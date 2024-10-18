Open in App
    Puzzle solutions for Friday, Oct. 18, 2024

    By USA TODAY,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GA4Nj_0wBvmpQk00
    Crossword Puzzle with pencil Getty Images

    Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

    CROSSWORDS

    USA TODAY crossword

    Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle .

    Los Angeles Times crossword

    Today’s crossword (McMeel)

    Daily Commuter crossword

    SUDOKU

    Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game .

    JUMBLE

    Jumbles: FLUID      COUCH      UPROOT      SWITCH

    Answer: When the first amusement park opens on the Moon, it's going to be − OUT OF THIS WORLD

    (Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

    CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

    Celebrity Cipher

    "I'll never forget where I'm from. It's essential to remain humble and evolving." − Indian actress Freida Pinto

    (Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

    Cryptoquote

    WE MUST BE WILLING TO LET GO OF THE LIFE WE HAVE PLANNED SO AS TO HAVE THE LIFE THAT IS WAITING FOR US. − JOSEPH CAMPBELL

    (Distributed by King Features)

    Cryptoquip

    WHICH OF KING ARTHUR'S KNIGHTS DETERMINED HOW BIG THE ROUND TABLE WOULD BE? SIR CUMFERENCE.

    (Distributed by King Features)

    OTHER PUZZLES

    Boggle

    RAT      MOUSE      GERBIL      BEAVER      HAMSTER

    (Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

    Lexigo

    TEXTS, STACK, KANSAS, SCATTER, RESET

    (Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

    KenKen

    Scrabblegrams

    7 Little Words

    1. OKLAHOMAN
    2. STRENUOUS
    3. RESCUES
    4. BETA
    5. WRIT
    6. TCHAIKOVSKY
    7. MESQUITE

    (Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

    Find the Words

    Delicious dairy foods

    (Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

    Kubok

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Friday, Oct. 18, 2024

