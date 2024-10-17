Open in App
    I felt safe and sociable on this expedition, as a solo female traveler

    By Kathleen Wong, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    To summit or not to summit?

    That was the question I faced when my ship, the National Geographic Explorer, was anchored off Borgarfjörðurhöfn, a remote area in eastern Iceland known for its puffin colony. This was one of the stops on my 10-day expedition cruise with National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions circumnavigating Iceland in August.

    That afternoon, I had two options for my daily excursion: a four-mile hike overlooking the coastline or a nearly six-mile hike to the summit.

    I looked out the window from my cabin and saw wind and rain, weighing the less-than-ideal weather with the fact that I spent the last few days trekking long, strenuous hikes. Shorter hike, it is.

    Nature can make you feel small. You should seek that feeling when traveling.

    Enjoy a worry-free vacation: Best travel insurance policies

    When I had enough exploration, I returned to the 112-meter-long ship and relaxed with a cup of hot chocolate for the rest of the afternoon. I didn’t even have to think about where or when to get dinner because the ship would serve it at 7 p.m.

    Since I was traveling solo on the expedition cruise , I didn’t have to justify or compromise my decisions with anyone. I could rest when I wanted to or push myself if I felt up for it. No keeping up with or slowing down for someone else.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t60bO_0wAKAm0z00
    It's easy to feel small in Iceland. Andrew Peacock

    I'm not the only one who finds joy traveling on their own. Nearly one-third of the 8,029 respondents in the American Express Travel 2024 Global Travel Trends Report said they plan to take at least one trip by themselves this year.  Solo travel can unlock self-discovery plus give travelers complete freedom and flexibility.

    For solo travelers, expedition cruises offer the perfect balance between structure and adventure. According to the report, expedition cruises are on the rise, offering the opportunity to transform and immerse the traveler in a new place and culture – an ideal recipe for the solo traveler.

    Here’s why travelers wanting to explore on their own should consider an expedition cruise.

    The environment, both natural and onboard

    At first, I was nervous to board the Explorer on my own, figuring cruises were for family reunions and couples. I’ve never taken such a major trip on my own, so 10 days of solo exploration was out of my comfort zone. It didn’t take long to realize expedition cruises have a completely different vibe. The focus was on adventure and connecting to the place we were visiting – from the culture to the natural beauty around me.

    Many of the excursions lent themselves to solo travelers, such as hikes, e-biking or a boat tour of the Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon, the most famous in Iceland. As I wandered the iconic Diamond Beach on another day, marveling at the black volcanic sand and hues of blue, shimmering icebergs, I felt a sense of awe and peace. Taking in nature while solitary, even just by walking, has been found by researchers to be therapeutic .

    Even though I enjoyed my alone time, I also got to know fellow cruisers. A small ship of 148 passengers, the National Geographic encourages travelers to mingle with each other through unassigned seating in the dining room and lounge during cocktail hour and the daily debriefing.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24zb8F_0wAKAm0z00
    The dining room encouraged guests to mingle. Douglas Scaletta Scaletta, Douglas Scaletta

    With a capacity of 148 passengers on the ship, faces quickly became familiar. We were all on the same adventure, after all. However, it never felt crowded onboard, especially as passengers were separated into groups for excursions and disembarking.

    “It's one of my favorite things is when we get solo travelers,” said Leah Eaton, the expedition leader of my cruise. “The environment that we try to create is one where everybody is excited and looking forward to the activities. We're a family, including the guests, and never want to have anybody feel like they're separated.”

    Several naturalists on board were also on every excursion and at mealtimes, always open to chatting about Iceland’s folklore or volcanic geography.

    No stress in planning

    An itinerary such as the one I was on allowed me to access remote parts of Iceland without the hassle of figuring out how to get there on my own, picking a reputable tour operator, and, most importantly, worrying about safety as a female solo traveler. Food, transportation, and activities were all accounted for.

    “There's no stress once you get to the ship of having to be this solo, alone traveler,” Eaton said. “We take care of all the details on shore, and you just get to sit back and relax and enjoy the experience.”

    Travelers embarking on their own pay a "solo premium," which is reflected in the price. The starting price for a single cabin on the Circumnavigation of Iceland itinerary starts at $28,173 per person, including your cabin, food, drinks including alcohol, onshore excursions and airport transfers. Select departures waive the premium throughout the year, so keep an eye out.

    However, National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions does offer a program where you can be matched with a roommate, so you pay the per-person double occupancy rate. (This is subject to availability and you pay that rate even if you don't get a roommate.) To qualify for this option, you'll need to call the company.

    Since the cruise handles the itinerary, there was no dealing with cancellation fees as if I booked on my own. There are also usually morning and afternoon activities, to allow even more flexibility.

    Fellow passenger and solo traveler from Columbus, Ohio, Marie Trudeau, agrees. Eight years after her husband's passing – her long-time travel companion – Trudeau continues to travel, exploring on her own even when her friends are unable to.

    “I have a sense of adventure, but I’m older, so I want to feel safe,” the 72-year-old told USA TODAY.

    Like myself, Trudeau enjoyed the freedom to skip out on activities in exchange for rest and relaxation. She pushed herself for some long hikes and skipped others to read a book in her cabin. “I don’t have to negotiate with anyone,” she said.

    To Trudeau, this was the best way for her to visit Iceland, a destination on her bucket list.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16i65l_0wAKAm0z00
    The National Geographic Explorer was my ship to circumnavigate Iceland. Douglas Scaletta

    “The ship goes around the country and it’s like your hotel moves with you, no packing and unpacking every day.” She said she doesn’t feel like she’ll miss out on anything because National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions has done the legwork for her.

    With a focus on sustainable travel and conservation, National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions avoids overcrowded destinations so there’s no dealing with hectic crowds or long lines at any of the stops. (The cruise will change its itinerary if too many ships are scheduled to be at a port.)

    Both structure and freedom

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YNS8K_0wAKAm0z00
    Diamond Beach is the perfect place for solo travelers to get lost in nature. Courtesy of Kathleen Wong

    One of the biggest perks to solo travel is being able to do what you want when you want – no compromising necessary. I could stay in the geothermal baths or watch soaring puffins for as long as I desired. Although I had options on what to do, the trip was whatever I wanted to make out of it. It felt liberating.

    By the time the ship was returning to Reykjavik, I felt a deeper connection with my travel companion: myself. I got to know myself better during the trip in a way I couldn’t from home, such as what sparks joy in me while traveling (feeling small in nature) to my own travel style (waking up early for slow-paced mornings). I also broke out of my comfort zone, having had to join strangers at mealtimes and strike up conversations. Yet I reveled in exploring Iceland’s natural wonders on my own, going at whatever pace I wanted to take it all in.

    While traveling with others creates cherished memories, there's a unique magic in discovering a new place on your own.

    The reporter on this story received access to this sailing from National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions. USA TODAY maintains editorial control of content.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: I felt safe and sociable on this expedition, as a solo female traveler

