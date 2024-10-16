Where has in-person early voting started? Here is where it stands across the US

Election day is less than three weeks away and states across the United States have already started in-person early voting.

Polls show that the election between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is in a dead heat after a tumultuous campaign that saw President Joe Biden be replaced by Harris and multiple assassination attempts on Trump.

The first state in the country to begin voting was Alabama, which sent absentee ballots to eligible voters back on Sept. 11, but the state does not have an option for in-person early voting.

Initially, North Carolina was supposed to be the first state, but it was delayed by the legal process of removing Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s name from the ballot after he withdrew from the race.

With other states already voting and others set to begin soon, here is where in-person early voting stands around the county.

Status of in-person early voting in the United States

Where has in-person early voting started?

According to Ballotpedia , twelve states began voting early and in-person with Georgia becoming the thirteenth state on Tuesday. California, Maine, North Dakota, Oregon and Pennsylvania all have varied start dates for in-person early voting depending on the county. Alabama, Mississippi and New Hampshire do not have an option for in-person early voting.

The following states have already begun in-person and in-person absentee early voting.

Minnesota - Sept. 20

South Dakota - Sept. 20

Virginia - Sept. 20

Vermont - Sept. 21

Illinois - Sept. 26

Montana - Oct. 7

Nebraska - Oct. 7

Indiana - Oct. 8

New Mexico - Oct. 8

Ohio - Oct. 8

Wyoming - Oct. 9

Arizona - Oct. 9

Georgia - Oct. 15

Where is in-person early voting going to start next?

Thirty states are set to open their in-person early voting and in-person absentee early voting in the run-up to the November election. The following states are set to begin soon.

Iowa - Oct. 16

Kansas - Oct. 16

Rhode Island - Oct. 16

Tennessee - Oct. 16

North Carolina - Oct. 17

Louisiana (Presidential) - Oct. 18

Washington - Oct. 18

Massachusetts - Oct. 19

Nevada - Oct. 19

Alaska - Oct. 21

Arkansas - Oct. 21

Colorado - Oct. 21

Connecticut - Oct. 21

Idaho - Oct. 21

South Carolina - Oct. 21

Texas - Oct. 21

Hawaii - Oct. 22

Missouri - Oct. 22

Utah - Oct. 22

Wisconsin - Oct. 22

West Virginia - Oct. 23

Maryland - Oct. 24

Delaware - Oct. 25

Florida - Oct. 26

Michigan - Oct. 26

New Jersey - Oct. 26

New York - Oct. 26

District of Columbia - Oct. 28

Oklahoma - Oct. 30

Kentucky - Oct. 31

