Election Day is mere weeks away, with many states having already started early voting and more set to open next week.

Polls show the presidential race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris is incredibly close, a toss-up in an eventful campaign that included a last-minute candidate change after President Joe Biden dropped out and two apparent assassination attempts.

The candidates have been relentlessly campaigning in battleground state s and appearing in myriad interviews.

Time to persuade undecided voters is running out, as the election is less than three weeks away. Here is what to know about the presidential campaigns as the big day draws nearer:

Trump made a couple of campaign stops in reliably blue states while criticizing them and amplifying exaggerated claims of migrant gang takeovers.

Harris latched onto Trump's comments over the weekend that the "enemy from within" was more dangerous than foreign adversaries, and the military may be necessary to tamp down chaos from "radical left lunatics" on Election Day. Playing a video of the interview at a Pennsylvania rally, Harris said, “Donald Trump is increasingly unstable and unhinged, and he is out for unchecked power."

Trump cut a town hall short after it was interrupted by medical emergencies and instead ended it with nearly 40 minutes of music while he stood on stage and bobbed along.

A new filing showed Elon Musk donated $75 million to a super PAC backing Trump over a three-month period ending in September.

Harris sat for a combative interview with Fox News where they discussed immigration and she vowed that her presidency would not be a continuation of the Biden administration.

Contributing: Joey Garrison, David Jackson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How many days until the 2024 presidential election? See the countdown clock