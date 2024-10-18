Opinion: Vance's refusal to admit Trump lost 2020 election shows he's an opportunistic clown

JD Vance has now explicitly said he doesn’t believe Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election .

So I am now explicitly calling Sen. JD Vance of Ohio a liar of the highest order and an opportunistic boob who wouldn’t know a fact if it walked up and threw a cream pie in his face.

On Wednesday, Trump’s Republican running mate was asked the easiest question on earth: Did Donald Trump lose in 2020 ?

Spoiler alert: The answer is yes . It’s 100% yes. Trump indisputably, without question, abso-tively lost to Joe Biden. That’s why Biden is president and Trump isn’t.

That’s why all those court cases and every pathetic attempt Trump has made to find a lick of evidence of voter fraud failed spectacularly. That's why the former president has been charged in federal court with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

JD Vance is too weak to admit Donald Trump lost the 2020 election

So how did Vance answer? He began like this : “On the election of 2020, I’ve answered this question directly a million times. No. I think there are serious problems in 2020.”

He then said : “So, did Donald Trump lose the election? Not by the words that I would use.”

Not by the words he would use?

Which words might he use to show us he isn’t a complete denier of objective reality?

A vice presidential candidate unwilling to accept reality? That's Vance!

This is all so dumb it defies description. We know the GOP presidential nominee is several fries short of a Happy Meal and will never admit he lost the last presidential election, lest his wee fragile ego shatters.

But Trump’s vice presidential nominee has now lowered himself fully into the fetid stew of election denialism, which is pretty damn funny when you consider some of Vance’s previous statements.

On a panel at the Aspen Institute in 2016 , responding to one person’s concerns about right-wing political and media rhetoric casting doubt on our elections, Vance said that “the delegitimization of the election results is something that I worry a ton about,” adding: “That really, really worries me and it has, I think, long-term consequences.”

Vance also called Trump “anti-conservative” and “anti-American” and said: “Trump is a really bad candidate, and frankly, I think, a really bad person.”

Boy, if 2016 JD Vance could hear 2024 JD Vance, he wouldn’t believe the crap he’s saying.

Asked over and over to admit Trump lost, Vance keeps dancing

In a recent New York Times podcast interview, Vance was asked five times to admit Trump lost the election , and each time he declined.

What’s hilarious about that is Trump did, in fact, lose the election. Everyone who hasn’t taken the MAGA loyalty pledge or allowed their brain to be rewired by a former reality television star currently out on bond for fraud convictions understands Trump’s loss is real and verifiable.

A Pro-Trump rioter carries a Confederate flag near the Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 6. SAUL LOEB, AFP via Getty Images

If reporters asked Vance whether he believes the moon exists and Vance said no, it would be the same level of crazy. There’s no difference at this point between election deniers and bigfoot believers and 9/11 truthers. They’re just mixed nuts.

Maybe guys who don't believe in facts shouldn't be in the White House

Now I don’t mean to sound alarmists, but I think a fellow who would deny 2+2 = 4 if Donald Trump told him it equals five is not the kind of person we want anywhere near the levers of power.

Remember, Vance was asked directly if Trump lost the 2020 election and he said: “Not by the words that I would use.”

At this point, we shouldn’t care much about which words Vance would use. Because none of them can or should be trusted.

