    College football games today: How to watch Wednesday's CUSA matchups on TV

    By Elizabeth Flores, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    Conference USA takes center stage on Wednesday in Week 8 of the college football season. The evening will start with an intense matchup between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Sam Houston Bearkats , followed by a highly anticipated showdown between Florida International Panthers and the UTEP Miners .

    The Hilltoppers scored resounding 44-17 victory last week over winless UTEP, which has injected a fresh wave of confidence into their campaign. This win followed a tough 1-poiint loss to Boston College the week before. Western Kentucky quarterback Caden Veltkamp turned in a stellar performance against the Miners, completing 18 of 27 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 29 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

    Sam Houston enters Week 8 with a strong 5-1 record, following a well-deserved bye week. The Bearkats ' 41-21 victory over UTEP in Week 6 marked their fourth consecutive win. Now, they will look to extend their winning streak at home in Huntsville, Texas.

    Here is how to watch Week 8 Wednesday's games:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KtbMS_0w8n3PBK00
    Sam Houston quarterback Hunter Watson (10) passes the ball during a game against Central Florida on Sept. 7, 2024. Mike Watters, Imagn Images

    More: Concerns for playoff contenders lead college football Week 7 overreactions

    College Football Week 8 schedule

    Wednesday, Oct. 16

    All times Eastern .

    • Western Kentucky at Sam Houston, 7 p.m. on ESPN2
    • Florida International at UTEP , 9 p.m. on CBSSN

    Watch college football with a Fubo subscription free trial

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football games today: How to watch Wednesday's CUSA matchups on TV

