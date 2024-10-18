Minnesota Lynx host New York LIberty in Game 4 of WNBA Finals: What to know
By Elizabeth Flores, USA TODAY,
2 days ago
The 2024 WNBA Finals have been a thrilling spectacle for fans as the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx vie for the championship. The Liberty, which have made it to the finals five times in their history but have never emerged victorious, are now just one victory away from a historic feat that would mark a significant milestone for their franchise.
New York leads the finals series 2-1 against Minnesota following an exhilarating Game 3. In a heart-stopping moment, Sabrina Ionescu nailed a huge 3-pointer just one second before the final buzzer to give the Liberty an 80-77 victory at the Target Center in Minneapolis to stun the Lynx faithful. Breanna Stewart , once again, starred for New York, recording 30 points and 11 rebounds in the win.
Now, Napheesa Collier, the 2024 WNBA defensive player of the year, and the Lynx must protect homecourt in order to even the series and send the finals back to New York for a decisive Game 5.
The Liberty and Lynx are preparing for a crucial Game 4 in Minnesota. A victory for New York could represent a historic moment for the franchise, while a win for the Lynx would extend the series to a Game 5.
