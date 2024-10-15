Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Infections, sewage and mosquito-borne illness outlast hurricanes

    By Eduardo Cuevas, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mfD6N_0w7HhvvM00

    Since Hurricane Helene, it's been a colossal undertaking to get clean water at Asheville's Mission Hospital, the only designated trauma center in western North Carolina.

    Hospitals like Mission need potable water for staff to sanitize equipment, clean wounds and simply wash their hands with soap. Other facilities − such as Asheville's Planned Parenthood clinic and local birthing centers − were forced to cut key health services because they didn't have running water.

    The surrounding community has been battling an array of public health challenges in the aftermath of the historic deluge in late September, including residents' risk of being exposed to sewage, toxic industrial waste and mosquito-borne illnesses.

    However, experts say the lack of potable water is the area's biggest concern. Without it, residents are limited in their access to nutrition and sanitation and more likely to be exposed to disease and infections, according to Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, chief of Brigham and Women’s Hospital’s infectious diseases division, in Boston.

    Overwhelmed hospitals are struggling to treat new and existing patients as they cart in truckloads of water and dig new wells.

    “You're going to have patients that have short-term injuries that end up being chronic issues,” Marquita Lyons-Smith, director of North Carolina Central University’s nursing program, told USA TODAY. “Because they were not taken care of immediately, given the attention they deserve.”

    Before the storm, many rural communities were already facing hospitals shuttering , putting care farther from reach, she said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wdrYq_0w7HhvvM00
    Flooding at Glen Eagles in DeLand from Hurricane Milton, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. Nigel Cook/News-Journal

    Contaminated water, infections abound

    Each day, Mission Hospital brings more than 30 trucks to pump more than 200,000 gallons of water into the facility, according to hospital spokesperson Nancy Lindell. The facility is considering drilling additional wells so its HVAC units can continue to regulate indoor temperatures.

    The hospital and region are stymied because water pipes are damaged, and sewage and chemical toxins have contaminated the water supply, making residents vulnerable to diarrheal diseases, fever, dehydration and other ailments.

    Other dangers lurk. Mold from floodwaters can flourish, triggering respiratory issues. Standing water fosters mosquito breeding, Kuritzkes said, which increases the risk of dengue or West Nile virus . North and South America have seen record levels of people infected with dengue in the past year, sparking concerns for increased transmission as warming climates push disease-carrying mosquitoes into more areas across the U.S.

    'The tip of the iceberg'

    Along with the threat of infectious diseases, hospitals in North Carolina are also busy treating injuries that happened during the storms.

    This is also the case in central Florida following Hurricane Milton , which left Gulf Coast residents coping with injuries that happened during the flooding, powerful winds and tornadoes. Amid power outages in both storm-battered regions, people turned on generators, which can trigger carbon monoxide poisoning stored in an enclosed setting.

    After the waters recede, people's preexisting chronic health conditions such as heart disease and diabetes can worsen because people don't have access to medication or treatment. Sixty percent of Americans have at least one chronic condition, and more than 40% have multiple chronic conditions, according to the CDC .

    In the aftermath of a storm, the death toll can rise because people can't access blood pressure medication or dialysis, according to Kuritzkes, of Brigham and Women’s Hospital. People with disabilities also face challenges accessing help in emergencies.

    Over 230 people died in the wake of Helene, most in North Carolina , and 17 due to the impact of Milton, in Florida.

    “These numbers, they’re very devastating, but also relatively low,” Jeffrey Schlegelmilch, director of Columbia Climate School’s National Center for Disaster Preparedness , told USA TODAY. “We can't forget that, actually, that's really just the tip of the iceberg.”

    Hotter ocean waters caused by greenhouse gas emissions make storms stronger and they can develop more swiftly into hurricanes. This gives residents less time to prepare or evacuate, akin to what happened during Helene and Milton.

    Public health officials need to learn to react more quickly, even when the risk of a hurricane or flood doesn't seem significant or imminent at the moment, said Dr. Giridhar Mallya, a senior policy officer at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

    Severe weather events are becoming more common, he said. "Public health has to be part of the planning and response."

    The Asheville Citizen-Times, part of the USA TODAY Network, contributed to this report.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Infections, sewage and mosquito-borne illness outlast hurricanes

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Walmart dropped a new Pioneer Woman furniture collection and it is cowboy chic
    USA TODAY19 hours ago
    1 tourist dead, 2 hospitalized after being swept out to sea during high surf in Hawaii
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    10-million-pound meat recall affects hundreds of products at Walmart, Target, Publix and more
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    It's Time for the Largest "Supermoon" of the Year: Don't Miss the Hunter's Moon!
    SunTimes ☀️ Jami Lynn2 days ago
    North Carolina BBQ Left 10 People With Nasty Parasites
    Wide Open Eats2 days ago
    COVID-19 XEC variant is now circulating in the US. Here's what you should know about it.
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Two SSI checks are coming in November, but none in December. You can blame the calendar.
    USA TODAY19 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    What to know about Kamala Harris' interview with Fox News this week
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Over 36 million Americans under freeze warnings Wednesday morning: See weather watches, radar
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Popular Italian Spot Has Officially Closed Its Doors in Florida
    Akeena21 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    13-year-old boy in Minnesota dies after accident during haunted hayride
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Father shot and killed in front of 3 kids during apparent road rage incident in North Carolina
    USA TODAY21 hours ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    SEC, Big Ten considering blockbuster scheduling agreement for college football's new frontier
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    'I am guilty:' Alabama inmate Derrick Dearman asks for death sentence to be carried out
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Opinion: Harris should be losing to Trump. But Republicans made the wrong choice.
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    1 dead, 23 injured after train crashes into downed tree in New Jersey
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Honda, Nissan, Porsche, BMW among 1.7 million vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter is coming back from injury
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy