    Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets channel today? How to watch Game 3 of NLCS

    By Mark Giannotto, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MEyfi_0w8qVpgY00

    The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets are tied at one game apiece in the 2024 National League Championship Series, and now the action shifts from Hollywood to the Big Apple for a pivotal Game 3 on Wednesday night. These are the moments, filled with tension and (hopefully) drama, worth cherishing during the 2024 MLB playoffs .

    The Dodgers took Game 1 in convincing fashion, but the Mets struck back in Game 2 behind a grand slam from third baseman Mark Vientos. Game 3 pits two starting pitchers who haven't had their best stuff lately in front of what promises to be a riled-up Citi Field crowd on hand in New York for the Mets' first NLCS game since 2015.

    The Dodgers will turn to Walker Buehler , a veteran known for pitching well in the playoffs despite struggling at times this season. The Mets will counter with Luis Severino , who's throwing on nine days rest after a rough end to the regular season and a loss in Game 2 of the National League division series.

    Here's how to watch Wednesday's huge Game 3 matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets :

    NLCS ANALYSIS: Dodgers' bullpen gambit backfires in letdown loss vs. Mets

    What channel is the Dodgers vs. Mets game on today? Time, TV schedule

    • Time : 8:08 p.m. ET
    • TV : FS1
    • Live Stream : Fox Sports app and Fubo (free trial for new subsrcibers)

    Watch the NLCS with Fubo

    Dodgers vs. Mets NLCS schedule

    All times Eastern

    • Series tied 1-1

    Game 1 : Dodgers 9, Mets 0

    Game 2 : Mets 7, Dodgers 3

    Game 3, Wednesday: Dodgers at Mets, 8:08 p.m. | FS1

    Game 4, Thursday: Dodgers at Mets, 8:08 p.m. | FS1

    Game 5, Friday: Dodgers at Mets, 5:08 p.m. | FS1

    Game 6, Sunday: Mets at Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. | FS1 (if necessary)

    Game 7, Monday: Mets at Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. | FOX/FS1 (if necessary)

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets channel today? How to watch Game 3 of NLCS

