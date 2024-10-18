Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Republicans appeal to Georgia Supreme Court to revive election ballot hand-count rule

    By Aysha Bagchi, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    The Republican National Committee and Georgia Republican Party appealed a Georgia judge's decision striking down seven new rules for the upcoming election, including one rule that would have required thousands of poll workers to hand-count ballots .

    Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. determined that the seven rules each contradicted Georgia's election laws and exceeded the authority of the Georgia State Election Board, which has passed a flurry of new requirements in the final weeks of the election.

    Many controversial rules have been passed by the board's three-person Republican majority, who were praised by former President Donald Trump at an August rally as "pit bulls." In some instances, that majority rejected the assessment from Republican Attorney General Chris Carr that proposed rules were probably unlawful.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uoL2t_0wCJqbav00
    Deborah Freeman who works with the Election Protection program in Georgia, speaks with Diane Wright. The Election Protection program is a nonpartisan coalition of groups with chapters across the country. Its workers, often lawyers, take calls, track complaints, visit polling sites and respond to voter concerns. Early voting for the 2024 general election in Georgia, which has been in the spotlight for its recent election changes, started on October 15. Megan Varner, USA TODAY Megan Varner, USA TODAY

    The lawsuit was brought by a conservative advocacy group , Eternal Vigilance Action Inc., against the state board, and the state and national Republicans got court permission to join the case so they could also defend the rules. In a court filing ahead of Cox's decision, the Republican groups said the new rules fell within the board's duty to ensure local election officials engage in uniform practices.

    The Thursday Republican notice of appeal didn't outline the arguments they plan to raise, but did say they are seeking to go straight to the Supreme Court of Georgia.

    The state board's hand-count rule , which was passed Sept. 20 and slated to go into effect Oct. 22, had come under especially intense scrutiny. Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the rule could lead to "error, lost or stolen ballots, and fraud."

    Defenders of the rule said it would strengthen the vote-counting process and wouldn't change the Nov. 12 state deadline for counties to certify results.

    A day before Cox's decision, another Georgia judge had already placed a temporary hold on the hand-count rule to stop it from going into effect for the upcoming election.

    The other six rules Cox struck down would:

    • Require a "reasonable inquiry" by local officials before certifying election results
    • Give county election board members access to all election-related documents generated as the election was being conducted;
    • Make absentee ballot deliverers provide a signature and photo ID at delivery;
    • Require video surveillance and recording of authorized drop boxes after the close of polls;
    • Expand mandatory, designated poll-watching areas; and
    • Add new rules for the county board of registrars in reporting absentee ballot information.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Republicans appeal to Georgia Supreme Court to revive election ballot hand-count rule

    Comments / 87
    Add a Comment
    crazy-fox
    10h ago
    They just won't quit
    Susan C
    11h ago
    Give it up, cheaters.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'No authority': Georgia election board loses again in court as judge strikes down 7 rules
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    'No authority to legislate': Judge slaps down multiple new election rules put in place by Trump allies in Georgia as 'unconstitutional' administrative agency overreach
    Law & Crime3 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Powerball winning numbers for October 19 drawing: Jackpot rises to $437 million
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    RNC, Georgia GOP appeal judge's decision to block slate of election rules
    UPI News2 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Atlanta Community Leader Fatally Shot in Back By Teen He'd Just Dined with at Waffle House
    Oxygen1 day ago
    Black voters in Georgia voice support for Trump ahead of election: 'A man of his word'
    Fox News1 day ago
    Union representing IRS employees endorsed Kamala Harris, not IRS itself | Fact check
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Deion Sanders has message for President Obama after Colorado's win in Arizona
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    New evidence unsealed of how Trump's Jan. 6, 2021 rally was funded
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Many GOP voters worried poll workers could tamper with ballots: Survey
    The Hill1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Ready for daylight saving time 2024? Here's when it ends and we 'fall back'
    USA TODAY17 hours ago
    'I challenge you': Autoworker dares Trump to pull 12-hour shift after belittling comments
    Raw Story4 days ago
    "Not able to run for two weeks": Trump cancels NRA rally appearance amid decline concerns
    Salon3 days ago
    Ga. students take to streets to protest 'dehumanizing' voting law that criminalizes handing out water
    NBC News1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor1 day ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Trump ignores polls and says he believes immigration, not the economy, is top issue for US
    The Independent5 days ago
    We asked every lawmaker if they'd uphold the 2024 election results. Here's what was said
    USA TODAY18 hours ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern4 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    'Rot and decay': Rep Hank Johnson argues SCOTUS term limits are path forward for removing 'corrupt' justices
    Fox News2 days ago
    The US is investigating an unauthorized release of classified documents on Israel's attack plans
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy