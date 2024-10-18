Ozzy Osbourne's ex-guitarist Jake E. Lee says he's 'very lucky' after shooting

Ozzy Osbourne's former guitarist Jake E. Lee is speaking out after he was shot in Las Vegas.

He addressed his injuries in a lengthy Facebook post on Thursday morning.

"I deeply appreciate all the concern and well wishes. Makes everything going on a little better. To clarify, I was shot three times. I was on my way back home from walking my dog Coco (I didn't name him so don't!) Don't want to go into details now," Lee wrote. "I'm tired, but I feel relatively very lucky."

Lee, a veteran performer who worked with Osbourne and founded bands Badlands and Red Dragon Cartel, was shot several times early Tuesday while walking his dog in Las Vegas.

He continued: "The police found 15 shell casings at the scene which means he emptied his clip on me. I could only dodge so many so one bullet went through my forearm, one through my foot, and one in the back which broke a rib and damaged a lung."

The incident is under investigation, Lee's management said in a statement sent previously to USA TODAY, but police think the shooting "was completely random and occurred while Lee took his dog out for a walk in the early morning hours."

In his Facebook post on Wednesday, Lee said the main priority regarding his health is draining his lung until "it's done crying," adding that "then we can pull that tube out and concentrate on the more minor injuries."

Ozzy Osbourne told TMZ that he hasn't seen Lee, in 37 years "but that still doesn't take away from the shock of hearing what happened to him today. It's just another senseless act of gun violence. I send my thoughts to him and his beautiful daughter, Jade. I just hope he'll be ok."

Las Vegas police responded to a shooting incident in the 11000 block of Alora Street in the southern part of the city, the Las Vegas Police Department said in a statement to USA TODAY after the incident.

"Officers arrived and located a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The male was transported to the hospital," the statement said. "No arrests have been made at this time."

Police said the incident remains under investigation. "No further comments will be forthcoming. Lee and his family appreciate respecting their privacy at this time," his management said.

