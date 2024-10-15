Open in App
    Are chickpeas healthy? How they and other legumes can boost your health.

    By Hannah Yasharoff, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BvP4K_0w7GjbRP00

    Adding chickpeas and other beans to your regular diet could be the key to boosting your nutritional benefits and managing your weight, according to research.

    A study published earlier this year in the Nutrition Journal reviewed data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, spanning between 2001 and 2018. In comparing those who regularly consumed canned and dried beans (defined as chickpeas, kidney beans, black beans and pinto beans) versus those who didn't, the former group garnered "significantly higher" diet quality scores and lower BMI, weight and waist circumference.

    "Dietary patterns that are rich in canned and dry beans were associated with significantly higher diet quality scores and greater intake of shortfall nutrients, including nutrients of public health concern," researchers wrote. "Bean dietary patterns were also associated with improved weight-related outcomes. Dietary guidance should consider the nutrient and health benefits associated with the promotion of increased canned and dry bean consumption in American dietary patterns."

    Along with other types of beans, should you be adding more chickpeas into your diet? Here's what nutrition experts say.

    Are chickpeas healthy?

    Part of the legume family, chickpeas — also known as garbanzo beans —offer a host of nutritional benefits.

    "Chickpeas are an incredible carbohydrate because they’re rich in fiber and plant-based protein," registered dietitian Miranda Galati tells USA TODAY. "When paired with protein, healthy fats and veggies, chickpeas can help lower cholesterol, support gut health and make weight loss feel easier."

    Past research has also shown links between regular chickpea consumption and preventing colon inflammation, heart disease and colorectal cancer, according to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health .

    Is pasta healthy? 'Healthiest' types between regular, chickpea, whole grain, more

    Is there anything unhealthy about chickpeas?

    For most people, it's generally fine to eat legumes — including chickpeas — every day. In fact, consuming them can not only prevent the aforementioned health ailments, a 2014 study published in Nature showed that they can actually help to treat those diseases in people who already have them.

    "Lentils have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects in the body, so they’re a great food to eat regularly," Galati says.

    Some creators on social media are "spreading fear about lectins and anti-nutrients in legumes, but the benefits far outweigh those exaggerated risks," she adds. Lectins are a type of protein that binds to carbohydrates and resist being broken down in the gut, which can lead to digestion issues including stomach pain, bloating, gas and diarrhea, per Harvard .

    The good news: cooking legumes inactivates most lectins, Harvard notes. There isn't actually much research on the long-term health effects of active lectins on the human body, and most of the research that does exist is done on people in countries where malnutrition is common, which casts doubt on the idea that lectins in legumes are actually what's causing larger health issues.

    What are the healthiest beans to eat? Boost your daily protein and fiber with these kinds.

    "If you’re eating cooked — not raw — beans, and your digestion can handle them, there’s very little risk to consuming them daily," Galati says. "If you find chickpeas hard on your stomach, add them to your diet slowly or use a smaller serving size. If you eat canned chickpeas, rinse them well before serving."

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Are chickpeas healthy? How they and other legumes can boost your health.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Dante
    1d ago
    Maybe healthy but they taste like crap
    View all comments
