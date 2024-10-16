'Too much, too late': Divisive Georgia ballot rule blocked by judge

"This election season is fraught; memories of January 6 have not faded away, regardless of one’s view of that date’s fame or infamy," McBurney wrote . "Anything that adds uncertainty and disorder to the electoral process disserves the public."
The rule would require three separate individuals in each of Georgia's voting precincts – there are 2,400, according to Georgia's Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger – to count the ballots by hand and confirm they arrived at identical results. A poll manager would then need to confirm those figures matched machine-produced tallies and work to correct any inconsistency.
"I am deeply disappointed for the people of Georgia. However, sometimes the victory lies in the public knowing that the State Election Board is paying close attention to our election process," said state board member Janelle King, one of three members who backed the rule, in a statement.
Other members of the state board, which passed the rule in a 3-2 vote, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. A lawyer for the election board of Georgia's Cobb County, which brought the lawsuit, also didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
The late-Tuesday ruling was one of two significant election-related decisions from McBurney this week. On Monday, he ruled in a separate case that Georgia's county election officials must certify election results by the state deadline.
King said in her statement that their opinions "directly contradict" the state board's rules and force a judge "to rule on hypothetical scenarios."
The Georgia Association of Voter Registration and Election Officials, a nonpartisan group of more than 500 officials and staff, had also warned the rule could delay results, undermine public confidence in the election, and "set fatigued employees up for failure."
McBurney had appeared poised to halt the rule at a multihour hearing earlier on Tuesday, where he said he was seeing significant evidence "of chaos that it is sowing."
His Tuesday ruling was more emphatic.
"The administrative chaos that will – not may – ensue is entirely inconsistent with the obligations of our boards of elections ... to ensure that our elections are fair, legal, and orderly," McBurney wrote.
