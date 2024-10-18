Crossword Puzzle with pencil Getty Images

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle .

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game .

JUMBLE

Jumbles: FLUID COUCH UPROOT SWITCH

Answer: When the first amusement park opens on the Moon, it's going to be − OUT OF THIS WORLD

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I'll never forget where I'm from. It's essential to remain humble and evolving." − Indian actress Freida Pinto

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

WE MUST BE WILLING TO LET GO OF THE LIFE WE HAVE PLANNED SO AS TO HAVE THE LIFE THAT IS WAITING FOR US. − JOSEPH CAMPBELL

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHICH OF KING ARTHUR'S KNIGHTS DETERMINED HOW BIG THE ROUND TABLE WOULD BE? SIR CUMFERENCE.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

RAT MOUSE GERBIL BEAVER HAMSTER

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

TEXTS, STACK, KANSAS, SCATTER, RESET

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

OKLAHOMAN STRENUOUS RESCUES BETA WRIT TCHAIKOVSKY MESQUITE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Delicious dairy foods

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Friday, Oct. 18, 2024