Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    How many days until the 2024 presidential election? See the countdown clock

    By Kinsey Crowley, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WsyUB_0wBwXhMa00

    Election Day is mere weeks away, with many states having already started early voting and more set to open next week.

    Polls show the presidential race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris is incredibly close, a toss-up in an eventful campaign that included a last-minute candidate change after President Joe Biden dropped out and two apparent assassination attempts.

    The candidates have been relentlessly campaigning in battleground state s and appearing in myriad interviews.

    Time to persuade undecided voters is running out, as the election is less than three weeks away. Here is what to know about the presidential campaigns as the big day draws nearer:

    2024 election odds: Bets for Trump jump as Harris trails in battleground polls

    How long until Election Day?

    Catch up on presidential campaign news: Week of Oct. 13

    Trump made a couple of campaign stops in reliably blue states while criticizing them and amplifying exaggerated claims of migrant gang takeovers.

    Harris latched onto Trump's comments over the weekend that the "enemy from within" was more dangerous than foreign adversaries, and the military may be necessary to tamp down chaos from "radical left lunatics" on Election Day. Playing a video of the interview at a Pennsylvania rally, Harris said, “Donald Trump is increasingly unstable and unhinged, and he is out for unchecked power."

    Trump cut a town hall short after it was interrupted by medical emergencies and instead ended it with nearly 40 minutes of music while he stood on stage and bobbed along.

    A new filing showed Elon Musk donated $75 million to a super PAC backing Trump over a three-month period ending in September.

    Harris sat for a combative interview with Fox News where they discussed immigration and she vowed that her presidency would not be a continuation of the Biden administration.

    Contributing: Joey Garrison, David Jackson

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How many days until the 2024 presidential election? See the countdown clock

    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Carlos Soto
    8h ago
    trump will kik azz 2024 !!!
    Michael
    13h ago
    Republicans you are no better than anybody else and your morals are not higher.....There is a passion in the human heart, which is called aspiration. It flares with a noble flame and by its light, Man has traveled from the caves of darkness to the darkness of outer space. But when this passion becomes lust, when its flame is fanned by greed and private hunger, then aspiration becomes ambition, by which sin the angels fell.... No idea is so strong it should not be tested by doubt, and no man or Woman so powerful that he or She is infallible.... and absolute immunity does not exist.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Opinion: Trump's MAGA base might want to brace themselves – Harris could win
    USA TODAY6 hours ago
    Opinion: Trump said so many stupid things this week, I decided to just round them up
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    The quiet part out loud: Obama brings Harris’ issues with Black men to forefront
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Deion Sanders has message for President Obama after Colorado's win in Arizona
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    Opinion: Harris needs Republican votes to win Pennsylvania. Trump is making that easier.
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    Powerball winning numbers for October 19 drawing: Jackpot rises to $437 million
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    Warmer Than Average Winter Forecasted for Most of U.S.
    Powder2 days ago
    Ready for daylight saving time 2024? Here's when it ends and we 'fall back'
    USA TODAY5 hours ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA19 hours ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Daily Briefing: That graphic Liam Payne photo
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Football coach and cheerleader: How Tim Walz is defining masculinity in 2024
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Taylor Swift debuts new 'Reputation' bodysuit, finally. What could it mean?
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Opinion: In an unpredictable election, one thing is certain – Trump will lie about it
    USA TODAY7 hours ago
    'Your words have power.' Watch a teacher's lesson in kindness that reached millions!
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Orionids meteor shower hits peak activity this weekend: When and where to watch
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Opinion: 'Knucklehead' Tim Walz stinks at grammar. He also gets an 'F' in state governance.
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    At Tucson rally, JD Vance hits Kamala Harris on border, crime and taxes, then flees the heat
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern4 days ago
    We asked every lawmaker if they'd uphold the 2024 election results. Here's what was said
    USA TODAY6 hours ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    'That war is a loser': Donald Trump blames Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Russia’s invasion
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Full Self-Driving software in 2.4 million Tesla vehicles faces probe by federal agency
    USA TODAY2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy