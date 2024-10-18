Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    How do I vote in Idaho? Your guide to polling sites, mail-in deadlines, more

    By Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16s92I_0wCK4Nbd00
    Illustration by Veronica Bravo, USA TODAY

    With Election Day coming up on Nov. 5, here's your guide for all things related to casting your vote in Idaho. To see guides for other states, click here .

    Do I need to register to vote?

    Yes.

    How do I do that?

    You can register online , by mail , in person or by phone at your county clerk’s office or the state elections office at 208-334-2852. You can also send an email to elections@sos.idaho.gov to request an application by mail.

    What's the deadline?

    Mail-in applications must be postmarked by the deadline of Friday, October 11. In-person submissions must be received before the close of business that day.

    Where do I find out where my polling site is?

    Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. To locate your polling place, visit this portal on the secretary of state’s website.

    Can I vote by mail?

    You request an absentee ballot online via this portal . You can also print an application form or contact your county clerk's office . Voters can also complete an absentee ballot in person at their county clerk’s office. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 25.

    What's the latest date I can turn in my ballot?

    Your absentee ballot will need to be received at your county elections office or a drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

    Is there a way I can track my ballot?

    Check the status of your absentee ballot here .

    What if I need help getting to the polling site?

    If you foresee having trouble getting to the polls, you can request an absentee ballot.

    Where do I find election results?

    USA TODAY will have presidential, congressional and statewide race results updating live here .

    Illustrations by Veronica Bravo, USA TODAY

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How do I vote in Idaho? Your guide to polling sites, mail-in deadlines, more

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    angrydan
    2d ago
    if you had to ask that question you should not be voting
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Powerball winning numbers for October 19 drawing: Jackpot rises to $437 million
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    Shooting in Mississippi after homecoming game at trail ride leaves 3 dead, 8 hurt
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Ready for daylight saving time 2024? Here's when it ends and we 'fall back'
    USA TODAY17 hours ago
    Birmingham mass shooting suspect arrested, faces charges in 2 other homicides
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Look: BYU football stuns Oklahoma State with last-second touchdown pass
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Deion Sanders has message for President Obama after Colorado's win in Arizona
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor1 day ago
    CFP bracket projection: Georgia back on top, welcome Indiana to the show
    USA TODAY23 hours ago
    Hurricane Oscar makes landfall in Cuba, could lead to 'humanitarian crisis': Updates
    USA TODAY11 hours ago
    Math Puzzle for October 18, 2024
    Alameda Post2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz18 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg1 day ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz9 days ago
    Full Self-Driving software in 2.4 million Tesla vehicles faces probe by federal agency
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Opinion: Trump said so many stupid things this week, I decided to just round them up
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Mail ballots flow in as voter registration deadline nears
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post17 days ago
    Meet Lucky: A Loving Goldendoodle Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Orionids meteor shower hits peak activity this weekend: When and where to watch
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy