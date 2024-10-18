Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    How a 'horrible perfect storm' fueled a 65% increase in homicides committed by kids

    By N'dea Yancey-Bragg, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    As students across the country returned to classrooms this fall, four Las Vegas teenagers returned to a court room to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter for beating their classmate to death in a violent attack that was captured on video and shared on online.

    Days later, police in Maryland said a 16-year-old who had been the "victim, witness or suspect" in 10 previous incidents shot and killed his classmate in the bathroom on his first day at school.

    The following week, a Florida teen was charged with murder for stabbing his mother in what officials called a "cold-blooded murder” less than two years after he was arrested, but never charged, for fatally shooting his father in Oklahoma.

    Though murder and violent crime in the United States has decreased in recent years, homicides committed by children have risen dramatically, jumping 65% − from 315 in 2016 to 521 in 2022, according to a report in September from the Council on Criminal Justice.

    Mass killings by the shockingly young triggered national attention and scrutiny in recent months, like 14-year-old student charged in a massacre at his rural Georgia high school last month, but the spike in homicides by young people is largely driven by more routine attacks.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TZY6r_0wBvBEAs00
    Colt Gray appears in court Reuters

    Experts say an influx of firearms combined with residual effects from the COVID-19 pandemic and threats on social media may be to blame.

    During the pandemic, Americans bought tens of millions of guns , which may be easier to access than parents realize. Children lost access to key social supports and violence prevention programs that can help reduce crime. And they spent more time online , where experts say threats and taunts can escalate into deadly conflict.

    “The important issue here is any one of these things in isolation doesn't have the impact,” said David Muhammad, executive director of the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform. “But the combination of this horrible perfect storm of challenges all culminated to produce this overall increase in gun violence.”

    More: Two boys, ages 12 and 13, charged in assault on ex-New York Gov. David Paterson and stepson

    Kids and guns and more gun-related crimes

    The number of crimes committed by children under 18 involving firearms and the number of people seriously injured in such crimes has increased by more than 20%, according to the Council on Criminal Justice report, which is drawn from data submitted by 3,484 of the country’s more than 18,000 law enforcement agencies to the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System.

    The increase in gun-related crime is notable, given that juvenile crime overall is down, including property crimes like burglary, larceny and robbery, which saw the steepest declines from 2016 to 2022, according to the council report.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rBZ9d_0wBvBEAs00
    An 11-year-old middle school student was charged with making threats of a mass shooting at two schools in Florida in September 2024. Screenshot from Volusia County sheriff's video via Facebook

    Gun sales have been steadily increasing over the past two decades, peaking at more than 21 million in 2020, according to The Trace , a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that tracks gun violence. A report from the Education Department found the rate of student firearm possession in the 2021-2022 school year was higher than any other year in the previous decade.

    "Youth access to firearms really just mirrors national access," said Muhammad, former chief probation officer for Alameda County in California.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fzkQr_0wBvBEAs00
    Winchester Trail Elementary School staff members Andrea Hopple (left) and Lindsey Ownes speak during a memorial vigil Wednesday evening, July 17, 2024, outside the school for Alexa Stakely, a 29-year-old Pickerington mother killed early July 11 trying to stop car thieves from stealing her SUV with her 6-year-old son inside. Stakely was a speech pathologist who worked at the school. Doral Chenoweth, Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch

    Report Guns remain leading cause of death for children and teens in the US

    The amount and types of guns used by juvenile offenders also could be contributing to a higher victim count and more serious injuries, Muhammad said. He pointed to a recent mass shooting in Birmingham , Alabama, where a group of unidentified suspects opened fire with weapons modified with devices that can convert semiautomatic guns into automatic weapons, killing four and injuring 17 in a hail of bullets.

    Brendan Lantz, co-author of the Council on Criminal Justice report, said guns can quickly turn lesser crimes deadly, and having millions more of any kind could help explain the increase in juvenile homicides.

    “Anytime we have an increased presence of firearms in a violent altercation or assault, we’re increasing the risk of a severely violent outcome,” said Lantz, an associate professor of criminology and criminal justice at Florida State University.

    'I'll never be the same.' Why do kids kill?

    Kahlonii Williams has been wondering what could have driven a child to kill since a 15-year-old boy was charged with felony first-degree murder in the shooting of her cousin Octavia Redmond. Redmond, 48, a Chicago postal worker, was shot July 19 on her route in the city's West Pullman neighborhood.

    Redmond's husband, Demetrius Redmond, remembers her as a "sweet, kind, caring, giving" woman who loved to re-create recipes she saw on cooking shows.

    "She shouldn't have went through this," he said. "I ain't been the same since and I'll never be the same again. Octavia was my whole world."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uixzw_0wBvBEAs00
    Chicago homicide victim Octavia Redmond Demetrius Redmond

    A motive in the killing was not given by police. Williams said she has lost a loved one to gun violence before, but the perpetrator wasn't as young as the suspect in her cousin's killing. She said news of the arrest left her "in disbelief that a 15-year-old could do this."

    "The question is, why? We need to know why," she said.

    The reasons children kill are unique to each situation. Their motives can be similar to those of adults, but the decision-making portions of adolescent brains are still forming , which can make kids more hasty to use violence to solve petty conflicts, said Kathleen Heide, professor emerita of criminology at the University of South Florida.

