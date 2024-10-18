How do I vote in Idaho? Your guide to polling sites, mail-in deadlines, more

Illustration by Veronica Bravo, USA TODAY

With Election Day coming up on Nov. 5, here's your guide for all things related to casting your vote in Idaho. To see guides for other states, click here .

Do I need to register to vote?

Yes.

How do I do that?

You can register online , by mail , in person or by phone at your county clerk’s office or the state elections office at 208-334-2852. You can also send an email to elections@sos.idaho.gov to request an application by mail.

What's the deadline?

Mail-in applications must be postmarked by the deadline of Friday, October 11. In-person submissions must be received before the close of business that day.

Where do I find out where my polling site is?

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. To locate your polling place, visit this portal on the secretary of state’s website.

Can I vote by mail?

You request an absentee ballot online via this portal . You can also print an application form or contact your county clerk's office . Voters can also complete an absentee ballot in person at their county clerk’s office. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 25.

What's the latest date I can turn in my ballot?

Your absentee ballot will need to be received at your county elections office or a drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Is there a way I can track my ballot?

Check the status of your absentee ballot here .

What if I need help getting to the polling site?

If you foresee having trouble getting to the polls, you can request an absentee ballot.

Where do I find election results?

USA TODAY will have presidential, congressional and statewide race results updating live here .

