    Concerns for Ryan Day, Georgia and Alabama entering Week 7. College Football Fix discusses

    By USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fsxxj_0w8qV3qH00

    Ohio State and Oregon produced one of the best games of the college football season with the Ducks prevailing in the final seconds. Both teams are among the national title contenders and should be in the College Football Playoff. But there remains some lingering questions about the Ryan Day record against teams in the top five in a season where it is national championship or bust for the Buckeyes.

    Elsewhere in the Big Ten, it was a meeting of programs going in different directions as Penn State moved closer to the playoff and Southern California saw its chances go poof in an overtime victory by the Nittany Lions. James Franklin got a needed win, while all is not well with Lincoln Riley and the Trojans.

    The schedule for Week 8 features two teams with high expectations that hit the road against top 10 opponents.

    For Alabama, it's a visit to Tennessee. The Crimson Tide have looked poor the past two weeks, but hit hasn't been much better for the Volunteers. One team will get a massive win. The other will likely be scrapping for an at-large berth.

    For Georgia, the task is playing No. 1 Texas. Can the Bulldogs shake off their disappointing performances and produce their best effort on the road against possibly the most complete team in the country? The Longhorns have made an amazing transition to the SEC and wiped out rival Oklahoma last week. Now, they can solidify themselves favorites to win the whole thing.

    Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports discuss these topics and more in this week's version of the College Football Fix.

    MORE COLLEGE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

    BOWL PROJECTIONS: Postseason lineup prediction sees SEC swp in playoff

    NOW OR NEVER: Georgia's Kirby Smart faces biggest game at Texas

    PLAYOFF BRACKET: Biggest change to 12-team field sees Alabama fall out

    CALM DOWN: Concerns for playoff contenders lead Week 7 overreactions

    SUPER SIX: Which teams can win national title from Texas to ... Alabama?!

    RE-RANK: Texas edges Oregon for top spot in college football's NCAA 1-134

    MISERY INDEX: Lincoln Riley, Southern California lead Week 7 disappointments

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Concerns for Ryan Day, Georgia and Alabama entering Week 7. College Football Fix discusses

