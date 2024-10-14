Daily Briefing: Election interference defense

State officials — Republican and Democrat — told USA TODAY they intend to certify the presidential election results regardless of the winner. Safe drinking water has not be restored to Asheville, North Carolina, residents after Hurricane Helene. What to know about the man arrested at a Donald Trump rally yesterday.

What is Indigenous Peoples' Day ?

Election officials are prepared for attempts to 'find' votes

Heading into a tight Nov. 5 election, former President Donald Trump in September claimed without evidence that Democrats are "cheating," laying the groundwork to challenge the results again if he loses.

Trump maintains the only way he could lose on Nov. 5 is through election fraud . But the former president would be unlikely to find officials willing to try to block their state's electoral votes from going to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Republican election officials won't manipulate votes . The Republicans leading swing states Kamala Harris could win have given no indication that they would overturn the election. In fact, several explicitly said they won't do so.

. The Republicans leading swing states Kamala Harris could win have given no indication that they would overturn the election. In fact, several explicitly said they won't do so. Governors and secretaries of state are really important : When governors receive the election results from secretaries of state, they use the information to create documents declaring how many votes each candidate for president received.

: When governors receive the election results from secretaries of state, they use the information to create documents declaring how many votes each candidate for president received. Trump's 2020 playbook won’t work . Between governors and secretaries of state likely to block any efforts to reverse an outcome, a Supreme Court decision that limits state legislatures' power in federal elections, and increased public awareness, Trump’s 2020 path to overturning an election has all but whittled away.

Asheville residents are still without clean water

Officials in Asheville, North Carolina, are scrambling to replenish clean drinking water two weeks after the remnants of Hurricane Helene debilitated critical supplies. The North Fork Reservoir, just a few miles northeast of the hard-hit Blue Ridge Mountain town, supplies more than 70% of the city’s water customers. State and federal officials are looking to speed up water restoration by treating the reservoir directly. For now, the reservoir − normally clean several feet below the surface − is a murky brown from sediment. Read more

More news to know now

Trump rally gun suspect shows radical signs

Vem Miller, the Nevada man arrested on Saturday at a checkpoint in southern California allegedly en route to a Donald Trump campaign rally, was associated with a far-right movement called the Sovereign Citizens, according to local officials. The Sovereign Citizen movement is a disparate collection of thousands, if not tens of thousands, of anti-government radicals who believe they're not subject to local or national laws or authority. Read more

US to operate anti-missile system in Israel

The United States said on Sunday it will send to Israel an advanced anti-missile system – and about 100 U.S. troops to operate it – in a bid to bolster the country's air defenses following missile attacks by Iran. President Joe Biden said he was sending the system "to defend Israel." Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi warned earlier Sunday that the United States was putting the lives of its troops "at risk by deploying them to operate U.S. missile systems in Israel." Read more

An Ohio college was in crisis. Then politics made things worse

Last month during the presidential debate, former President Donald Trump spread inflammatory, debunked claims about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio. Over the next week, threats peppered the community. Wittenberg University was forced to transition to remote instruction. Before that onslaught, the liberal arts college was facing another crisis: Years of plummeting enrollments, faculty cuts, students leaving. Over the last month, financial uncertainty, political strife and student safety concerns have descended on Wittenberg's campus. While other schools are navigating these trends at different times to varying degrees, Wittenberg is dealing with all of them at once. Read more

Photo of the day: Would you try this mystery drink?

Mountain Dew VooDew is a limited-time offering with a mystery flavor. The drink, according to the brand's new release, "takes thrill seekers on an epic taste adventure by merging a mystery treat with the refreshing citrus kick of Mountain Dew." The beverage, which is available nationwide, is a spooky salute to Halloween.

You can find Mountain Dew Voo-Dew in regular and Zero Sugar versions, in 20-ounce bottles and 12-packs of 12-ounce cans. PepsiCo

