    NFL Week 7 survivor picks: Best picks, predictions, advice and strategy

    By Jon Hoefling, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    You must be some geniuses, because we are now seven weeks into the season, and survivor pools are still alive and kicking.

    You've figured out the Cincinnati Bengals are underperforming. You've made your way through both the Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs ' bye weeks. You've clawed your way through a rough start for the San Francisco 49ers , and emerged without a scratch. But with six teams now wiped from your pool, you might have to choose a few teams that aren't as elite.

    Fortunately, there are more than a few teams with sub-optimal records with favorable matchups in Week 7. This will not be the week you fall in your survivor pool, and to make sure of it, here are three teams we like to win this weekend:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13tAPI_0w8qSo9g00
    Oct 6, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images Gary A. Vasquez, Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

    Amari Cooper trade grades: Did Bills or Browns ace deal for standout receiver?

    Week 7 NFL survivor picks:

    Jacksonville Jaguars over New England Patriots

    The Jacksonville Jaguars were just embarrassed in London by the Chicago Bears. While you would expect them to return to America for their next matchup, they are actually staying in London for a second consecutive international game. On its own, this seems massively unfair for New England, and that idea is propped up by the fact that Jacksonville is a 5.5-point favorite according to BetMGM .

    Furthermore, the Jaguars played back-to-back London games last year and, lo and behold, they won their second game, a pretty massive upset over the Buffalo Bills. Having that extra time overseas to adjust to the time change and eliminate jet lag seems like an unfair advantage that Jacksonville will gladly take.

    Los Angeles Rams over Las Vegas Raiders

    The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the most dysfunctional teams in the league right now. They've lost two straight games with their most recent win coming against the even more dysfunctional Cleveland Browns. The Rams are at home, and are nowhere near as bad as the Browns. Something would have to change drastically for the Raiders to walk away from SoFi Stadium with a victory this weekend.

    Indianapolis Colts over Miami Dolphins

    So long as Tua Tagovailoa is sidelined, the Miami Dolphins aren't a threatening team. The Indianapolis Colts haven't exactly been a threatening team either, but they have at least shown some potential. Their three losses have come by a combined 11 points between all three games. They've fought hard against strong teams such as Houston and Green Bay, and even earned a win against a tough Pittsburgh Steelers team.

    While this team's offense is a bit of a question mark depending on who they decided to start at quarterback, there is enough explosiveness with either Joe Flacco or Anthony Richardson under center to warrant confidence in picking them this week.

    Davante Adams trade grades: Who won between Jets, Raiders?

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 7 survivor picks: Best picks, predictions, advice and strategy

