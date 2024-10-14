What we learned, winners and losers from NFL Week 6

The Dallas Cowboys were run over by the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Kevin Jairaj, Imagn Images

This is USA TODAY Sports' NFL newsletter, 4th and Monday . If this newsletter isn't already getting conveniently sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe .

NFL Week 6 is ( almost ) in the books! It was a ... strange Sunday in the NFL. Here are some key takeaways from the games:

➤ Flop of the day: Detroit Lions 47, Dallas Cowboys 9 — Oh boy! America's Team was absolutely smoked , on big boss Jerry Jones' birthday no less. Once seemingly unbeatable at Jerry World, the Cowboys have now dropped four consecutive home games . These developments are surely not enjoyable to like 93% of you reading this newsletter.

➤ Bummer of the day: Unfortunately, it wasn't all good times for the Lions in Texas . They watched third-year defensive standout Aidan Hutchinson, who entered Sunday as the NFL's sack leader, exit the game on a cart with a gruesome leg injury — revealed to be a broken tibia .

Aidan Hutchinson broke his tibia during Sunday's Lions-Cowboys game. Kevin Jairaj, Imagn Images

📸: Best of NFL Week 6

NFL Week 6 key storylines

➤ Winners and losers : The Bengals and Eagles got much-needed wins Sunday. Who else stood out ?

➤ 32 things we learned : Rookie QBs (not named Caleb Williams) crashed back to Earth on Sunday. What else did Week 6 teach us ?

➤ Jaguars show 'a lot of quit' in loss to Bears : Not words you want to hear as a coach when your team is 1-5 !

➤ Jim Harbaugh health scare : The Chargers' boss disappeared from the sideline for a time during Sunday's game and revealed the reason why afterward – he experienced an "atrial flutter."

➤ Calvin Ridley is not happy : The Titans' big free agent acquisition had some things to say after Tennessee's loss to the Colts, which dropped them to 1-4.

📸: Fans, mascots, cheerleaders and celebrities at NFL games

📅: Complete 2024 NFL schedule

Joe Burrow's long rushing touchdown was the top highlight of an otherwise "ugly" win for the Bengals. Robert Deutsch, Imagn Images

Coming up this week

➤ Monday: Week 6 concludes with the New York Jets – under a new interim head coach – hosting the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2).

➤ Tuesday: USA TODAY Sports offers its power rankings for all 32 NFL teams after Week 6 .

➤ Thursday: Week 7 kicks off with the New Orleans Saints hosting the Denver Broncos at the Superdome on "Thursday Night Football" (8:20 p.m. ET, Prime Video). Before the game, make sure to check out our expert picks for every Week 7 game.

For The Win's daily sports newsletter pairs the latest news from around the sports world with the smartest − yet somewhat irreverent – takes from FTW 's staff.

Come celebrate your fandom with us Monday through Friday by signing up here .

For The Win's daily sports newsletter USA TODAY Sports

If you enjoy reading 4th & Monday 📰, encourage your football fan friends to subscribe 📱. Follow the usual writer of this newsletter on X and/or Threads @jimreineking 🧵.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What we learned, winners and losers from NFL Week 6