    • USA TODAY

    Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024

    By USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GA4Nj_0w7GvXrV00

    Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

    CROSSWORDS

    USA TODAY crossword

    Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dvHzu_0w7GvXrV00
    - Distributed by Andrews McMeel

    Los Angeles Times crossword

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2znUp1_0w7GvXrV00
    - Distributed by Tribune Content Agency

    Today’s crossword (McMeel)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32qoUn_0w7GvXrV00
    - Distributed by Andrews McMeel

    Daily Commuter crossword

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31wYRh_0w7GvXrV00
    - Distributed by Tribune Content Agency

    SUDOKU

    Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game .

    JUMBLE

    Jumbles: TREND      NINTH      BANISH      JAGGED

    Answer: The bat was growing very old but still — HANGING IN THERE

    (Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

    CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

    Celebrity Cipher

    "I lost a company. So what? It's just stuff. Can't take it with you − nothing is an obstacle unless you say it is." − Wally Amos

    (Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

    Cryptoquote

    WE MUST BELIEVE THAT WE ARE GIFTED FOR SOMETHING AND THAT THIS THING MUST BE ATTAINED. − MARIE CURIE

    (Distributed by King Features)

    Cryptoquip

    IF A SOLDIER IS SPECIALLY APPOINTED TO LEAD MILITARY RAIDS, IS HE THE COMMANDO IN CHIEF?

    (Distributed by King Features)

    OTHER PUZZLES

    Boggle

    ROME      MILAN      NAPLES      VENICE

    (Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

    Lexigo

    REVERT, TRENDS, SERENE, ENDURED, DEFENDING

    (Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

    KenKen

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FpJWj_0w7GvXrV00
    - Distributed by Andrews McMeel

    Scrabblegrams

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03wFul_0w7GvXrV00
    - Distributed by Tribune Content Agency

    7 Little Words

    1. ITALY
    2. PRESIDENCY
    3. CANAVERAL
    4. SEAFOOD
    5. SAWYER
    6. STRANDS
    7. AIRLINES

    (Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

    Find the Words

    Test match highlights

    (Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

    Kubok

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CUx2h_0w7GvXrV00
    - Distributed by Tribune Content Agency

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024

