoma State was more indicative of the Cowboys’ implosion than anything WVU is doing well.

    It won’t be easy. K-State has already played in its share of nail biters. But the Wildcats will find a way to get it done in Morgantown. -- Eddie Timanus

    Miami finally falls after living dangerously

    Teams like Miami, which is 6-0 but living dangerously, usually just run out of emotional energy at some point and lose a game they’re not supposed to lose. That game is going to come this weekend at Louisville,  a team that isn’t great but has enough talent to beat Miami and is very well-coached. Miami is coming off a bye week, which plays in its favor. But barely surviving against Virginia Tech and needing to come from 25 points behind to beat Cal are data points that scream they are due for a loss. -- Dan Wolken

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football Week 8 bold predictions: LSU, Miami on upset alert

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    First look: Illinois at Oregon odds and lines
    USA TODAY18 hours ago
    CFP bracket projection: Georgia back on top, welcome Indiana to the show
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Ready for daylight saving time 2024? Here's when it ends and we 'fall back'
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Powerball winning numbers for October 19 drawing: Jackpot rises to $437 million
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Identities of 7 who died in Georgia dock collapse released. The youngest was 73.
    USA TODAY7 hours ago
    Shooting in Mississippi after homecoming game at trail ride leaves 3 dead, 8 hurt
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Opinion: Trump said so many stupid things this week, I decided to just round them up
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Jayden Daniels in 'good spirits' following injury – the Commanders should be, too
    USA TODAY19 hours ago
    Watch: Taylor Swift plays mashup of 1989 songs on final night in Miami
    USA TODAY17 hours ago
    How to watch 49ers vs. Chiefs today: Start time, TV, live stream for Week 7 game
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Taylor Swift unveils more new dresses during Eras Tour in Miami
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Why is there a 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader in Week 7?
    USA TODAY11 hours ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    How good is Bronny James? Strengths, weaknesses and preseason stats
    USA TODAY23 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    The quiet part out loud: Obama brings Harris’ issues with Black men to forefront
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Supreme Court rejects GOP states' efforts to intervene in border policy dispute
    USA TODAY7 hours ago
    Cheryl Reeve blasts officials after WNBA Finals loss: 'Stolen from us'
    USA TODAY16 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch4 hours ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents2 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Deion Sanders has message for President Obama after Colorado's win in Arizona
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Taylor Swift debuts new 'Reputation' bodysuit, finally. What could it mean?
    USA TODAY2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy