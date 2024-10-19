College football Week 8 bold predictions: LSU, Miami on upset alert

We're reached the unofficial halfway mark of the season with college football entering Week 8. There are seven weeks down and there will be seven more after this Saturday.

There have been lots of surprises so far with Florida State, Michigan and Oklahoma State among the teams having disappointing starts and Indiana, Iowa State and Pittsburgh leading a group of schools exceeding expectations.

There have also been a litany of upsets throughout most of the first two months. And that trends surely will continue this week. But when will they occur?

That’s why the USA TODAY Sports college football staff is here. Scooby Axson, Jordan Mendoza, Paul Myerberg, Erick Smith, Eddie Timanus and Dan Wolken weigh in with their bold predictions for Week 8 of the college football season:

Indiana topples Nebraska on road to 9-0

The Hoosiers are one of the biggest surprises in the nation, especially after being picked to finish 17th out of 18 teams in the Big Ten preseason media poll. They are doing this with steady quarterback play (Kurtis Rourke is the conference's top-rated passer), an offense that averages a league-best 47.5 points and 515.7 yards per game, and a defense that allows only 255.7 yards a game.

On Saturday, the Hoosiers play host to Nebraska, who are doing surprising things of their own, led by freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola. Indiana starting 9-0 before dates with Michigan and Ohio State in back-to-back weeks in November is a real possibility, but before then, expect Curt Cignetti's crew to continue its winning ways with a close victory over the Cornhuskers. -- Scooby Axson

Indiana continues run toward College Football Playoff contender

What Curt Cignetti has building in Bloomington is special. Who would’ve thought entering Week 8 Indiana would be one of two FBS teams – the other Army - to have yet trail in a game? It hasn’t been the toughest schedule, but the Hoosiers have looked dominant through the first half of the season and face their toughest matchup yet with Nebraska visiting. The Cornhuskers should give Indiana a real challenge - especially since the defense is among the best in the Big Ten – but the Hoosier offense still pushes through for their first 7-0 start since 1967.

After this week, Indiana can no longer be denied as a legitimate College Football Playoff contender. It still has Michigan and Ohio State in November, but you got to like the odds of the Hoosiers against the Wolverines and maybe pulling off a surprise in Columbus. If Indiana can handle business and finish the season 10-2, perhaps 11-1, it be tough to exclude the Hoosiers from the playoff. -- Jordan Mendoza

Dismal Oklahoma season worsens with South Carolina loss

Oklahoma’s already dismal season takes an even sharper turn toward disaster with a loss at home to South Carolina. That would drop the Sooners to 4-3 and raise the possibility that a team picked No. 16 in the preseason Coaches Poll misses the postseason entirely. And would this even be that much of an upset (or an upset at all)? While sitting at 3-3 and only 1-3 in the SEC, the Gamecocks could’ve easily beaten LSU (36-33) and Alabama (27-25). -- Paul Myerberg

LSU falls from at Arkansas

The biggest psychological challenge for any college football is to handle the emotional burden of a dramatic win and turn around and play a capable opponent on the road you are supposed to beat. Such is the situation for LSU. They staged an unlikely comeback against MIssissippi last week and moved into the projected College Football Playoff field. But now comes the hard part: a trip to Arkansas. The Razorbacks already showed against Tennessee how difficult it is to play in Fayetteville and will have quarterback Taylen Green at full health. Look for the Hogs to have a night by shutting down the Tigers and pull out a close win that shakes up the SEC and playoff race. -- Erick Smith

Kansas State gets tested at West Virginia

No. 17 Kansas State’s long road trip to West Virginia might register as a possible upset pick for some pigskin prognosticators. This one, however, thinks it’s not going to happen

For one thing, the Wildcats took a huge step toward figuring out the whole road thing last week at Colorado. Sure, they let a sizeable lead slip away, but they made the big play when they needed it to get out of Boulder with the win. On the flip side, the Mountaineers haven’t beaten any FBS teams with a winning record, and their best result at Oklahoma State was more indicative of the Cowboys’ implosion than anything WVU is doing well.

It won’t be easy. K-State has already played in its share of nail biters. But the Wildcats will find a way to get it done in Morgantown. -- Eddie Timanus

Miami finally falls after living dangerously

Teams like Miami, which is 6-0 but living dangerously, usually just run out of emotional energy at some point and lose a game they’re not supposed to lose. That game is going to come this weekend at Louisville, a team that isn’t great but has enough talent to beat Miami and is very well-coached. Miami is coming off a bye week, which plays in its favor. But barely surviving against Virginia Tech and needing to come from 25 points behind to beat Cal are data points that scream they are due for a loss. -- Dan Wolken