    "When you have a juvenile who is angry, jealous, upset, terrified, they're much more likely to react than an adult," said Heide, author of "Young Killers: The Challenge of Juvenile Homicide."

    These disputes sometimes originate online, where Muhammad said kids increasingly go to make threats and display weapons as a sort of status symbol. "Kidfluencers" as young as 9 can be seen showing off AR-15s and other firearms to social media followers. Research has found there are many reasons why kids post photos of guns , including among gang-affiliated young people , but online activity can sometimes fuel real-world violence .

    And when schools shut down during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many children lost access to crucial support systems including violence intervention programs that may help them make better choices, Muhammad said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42eQi7_0wBvBEAs00
    Floral tributes and soft toys are pictured near the scene where a teenage suspect was arrested after people were stabbed in Southport, Britain, July 30, 2024. Temilade Adelaja, REUTERS

    Nowhere near juvenile violent crime peak of 1990s

    Even as kids are committing more murders, the numbers are nowhere near the 1990s, when thousands of children 17 and younger were charged with murder, according to a report by researcher Charles Puzzanchera published by the Department of Justice . Those numbers fell sharply around the turn of the century, and by 2020, just 930 young people were arrested in murder cases, according to that report.

    Though there's no question these arrests have been on the rise, they involve a small portion of the total youth population, Puzzanchera said.

    "We are nowhere near the period of the '90s that generated a lot of the crime legislation for kids that we're still sort of undoing," he said.

    Muhammad also stressed that it’s important to remember the vast majority of homicides are committed by and against adults.

    Drive-by shooting 15-year-old charged with capital murder in death of Montgomery 12-year-old girl

    More: 15-year-old arrested on murder charge in fatal shooting of Chicago postal worker

    What more can be done?

    Muhammad said the first step to preventing killings by young people is identifying those most likely to be involved and intervening before they become perpetrators. A majority of offenders typically show several risk factors, including a history of involvement in the criminal justice system, involvement in a formal or informal gang, adverse childhood experiences like poverty, and a connection to another victim of gun violence.

    “The people are identifiable, the violence is predictable, and therefore it is preventable,” he said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hfiD4_0wBvBEAs00
    Attorneys and the seven people charged with the first-degree murder and kidnapping of Preston Lord attend a court update with Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Bruce Cohen in Phoenix on Aug. 8, 2024. Cheryl Evans/The Republic

    Prevention must involve targeted interventions that have “specificity and intensity,” Muhammad said. Research suggests violence interrupters and deterrence programs can help reduce homicides, nonfatal shootings and violent crime in cities, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions.

    In Maryland, Muhammad helped establish a program called the Thrive Academy in which people in the community reach out to young people at high risk of gun violence every day and meet with them in person several times a week to connect them with social services and develop positive relationships with them.

    In the nine months after its launch, three-quarters of the 108 participants stayed free of gun-related or violent offenses, the Baltimore Sun reported. Juvenile Services Secretary Vincent Schiraldi said the results were “super-hopeful."

    Over the past three decades, there has been enormous progress in developing research-based juvenile justice solutions, said Hunter Hurst, director of the National Center for Juvenile Justice . Hurst cautioned stakeholders to resist the urge to politicize crime data and respond too punitively or too broadly, adding that "over-response often impacts young people in communities of color disproportionately."

    Though he called the lack of support for children struggling with mental health an ongoing crisis, Hurst said the country is in a much better position to deal with what he sees as only a slight rise in youth violence compared with when he first started his career in the 1990s.

    "Hopefully this doesn't continue," Hurst said. "We should get back to normal."

    Contributing: Cybele Mayes-Osterman , Natalie Neysa Alund , and Sara Chernikoff

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How a 'horrible perfect storm' fueled a 65% increase in homicides committed by kids

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    IMO
    1d ago
    Maybe delegating our parental responsibilities to government and others is just not working out.
    David Freeman
    1d ago
    Saran knows these kids are weak so he gets at them to do his dirty work.These kids feel no sympathy for a human life and it's getting worse day by day.We have to stay prayed up in this spiritual warfare
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    How to watch 49ers vs. Chiefs today: Start time, TV, live stream for Week 7 game
    USA TODAY7 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon6 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Deion Sanders has message for President Obama after Colorado's win in Arizona
    USA TODAY15 hours ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria29 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GAlast hour
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Powerball winning numbers for October 19 drawing: Jackpot rises to $437 million
    USA TODAY15 hours ago
    Video shows girl calmly evading coyote in her Portland backyard
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    A newborn was found dead at a California dump 30 years ago. His mother was just arrested.
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Shooting in Mississippi after homecoming game at trail ride leaves 3 dead, 8 hurt
    USA TODAY18 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Montana man reported to be killed in bear attack died by homicide in 'a vicious attack'
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    6-year-old boy accidentally shoots younger brother, killing him; great-grandfather charged
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    Football coach and cheerleader: How Tim Walz is defining masculinity in 2024
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz7 days ago
    New evidence unsealed of how Trump's Jan. 6, 2021 rally was funded
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post23 days ago
    Advocates urge tenants of troubled Aurora, Colo. buildings to ask for damage deposits for new spaces
    David Heitz21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy