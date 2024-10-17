Open in App
    College football games today: How to watch Thursday's ACC, Sun Belt matchups on TV

    By Elizabeth Flores, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    Week 8 of the college football season is poised to deliver two thrilling matchups on Thursday. The evening will kick off with a Sun Belt conference matchup between Georgia State Panthers and the Marshall Thundering Herd in Huntington, West Virginia, setting the stage for the highly anticipated showdown between the Boston College Eagles and the Virginia Tech Hokies .

    Boston College has a 4-2 record and is coming off a bye week. The Eagles recently suffered a tough 24-14 loss against Virginia , but quarterback Thomas Castellanos had a strong effort. He completed 22 of 30 attempts for 254 yards and two touchdowns, though he did throw two interceptions.

    The Hokies , also off a bye week, go into the Atlantic Coast Conference matchup against Boston College on a high note after a 31-7 win over Stanford , which broke a two-game losing streak. Quarterback Kyron Drones was the standout player of the game, completing 14 of 19 attempts for 201 yards and two touchdowns, while also scoring one on the ground. Now, Virginia Tech will look to extend its winning streak as it hosts Boston College in Blacksburg.

    Here is how to watch Week 8 games on Thursday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05SYHw_0wAKAhbM00
    Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones drops back to throw a pass during a game against Vanderbilt on Aug. 31, 2024. Johnnie Izquierdo, Getty Images

    WEEK 7: Concerns for playoff contenders lead college football overreactions

    College Football Week 8 schedule

    Thursday, October 17

    All times Eastern .

    • Georgia State at Marshall, 7 p.m. on ESPN2
    • Boston College at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

    Watch college football with a Fubo subscription free trial

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football games today: How to watch Thursday's ACC, Sun Belt matchups on TV

