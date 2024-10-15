Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Los Angeles Times crossword

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency

Today's crossword (McMeel)

Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Daily Commuter crossword

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: TREND NINTH BANISH JAGGED

Answer: The bat was growing very old but still — HANGING IN THERE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I lost a company. So what? It's just stuff. Can't take it with you − nothing is an obstacle unless you say it is." − Wally Amos

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

WE MUST BELIEVE THAT WE ARE GIFTED FOR SOMETHING AND THAT THIS THING MUST BE ATTAINED. − MARIE CURIE

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

IF A SOLDIER IS SPECIALLY APPOINTED TO LEAD MILITARY RAIDS, IS HE THE COMMANDO IN CHIEF?

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

ROME MILAN NAPLES VENICE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

REVERT, TRENDS, SERENE, ENDURED, DEFENDING

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Scrabblegrams

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency

7 Little Words

ITALY PRESIDENCY CANAVERAL SEAFOOD SAWYER STRANDS AIRLINES

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Test match highlights

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024