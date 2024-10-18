Open in App
    Opinion: I can only afford to be a teacher because my employer covers my rent. More should.

    By Paris Pierce,

    2 days ago

    When I moved from Ohio to New Haven, Connecticut, I knew I wanted to continue my career in early care and education. I also knew I needed a job that would make it possible to support my children.

    Unfortunately, in my field, those sorts of jobs are few and far between.

    It’s obvious that our economy relies on early care and education, but there’s a massive gap between what parents can afford and what teachers like me need to earn to survive.

    The child care system is subsidized by the low wages paid to early childhood educators. This reality often leaves teachers struggling to find safe and affordable housing , so initiatives like the Friends Center for Children’s free Teacher Housing Initiative are vital.

    Help teachers build a foundation for financial stability

    I’ve been a part of the initiative for nearly four years, and I can’t overstate how much it has improved my life.

    This program isn’t just about living in safe housing without needing to pay rent, though that has made an incredible difference − this initiative is about helping teachers build a foundation for long-term financial stability.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jVlZc_0wBv4Zxp00
    From left, Allyx Schiavone, executive director of Friends Center for Children, and educator Paris Pierce. Friends Center for Children

    Through this initiative, I have been provided a financial coach who helps me set and reach savings goals with the money that would have gone toward rent. We discuss budgeting, credit, banking and any other financial concerns I might have.

    This support has given me relief, reduced my stress and significantly improved my family’s quality of life.

    More than that, it provides stability and the breathing room I need to focus on both my personal and professional growth.

    Opinion: Low pay and high expectations ‒ one teacher's perspective

    Teachers want to continue doing the work we love

    We need significant, sustained investment to stabilize the early care and education sector, and to demonstrate to teachers and would-be teachers that our value is seen.

    By offering rent-free housing as a part of our salary package – through a combination of housing that was bought and donated to the Friends Center, as well as houses that were designed and built through a partnership with the Yale School of Architecture’s Jim Vlock First Year Building Project – teachers at the Friends Center can live more securely while continuing to do the work we love.

    Opinion: Graduating students give this teacher hope

    But rent-free housing isn’t the only way to support early care and education.

    Public-sector programs could invest in purchasing or constructing child care centers and home-based facilities, which could be offered to providers rent-free or with significant tax savings for homeowners.

    Local, state and federal government entities could also incentivize employers to build child care facilities, which would help offset capital costs.

    Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store .

    Suppose public programs and private initiatives come together to address the supply deficit of early care and education. In that case, we can lift the financial burden of rent and mortgage payments from providers.

    This would allow providers and the larger American public to reinvest in what matters most: paying teachers a living wage.

    Ultimately, it’s not just about making early care and education affordable for families − it’s also about making it sustainable for educators.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RlKcx_0wBv4Zxp00
    Paris Pierce Friends Center for Children

    Paris Pierce is an assistant teacher in the preschool program at Friends Center for Children in New Haven, Connecticut.

    You can read diverse opinions from our USA TODAY columnists and other writers on the Opinion front page , on X, formerly Twitter, @usatodayopinion and in our Opinion newsletter .

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Opinion: I can only afford to be a teacher because my employer covers my rent. More should.

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    CTVIN
    1d ago
    My employer covers my rent, taxes, utilities, health care, food, transportation, clothing, entertainment, marijuana, plus more. Believe it or not, they put money in a bank account for me, weekly. I get to spend it on whatever I want! Amazing!
    Bukenwald
    2d ago
    Okay
    View all comments
