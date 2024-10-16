Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Opinion: Alabama football doesn't need Nick Saban vs. Tennessee as much as it needs magician

    By Blake Toppmeyer, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17YmOn_0w8qM6Nh00

    Alabama doesn’t need Nick Saban back as badly as it needs Jalen Milroe to borrow Bryce Young’s playbook and become the Crimson Tide’s next great Houdini.

    We’ve got to stop with this false narrative that Alabama lost its superpower the day Saban retired. That’s revisionist history. Alabama surrendered its crimson cloak of invincibility years before the GOAT called it quits in January.

    NCAA rules shifted before the 2021 season to allow athletes to transfer freely and begin receiving payments from third-party boosters. Say goodbye to the Alabama Death Star. Say hello to Texas A&M, Tennessee and, gulp, Vanderbilt beating Alabama, and a slew of other teams giving the Tide all it can handle.

    Bryce Young's Houdini act led to Alabama's last title game appearance

    Let me take you back to a sweaty afternoon at The Swamp more than three years ago, when a not-very-good Florida team quarterbacked by Emory Jones pushed Alabama to the brink. The Tide survived in a 31-29 victory after stopping a 2-point conversion a yard shy of the goal line.

    Alabama reached the national championship game that season with one of Saban’s most incomplete, undisciplined squads. That team ranked among the nation’s most penalized teams. One mediocre opponent after another – first Florida, then LSU, Arkansas and Auburn – gave Alabama fits. Another mediocre opponent, Texas A&M, toppled the Tide.

    How did Alabama manage to reach the national championship game? Because Young provided persistent brilliance. He caulked the cracks. He won the Heisman Trophy. He kept pulling the elephant out of the vise.

    This Alabama squad needs similar sorcery, because like the 2021 Tide, Kalen DeBoer’s first team didn't come armed with the impenetrable defense of Saban’s glory days.

    As for discipline? Pfft, disciplined play left this program years ago. It’s been a flag-fest for the past few years.

    Long-term, DeBoer must reignite the defensive ferocity Alabama lost during Saban’s last few seasons, while re-establishing Tuscaloosa as a home for disciplined football.

    But, that rebirth won’t happen overnight, and whatever progress might occur in those areas this fall won’t be enough to save this season.

    Saban left DeBoer with a thinner-than-usual defense, particularly in the secondary. One by one, Georgia, Vanderbilt and South Carolina exploited that deficiency. Alabama’s pass defense rates in the middle of the SEC, and its pass rush amounts to nothing special, either.

    Saban saw this coming, too. Saban, in July, predicted Alabama would miss the playoff. Why? Because of deficiencies in the defense’s back-end.

    Saban, though, also handed DeBoer the ultimate leg-up in Milroe, a quarterback talented enough to win his own Heisman.

    No. 7 Alabama reaching the playoff will require Milroe to put this team on his broad shoulders and carry it to the finish line, just like Houdini – or Young, excuse me – did three years ago.

    Milroe played brilliantly in Alabama’s 41-34 win against Georgia . He displayed pinpoint accuracy, made smart decisions, tore asunder Georgia’s defense and supplied nearly 500 yards of offense.

    Once home to great defense, Alabama now 'starts with their quarterback,' Jalen Milroe

    Against Vanderbilt and South Carolina, Milroe played well, but he stopped well short of any Houdini magic. He totaled four turnovers in those two games and committed a grounding penalty for a safety against the Gamecocks.

    Alabama might require the quarterbacking magic Milroe showed against Georgia on Saturday, when the Tide will play at No. 10 Tennessee in a rivalry game steeped in playoff implications.

    The loser will be shoved into a corner, unable to afford another defeat, while the winner will be included in any fair-minded playoff projection come Sunday.

    In a striking twist, Tennessee now plays tougher defense than Alabama, but the Tide enjoys a slight game advantage because of its edge at the most important position.

    Saban built his dynasty as Toughness U., but by the time he retired, Alabama quarterbacks had become the main course, complemented by a side dish of sloppy.

    “Starts with their quarterback,” Josh Heupel said of Alabama. The Tennessee coach, while assessing the Tide, couldn’t stop complimenting Milroe.

    Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava might one day live up to his five-star recruiting billing. That day hasn’t arrived. He’s not as dynamic or as polished as Milroe.

    Like Young at Alabama, Iamaleava arrived at Tennessee as the nation's most ballyhooed recruit, with an entire state’s worth of expectations on his shoulders. In Iamaleava's first season as Tennessee's starter, he's not blossoming as quickly as Young did in 2021, his first year as Alabama’s starter.

    “He’s talented. You can see it's there,” DeBoer said of Tennessee’s redshirt freshman quarterback. “He's still, I think, growing and developing. We just have to make sure we disrupt him.”

    Plus, make sure Tennessee’s run game doesn’t carry the day. The Vols look best with the ball in tailback Dylan Sampson’s hands.

    Florida wanted to put the onus on Iamaleava last Saturday. The strategy paid off when Iamaleava coughed up two turnovers. Don’t blame the Gators ’ defense for their 23-17 overtime loss.

    And don’t blame DeBoer for the end of Alabama’s brute dominance. Alabama’s aura of superiority ended years ago, during that paradigm-shifting offseason in 2021.

    Alabama still boasts more talent than most, but the advantage isn’t nearly as great as it was in 2020, when the Tide won its last national championship, or throughout most of Saban’s tenure.

    With the scales more balanced, a handcuff-escaping quarterback would come in handy. Milroe's talented enough to take up the Houdini act.

    Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's national college football columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer .

    Subscribe to read all of his columns.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Opinion: Alabama football doesn't need Nick Saban vs. Tennessee as much as it needs magician

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Candy Cash
    1d ago
    Yeah we definitely need our Saban
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    LSU's Brian Kelly among college football coaches who left bonus money on the table
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Most overpaid college football coaches include two from SEC. Who are they?
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Alabama vs. Tennessee: Predictions, odds and how to watch Saturday
    USA TODAY23 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter is coming back from injury
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza7 days ago
    How many points did Bronny James score tonight? Lakers-Warriors preseason box score
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    A newborn was found dead at a California dump 30 years ago. His mother was just arrested.
    USA TODAY15 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group17 days ago
    Derrick Dearman executed in Alabama for murder of girlfriend's 5 family members
    USA TODAY18 hours ago
    Father shot and killed in front of 3 kids during apparent road rage incident in North Carolina
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard3 days ago
    17 students overcome by 'banned substance' at Los Angeles middle school
    USA TODAY20 hours ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Opinion: Former NFL player Carl Nassib, three years after coming out, still changing lives
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Storm tracker: System in Caribbean Sea may become tropical depression. Will it impact the US?
    USA TODAY5 hours ago
    Opinion: 'Knucklehead' Tim Walz stinks at grammar. He also gets an 'F' in state governance.
    USA TODAY10 hours ago
    Rep. Rashida Tlaib accuses Kroger of using facial recognition for future surge pricing
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    2024 election odds: Bets on Donald Trump jump as Kamala Harris lags in battleground polls
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily6 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria5 hours ago
    Biting or balmy? See NOAA's 2024 winter weather forecast for where you live
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Montana man reported to be killed in bear attack died by homicide in 'a vicious attack'
    USA TODAY22 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Mike Tyson brings in sparring partners. Losing teeth an apparent occupational hazard.
    USA TODAY1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy