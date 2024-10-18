Opinion: Obama reminds voters Harris is the candidate of hope and joy this election

Former President Barack Obama's support for Kamala Harris could be the push she needs to win the presidency. With his popularity , fundraising ability and coalition-building power, he can elevate Harris’ campaign in the final weeks of the election by casting out doubts about her capabilities and strength.

Obama is especially popular with Black voters and younger progressives, key voting blocs that Harris needs to turn out in strong numbers for her to win.

He also can strengthen her support in key swing states, like Pennsylvania and North Carolina. Last week during his initial campaign blitz in Pennsylvania, Obama spoke to average Americans, reminding them that former President Donald Trump doesn't share their values.

Obama calls out Black men for not supporting a woman

Former President Barack Obama campaigns for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in Pittsburgh on Oct. 10, 2024. Ryan Collerd/AFP via Getty Images

On Oct. 10 in Pittsburgh, Obama delivered a fiery message to Black men.

“You’re coming up with all kinds of reasons and excuses, I’ve got a problem with that,” Obama said. “Because part of it makes me think – and I’m speaking to men directly – part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that.”

He’s right − many men are hesitant to support Harris' bid for the presidency because they aren’t used to seeing women in power, and some cannot fathom a woman leading the nation because of gender role biases.

Obama's influence is more than just a seal of credibility. He is a fundraising powerhouse, and his endorsement of Harris has already energized donors, leading to a surge in financial contributions .

The Obama legacy also is associated with effective grassroots mobilization, which could be pivotal for Harris.

Obama helps Harris bridge generations of Democrats

Obama’s support for Harris signals a commitment to continuity, reassuring voters that the vice president embodies the same values of hope, progress and bipartisanship that defined his presidency.

This connection helps bridge gaps between traditional Democrats who backed Obama and younger, more progressive Democrats. Unifying the base is the only way Democrats can win this election.

Harris can further strengthen her appeal by aligning herself with Obama's accomplishments, like the Affordable Care Act and climate change initiatives while positioning herself as a candidate ready to expand upon that progress.

Obama's appearances on the campaign trail for Harris are a reminder of the hope Americans felt when he was elected in 2008. And a signal that in 2024, Kamala Harris is the candidate of hope and joy.

Marla Bautista is a military fellow columnist at USA TODAY Opinion .

