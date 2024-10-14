What we learned, winners and losers from NFL Week 6

The Dallas Cowboys were run over by the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Kevin Jairaj, Imagn Images This is USA TODAY Sports' NFL newsletter, 4th and Monday . If this newsletter isn't already getting conveniently sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe . NFL Week 6 is ( almost ) in the books! It was a ... strange Sunday in the NFL. Here are some key takeaways from the games:
Flop of the day: Detroit Lions 47, Dallas Cowboys 9 — Oh boy! America's Team was absolutely smoked , on big boss Jerry Jones' birthday no less. Once seemingly unbeatable at Jerry World, the Cowboys have now dropped four consecutive home games . These developments are surely not enjoyable to like 93% of you reading this newsletter.
Bummer of the day: Unfortunately, it wasn't all good times for the Lions in Texas . They watched third-year defensive standout Aidan Hutchinson, who entered Sunday as the NFL's sack leader, exit the game on a cart with a gruesome leg injury — revealed to be a broken tibia . Aidan Hutchinson broke his tibia during Sunday's Lions-Cowboys game. Kevin Jairaj, Imagn Images
Best of NFL Week 6 NFL Week 6 key storylines
: The Bengals and Eagles got much-needed wins Sunday. Winners and losers Who else stood out ?
: Rookie QBs (not named Caleb Williams) crashed back to Earth on Sunday. 32 things we learned What else did Week 6 teach us ?
: Not words you want to hear as a coach Jaguars show 'a lot of quit' in loss to Bears when your team is 1-5 !
: The Chargers' boss disappeared from the sideline for a time during Sunday's game and revealed the reason why afterward – Jim Harbaugh health scare he experienced an "atrial flutter."
: The Titans' big free agent acquisition had some things to say after Tennessee's loss to the Colts, which dropped them to 1-4. Calvin Ridley is not happy
Fans, mascots, cheerleaders and celebrities at NFL games : The definition of "grinding out a win." Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals 17, New York Giants 7 called the victory "ugly ." We agree! : After a few other near-misses this week, this game got us Detroit Lions 47, Dallas Cowboys 9 a Scorigami ... so there's that, Dallas fans . : Jim Harbaugh's health was the major story in this one. On the field, his team led 23-0 after three quarters and held on. Los Angeles Chargers 23, Denver Broncos 16 : The Steelers broke the 30-point barrier for the first time this season, snapping their two-game losing streak in the process. Pittsburgh Steelers 32, Las Vegas Raiders 13 : At least the 1-5 Panthers have their first-round pick this year? Atlanta Falcons 38, Carolina Panthers 20 : The Lamar Jackson-Derrick Henry combination overwhelmed another opponent Sunday. Jayden Daniels was impressive again, but the Commanders couldn't quite keep pace with a Ravens offense that put up 484 yards. Baltimore Ravens 30, Washington Commanders 23 : The Cardinals might be the most perplexing team in the league. We got the bad version today. The Packers led this one 24-0 in the second quarter and Jordan Love finished with four touchdowns. Green Bay Packers 34, Arizona Cardinals 13 : Drake Maye played! And the Houston Texans 41, New England Patriots 21 Pat Patriot throwback uniforms looked great as always! Well, that ends the good news! It's going to be a long year in New England. : The Buccaneers blew a 17-point lead to trail at halftime – primarily thanks to a New Orleans punt return TD and three Baker Mayfield interceptions – but they shook it off to still win by 24 while putting up a 50-burger and a staggering 594 yards. Good grief! Tampa Bay Buccaneers 51, New Orleans Saints 27 : Another week, another dreadful offensive performance by the Browns and another declaration from coach Kevin Stefanski that they're sticking with Deshaun Watson at quarterback. Philadelphia Eagles 20, Cleveland Browns 16 : Another win for Super Bowl 47 MVP Joe Flacco. Indianapolis Colts 20, Tennessee Titans 17 (in London): While Chicago Bears 35, Jacksonville Jaguars 16 Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars appear to be in disarray , fellow top pick Caleb Williams seems to be figuring things out, tossing four touchdowns on Sunday . (Thursday): The Niners San Francisco 49ers 36, Seattle Seahawks 24 looked like the team that's been knocking on the door of a title the last few seasons in this one. They piled up the yardage on the ground and scored a season high in points to dispatch the division rival Seahawks and regain first place in the NFC West.
Complete 2024 NFL schedule Joe Burrow's long rushing touchdown was the top highlight of an otherwise "ugly" win for the Bengals. Robert Deutsch, Imagn Images Coming up this week
Monday: Week 6 concludes with the New York Jets – under a new interim head coach – hosting the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2).
Tuesday: USA TODAY Sports offers its power rankings for all 32 NFL teams after Week 6 .
Thursday: Week 7 kicks off with the New Orleans Saints hosting the Denver Broncos at the Superdome on "Thursday Night Football" (8:20 p.m. ET, Prime Video). Before the game, make sure to check out our expert picks for every Week 7 game.
Come celebrate your fandom with us Monday through Friday by
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What we learned, winners and losers from NFL Week 6
