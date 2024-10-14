Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    What we learned, winners and losers from NFL Week 6

    By Jace Evans, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33M3vF_0w602fMz00
    The Dallas Cowboys were run over by the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Kevin Jairaj, Imagn Images

    This is USA TODAY Sports' NFL newsletter, 4th and Monday . If this newsletter isn't already getting conveniently sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe .

    NFL Week 6 is ( almost ) in the books! It was a ... strange Sunday in the NFL. Here are some key takeaways from the games:

    Flop of the day: Detroit Lions 47, Dallas Cowboys 9 — Oh boy! America's Team was absolutely smoked , on big boss Jerry Jones' birthday no less. Once seemingly unbeatable at Jerry World, the Cowboys have now dropped four consecutive home games . These developments are surely not enjoyable to like 93% of you reading this newsletter.

    Bummer of the day: Unfortunately, it wasn't all good times for the Lions in Texas . They watched third-year defensive standout Aidan Hutchinson, who entered Sunday as the NFL's sack leader, exit the game on a cart with a gruesome leg injury — revealed to be a broken tibia .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xPrSn_0w602fMz00
    Aidan Hutchinson broke his tibia during Sunday's Lions-Cowboys game. Kevin Jairaj, Imagn Images

    📸: Best of NFL Week 6

    NFL Week 6 key storylines

    Winners and losers : The Bengals and Eagles got much-needed wins Sunday. Who else stood out ?

    32 things we learned : Rookie QBs (not named Caleb Williams) crashed back to Earth on Sunday. What else did Week 6 teach us ?

    Jaguars show 'a lot of quit' in loss to Bears : Not words you want to hear as a coach when your team is 1-5 !

    Jim Harbaugh health scare : The Chargers' boss disappeared from the sideline for a time during Sunday's game and revealed the reason why afterward – he experienced an "atrial flutter."

    Calvin Ridley is not happy : The Titans' big free agent acquisition had some things to say after Tennessee's loss to the Colts, which dropped them to 1-4.

    📸: Fans, mascots, cheerleaders and celebrities at NFL games

    NFL Week 6 results

    📅: Complete 2024 NFL schedule

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WZ3s8_0w602fMz00
    Joe Burrow's long rushing touchdown was the top highlight of an otherwise "ugly" win for the Bengals. Robert Deutsch, Imagn Images

    Coming up this week

    Monday: Week 6 concludes with the New York Jets – under a new interim head coach – hosting the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2).

    Tuesday: USA TODAY Sports offers its power rankings for all 32 NFL teams after Week 6 .

    Thursday: Week 7 kicks off with the New Orleans Saints hosting the Denver Broncos at the Superdome on "Thursday Night Football" (8:20 p.m. ET, Prime Video). Before the game, make sure to check out our expert picks for every Week 7 game.

    Get your daily dose of sports with the Morning Win!

    For The Win's daily sports newsletter pairs the latest news from around the sports world with the smartest − yet somewhat irreverent – takes from FTW 's staff.

    Come celebrate your fandom with us Monday through Friday by signing up here .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ei8ZK_0w602fMz00
    For The Win's daily sports newsletter USA TODAY Sports

    If you enjoy reading 4th & Monday 📰, encourage your football fan friends to subscribe 📱. Follow the usual writer of this newsletter on X and/or Threads @jimreineking 🧵.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What we learned, winners and losers from NFL Week 6

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NFL Week 7 game picks: Expert predictions for every matchup
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Cowboys' Jerry Jones gets testy in fiery radio interview: 'That's not your job'
    USA TODAY21 hours ago
    NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Lions move up after win that sees huge loss
    Sporting News2 days ago
    How many points did Bronny James score tonight? Lakers-Warriors preseason box score
    USA TODAY7 hours ago
    Tom Brady's bid to buy part of Raiders approved by NFL owners after lengthy wait
    USA TODAY16 hours ago
    Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter is coming back from injury
    USA TODAY17 hours ago
    What if Florida fires Billy Napier and Lane Kiffin says no? Gators should weigh 5 candidates
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Bills WR depth chart: Amari Cooper trade gives Josh Allen new weapon
    USA TODAY16 hours ago
    NFL power rankings Week 7: Where do Jets land after loss to Bills, Davante Adams trade?
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Lions Trade Pitch Nets $94 Million Pass Rusher to Replace Aidan Hutchinson
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Charlamagne Tha God to host town hall with Kamala Harris in Detroit Tuesday
    USA TODAY20 hours ago
    Netflix promotes Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul with trailer that shows fighters' knockout power
    USA TODAY23 hours ago
    Fantasy football waiver wire Week 7 adds: 9 players to pick up
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Daddy of Em' All: the changing world of rodeo
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    WNBA not following the script and it makes league that much more entertaining
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Review: 'NCIS: Origins' prequel is good enough for Gibbs
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Opinion: How Nick Saban predicted Alabama football freefall with warning after Georgia win
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view of news — CRINK in the neck, scary costumes, civil debate, pumpkin spice
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy