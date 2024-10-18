Minnesota Lynx host New York LIberty in Game 4 of WNBA Finals: What to know

The 2024 WNBA Finals have been a thrilling spectacle for fans as the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx vie for the championship. The Liberty, which have made it to the finals five times in their history but have never emerged victorious, are now just one victory away from a historic feat that would mark a significant milestone for their franchise.

New York leads the finals series 2-1 against Minnesota following an exhilarating Game 3. In a heart-stopping moment, Sabrina Ionescu nailed a huge 3-pointer just one second before the final buzzer to give the Liberty an 80-77 victory at the Target Center in Minneapolis to stun the Lynx faithful. Breanna Stewart , once again, starred for New York, recording 30 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

Now, Napheesa Collier, the 2024 WNBA defensive player of the year, and the Lynx must protect homecourt in order to even the series and send the finals back to New York for a decisive Game 5.

The Liberty and Lynx are preparing for a crucial Game 4 in Minnesota. A victory for New York could represent a historic moment for the franchise, while a win for the Lynx would extend the series to a Game 5.

What time is WNBA Finals Game 4 between Lynx and Liberty?

The Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty face off in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals Friday in Minneaplis. The teams tip off at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. local)

What TV channel is WNBA Finals Game 4 on?

The Minnesota Lynx take on the New York Liberty Game 4 and will be available live on ESPN is televising Game 4 of the WNBA Finals.

Will there be a live stream of Game 4 of the WNBA Finals?

The game between the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty can be live streamed on ESPN3, the ESPN app.

The game can also be streamed on Fubo , which is offering a free trial.

Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty: TV, time and streaming

Liberty leads series 2-1

Date: Friday, October 18

Friday, October 18 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming : Fubo

: Fubo Location: Target Center (Minneapolis)

2024 WNBA Finals bracket, schedule and results

Best-of-5; All times Eastern

Thursday, Oct. 10

Sunday, Oct. 13

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Friday, Oct. 18

Sunday, Oct. 20

Game 5: Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty, 8 p.m. (ESPN, if necessary)

How to watch the 2024 WNBA Finals

The 2024 WNBA Finals series will be broadcast across ABC or ESPN, depending on the game. Streaming options for the series will be on Fubo, Sling, the WNBA League Pass and the ESPN app.

Catch the WNBA Finals with a Fubo subscription

