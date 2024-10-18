Open in App
    Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets channel today? How to watch Game 5 of NLCS

    By Mark Giannotto, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qJtWr_0wCJ65jP00

    The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the brink of the World Series after taking a commanding 3-1 lead over the New York Mets in the National League Championship Series . The Mets have one more home game to keep their season alive after the Dodgers bashed their way to 18 runs over the past two nights at Citi Field.

    So the stakes feel really high for Game 5 on Friday, like October baseball is meant to be.

    The Dodgers had the best record in the majors for the third time in five seasons this year and they've mostly looked the part in the postseason so far. Shohei Ohtani , Mookie Betts , Max Muncy and company have led a lineup that's overwhelmed the Mets' pitching staff, and the Dodgers' starters and bullpen have largely held New York at bay when it counts. The Mets are 4 for 29 (.138) with runners in scoring position heading into Game 5.

    Los Angeles only has one World Series, and three World Series appearances, during its recent run of excellence, but this group is now poised to give the Dodgers another shot at a title. The Mets have to salvage this homestand and get the NLCS back to Dodger Stadium, or else its otherwise exciting revival this season will be over. It was only a few days ago that this seemed like perhaps a team of destiny. Maybe it still can be.

    The starting pitchers on Friday are expected to be Mets lefthander David Peterson and Dodgers righty Jack Flaherty .

    Here's how to watch Friday's Game 5 of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets:

    GAME 4 ANALYSIS: Mookie Betts reminds Mets who he is while driving Dodgers to doorstep of World Series

    What channel is Dodgers vs. Mets game today? Time, TV schedule

    • Time: 5:08 p.m. ET
    • TV: FS1
    • Stream : YouTube TV, MLB TV, Fubo

    Watch NLCS Game 5 with Fubo

    Dodgers vs. Mets NLCS schedule

    • Dodgers lead series, 3-1

    All times Eastern .

    Game 1 : Dodgers 9, Mets 0

    Game 2 : Mets 7, Dodgers 3

    Game 3 : Dodgers 8, Mets 0

    Game 4 : Dodgers 10, Mets 2

    Game 5 : Dodgers at Mets: 5:08 p.m. on Friday, FS1

    Game 6 : Mets at Dodgers, 8:08 p.m., Sunday, FS1 (if necessary)

    Game 7 : Mets at Dodgers, 8:08 p.m., Monday, FOX (if necessary)

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets channel today? How to watch Game 5 of NLCS

