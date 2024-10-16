College football games today: How to watch Wednesday's CUSA matchups on TV

Conference USA takes center stage on Wednesday in Week 8 of the college football season. The evening will start with an intense matchup between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Sam Houston Bearkats , followed by a highly anticipated showdown between Florida International Panthers and the UTEP Miners .

The Hilltoppers scored resounding 44-17 victory last week over winless UTEP, which has injected a fresh wave of confidence into their campaign. This win followed a tough 1-poiint loss to Boston College the week before. Western Kentucky quarterback Caden Veltkamp turned in a stellar performance against the Miners, completing 18 of 27 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 29 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Sam Houston enters Week 8 with a strong 5-1 record, following a well-deserved bye week. The Bearkats ' 41-21 victory over UTEP in Week 6 marked their fourth consecutive win. Now, they will look to extend their winning streak at home in Huntsville, Texas.

Here is how to watch Week 8 Wednesday's games:

College Football Week 8 schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 16

All times Eastern .

Western Kentucky at Sam Houston, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Florida International at UTEP , 9 p.m. on CBSSN

