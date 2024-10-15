Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    The Pumpkin Spice Tax: To savor the flavor of fall, you will have to pay

    By Daniel de Visé, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    It’s pumpkin spice season! Time to load up on pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin ale and pumpkin spice trail mix.

    But be prepared to pay.

    Consumers who choose pumpkin-spiced products should expect to pay 7.4% more, on average, than they would for pumpkin-free alternatives. That finding comes from LendingTree, the personal finance site, in a seasonal report on a phenomenon it calls the pumpkin spice tax.

    LendingTree has studied the pumpkin spice markup three times since 2020. The pumpkin surcharge totaled 8.8% in 2020 and 14.1% in 2022.

    “The fact that we have consistently seen higher prices for pumpkin items has made it an interesting thing to keep coming back to,” said Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree. “It’s something that kind of takes over our country for a couple of months at this time of year.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WENtA_0w7HH7SL00
    Patch crew Jake Walker places pumpkins onto a display directly after harvesting them at Bomke's Patch on Oct. 4, 2024. Claire Grant/The State Journal-Register

    That quintessential flavor of fall will cost you

    The site analyzed 116 supermarket and coffee-shop offerings this year, all flavored with pumpkin, pumpkin spice or both. The analysis found that retailers generally charge a bit more for anything with a pumpkin tag. Some sellers charged the same price but put the pumpkin-spiced product in a smaller package, a fresh example of the hot-button marketing strategy called “ shrinkflation .”

    A few examples:

    • A 16-ounce Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte at Starbucks cost $7.45, LendingTree found, while a regular Iced Caffe Latte cost $5.95.
    • A family-size box of Kellogg’s pumpkin spice Frosted Flakes cost $5.89 at Target. A family-size box of regular Frosted Flakes cost the same, but the box was bigger.
    • A quart of Trader Joe’s Non-Dairy Pumpkin Oat Beverage cost $2.99. A quart of regular Non-dairy Oat Beverage cost $2.79.

    But the pumpkin spice markup is not universal. LendingTree found that a quart of Starbucks pumpkin spice Cold Brew coffee concentrate, sold at Target, cost $11.49, the same price as the pumpkin-free alternative. And at Trader Joe's, a box of pumpkin Joe-Joe's sandwich cookies actually cost less per ounce than a spice-free option, chocolate and peanut butter Joe-Joe's. None of the retailers responded to a request for comment on how the products were priced.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43RzPv_0w7HH7SL00
    Pumpkin Spice Butter from Kelle B Jammin' for sale at Bread & Jam on Oct. 3, 2024. Mateo Rosiles/ Avalanche-Journal

    When did pumpkin spice become a thing?

    The pumpkin, of course, is synonymous with the October ritual of Halloween. Pumpkin spice, the product and marketing concept, dates at least to 1934, when the spice maker McCormick introduced the seasoning to flavor pies. Bakers everywhere recognized the utility of combining ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves and/or allspice in one fragrant jar.

    But pumpkin spice didn’t really capture the pop-cultural zeitgeist until sometime after 2003, when Starbucks rolled out its pumpkin spice latte – in April, oddly enough. The pumpkin spice latte became Starbucks’ most popular seasonal beverage of all time.

    Pumpkin spice emerged as a foodie trend in 2010, according to McCormick, which tracks such things in a periodic Flavor Forecast.

    Today, pumpkin and pumpkin spice flavors or scents everything from donuts to creamer to hand soap. There is even a National Pumpkin Spice Day . (You just missed it.)

    More: Your 12-foot skeleton is scaring neighborhood dogs, who don't know what Halloween is

    The pumpkin spice tax is all about scarcity

    A 15-ounce can of pumpkin costs a dollar or two at Walmart, according to the retailer’s website. A jar of pumpkin spice doesn’t cost much more than that.

    Why, then, do many food companies charge a premium when they add pumpkin (or pumpkin spice) to their products?

    “The short answer is, scarcity,” said Deidre Popovich , an associate professor of marketing at Texas Tech University. “It’s only available for a limited amount of time, which means people are less price-sensitive, and they’re willing to pay more.”

    To put it more bluntly, retailers charge extra for pumpkin-spiced products “because companies can get away with it,” Popovich said. “The market will support it.”

    Pumpkin spice season invokes images of harvest-festival nostalgia, Popovich said: Pumpkin pie at grandma’s house. Turning leaves. Hot cider.

    But she will not be sad when the season has passed.

    “I actually find the whole thing a little bit ridiculous at this point,” she said. “I’ve seen things like pumpkin spice dog food.”

    Contributing: Morgan Hines.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Pumpkin Spice Tax: To savor the flavor of fall, you will have to pay

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    It's Time for the Largest "Supermoon" of the Year: Don't Miss the Hunter's Moon!
    SunTimes ☀️ Jami Lynn2 days ago
    Walmart dropped a new Pioneer Woman furniture collection and it is cowboy chic
    USA TODAY19 hours ago
    10-million-pound meat recall affects hundreds of products at Walmart, Target, Publix and more
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    COVID-19 XEC variant is now circulating in the US. Here's what you should know about it.
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    'We Live in Time' review: A starry cancer drama that should have been weepier
    USA TODAY2 hours ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    Two SSI checks are coming in November, but none in December. You can blame the calendar.
    USA TODAY20 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    It's National Pasta Day: Find deals at Olive Garden, Carrabba's, Fazoli's and more
    USA TODAY2 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    One anxious click changed her life
    USA TODAY21 hours ago
    JD Vance quips that Donald Trump will 'stop' rumored Skyline Chili ice cream flavor
    USA TODAY10 hours ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post15 hours ago
    Over 36 million Americans under freeze warnings Wednesday morning: See weather watches, radar
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    SEC, Big Ten considering blockbuster scheduling agreement for college football's new frontier
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    What is Al Michaels' salary for 'Thursday Night Football' with Amazon Prime?
    USA TODAY2 hours ago
    Former Couple Sentenced for Multi-Million Dollar USDA Fraud Operations
    Tysonomo Multimedia7 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Hurricane center keeps eyeing 2 Atlantic systems. Will one become Nadine?
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    14-year-old who invented device to detect pesticides on produce named America’s Top Young Scientist
    USA TODAY20 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy