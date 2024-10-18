2024 election, multiple wars loom over President Biden's trip to Germany

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden used what will probably be his last trip to Europe as president to make the case Friday that the United States and its transatlantic partners should remain united behind Ukraine and seize the opportunity for peace in the Middle East .

But looming over the talks between Biden and the leaders of Germany, France and the United Kingdom was the upcoming presidential election and the uncertainty that could await the partnership between the United States and Europe if former President Donald Trump returns to office.

Trump, who faces Vice President Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 election, has at times had a frosty relationship with Europe. He has questioned the need for the alliance, berated European leaders for failing to contribute their share to its mutual defense pact and vowed to let Russia do whatever it wants to those countries that don’t carry their weight.

At a ceremony in Berlin, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier told Biden the alliance is stronger than ever, adding “that is in no small part thanks to you, Mr. President.”

President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speak to the press in Berlin.

Steinmeier also referenced the upcoming presidential election and its potential impact on future U.S.-European relations.

“In the months to come, I hope that Europeans remember America is indispensable for us, and I hope that Americans remember your allies are indispensable for you,” he said. “We are more than just other countries. We are partners. We are friends. The choice on Nov. 5 is only America's choice, too, but we as Europeans have a choice, too.”

Biden, who received a prolonged standing ovation at the event, said the nations “have risen together to meet our moment” and that Germany and the United States have stood together to help the people of Ukraine “in their fight for freedom, democracy, for their very survival.”

At the event, Germany awarded Biden with its Grand Cross Special Class, which acknowledges political, economic and scientific achievements as well as contributions to peace. George H.W. Bush is the only other American president to receive the honor.

“We should never underestimate the power of democracy,” Biden said in accepting the honor. “We should never underestimate the power of alliances.”

Later, at a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Biden renewed his call for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip following Israel’s killing of Yahya Sinwar , the leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Sinwar’s body was found in the rubble of a building following an Israeli military operation in the Gaza on Thursday. DNA testing confirmed his identity.

News of Sinwar’s death landed while Biden was traveling to Germany aboard Air Force One. The Biden administration hopes his death will revive talks between Israel and Hamas for a long-discussed temporary cease-fire and push for an end to the war in the Middle East. Sinwar had been seen as the primary obstacle to a cease-fire deal.

In Berlin, Biden said Sinwar’s killing represented “a moment of justice.”

“I told the prime minister yesterday, let’s also make this moment an opportunity,” he said.

Scholz said Germany also sees “a tangible prospect of a ceasefire in Gaza” now that Sinwar is out of the picture.

Biden and Scholz met privately Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The war in Ukraine was at the top of their agenda.

