Opinion: Republicans can flip the Senate. They just need to win these two states.

Here’s a breakdown of the most competitive races without all the political fluff.
Cruz must win Texas for the GOP to take the senate
Texas: Republican Sen. Ted Cruz needs to win reelection for the GOP to take the Senate majority. The main problem is Republicans think Texas is a lock, and it simply isn’t. The Cook Political Report ranked the state as a R+5 in 2022, which makes it less of a certainty than Ohio.
Cruz has taken the race seriously and outraised Democratic U.S. Rep. Colin Allred by nearly $21 million as of Wednesday afternoon. But if Democrats take this seat, there’s a good chance they’ve won control of Congress and the White House.
Montana: Republicans have an excellent shot of picking up the West Virginia seat vacated by retiring Sen. Joe Manchin , who switched from the Democratic Party to being an independent in June. If Republicans want the Senate majority, though, the path goes through Montana.
Sen. Sherrod Brown faces Trump-backed Bernie Moreno
Ohio: The state is definitely trending Republican, but it’s very much blue-collar. Incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown , a Democrat, has wisely campaigned as a champion of the working class.
Trump-backed businessman Bernie Moreno has made the interesting choice of holding his campaign cash until the end of the race when more voters are paying attention. As a result, Brown was the main candidate on the airwaves for much of the summer. We’ll see in November whether the strategy will pay off for Moreno.
This is about as evenly split as any state could be. Hovde is bringing independents into his camp, and Baldwin’s career in politics may weigh her down as voters up for grabs give the edge to a political outsider.
Former Rep. Mike Rogers challenges Rep. Elissa Slotkin in Michigan
Due to Michigan’s significant Arab American population, this race may turn on Rogers’ staunch support of Israel versus Slotkin’s more moderate approach. Rogers’ $5.5 million in campaign fundraising also pales in comparison with Slotkin’s nearly $41 million.
This time, McCormick successfully secured the GOP nomination to challenge Sen. Bob Casey , the Democratic incumbent, a well-known politician with plenty of campaign cash. The formula for McCormick is simple: He must win enough rural and suburban support to offset the deep blue strongholds of Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.
Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego has a polling lead over Lake that seems it will hold. Don’t be surprised here if the Senate and presidential vote split. If Lake wins, GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump and Republicans are having a HUGE election night.
Maryland: The fact that Republicans have a chance in this race is a testament to the candidate quality of former Gov. Larry Hogan . He knows Maryland and is running a much different campaign than most Republicans. Notably, he supports abortion rights and refuses to embrace Trump. His opponent, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks , is a formidable challenger. This one is a stretch for the GOP, but I wouldn’t rule it out.
The presidential race remains too close to call. Controlling the Senate is critical if Republicans want to either check a potential Harris administration or advance Trump’s priorities.
